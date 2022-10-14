Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan set to provide fans with pom-poms for rivalry clash with Michigan State
Michigan and Michigan State is one of college football’s most historic rivalries, and this year, Michigan will make sure it has the best home-field advantage it can get against the Spartans. It was announced Tuesday that Michigan will provide its fans with maize pom-poms for the night game against...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires
Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin not ready to panic despite blowout loss to Michigan
James Franklin recognizes that after this weekend in Ann Arbor there is going to be a lot of outside noise for Penn State to cope with. Franklin admitted that it’s difficult to hide that noise from the players. Per Onward Sports’s official Twitter account:. Franklin also referenced the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State basketball braces for early-season string of Top 25 showdowns in nonconference slate
Tom Izzo’s team is facing some tough opponents after the season opener. Michigan State men’s basketball will be tested early on this season, that’s for sure. Michigan State opens the year with Northern Arizona on Nov. 7. The Spartans then play four straight games against AP Top 25 ranked teams. They’ll be playing No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 16 Villanova, and No. 20 Alabama in that order.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Michigan Stadium's tunnel 'is a problem' following Week 7 scuffle with Wolverines
James Franklin mentioned the fight that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel before the second half of last Saturday’s game. Penn State ended up losing 41-17 after being down by two points at halftime. This is not the first time that a fight has happened in the tunnel....
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin sees 2nd WR head for transfer portal following Week 7
Wisconsin has now lost another receiver to the transfer portal. Stephan Bracey Jr. decided to enter it after Week 7. Bracey has not played in a single game for Wisconsin yet this season. He first had an injury issue that caused him to miss the New Mexico State game earlier in the year. Bracey played in five total games as a Badger.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Purdue at Wisconsin
The B1G West is set for a big matchup as Purdue is set to go on the road to take on Wisconsin in Week 7. This game could lead to big implications to help decide the west. ESPN’s FPI gives Wisconsin a 57.8% chance of defeating Purdue at home, despite having the worst record. ESPN isn’t the only media outlet giving Wisconsin the favor, as Wisconsin is currently a 2.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Michigan should at least have the decency to put up a marker or something. Nothing fancy, mind you. Something small but tasteful off in some out-of-the-way nook or cranny of the Wolverines’ cavernous stadium. This is where the Penn State 2022 football season lost its life. The Lions were...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard: Badgers 'need to know who is in/out' regarding transfer status moving forward
Jim Leonhard wants his players to be fully committed to Wisconsin or go ahead and make a move. On Monday afternoon, Leonhard addressed the growing concern of players leaving and going into the NCAA transfer portal since Paul Chryst was fired recently. Leonhard wants the team to want to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue
Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Clifford posts a career low in specific passing stat vs. Michigan
Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 on Saturday afternoon; Quarterback Sean Clifford did not have his best outing. The Penn State QB was 7-of-19 for 120 yards and no touchdowns. Clifford did have a few nice runs as he carried the rock 6 times for 74 yards in the loss.
saturdaytradition.com
Incredible stat paints picture of Penn State's lopsided defeats against Michigan
Penn State has been highly successful in the past 7 seasons, but the Nittany Lions are not immune to bad lopsided losses. No. 10 Penn State went on the road to take on No. 5 Michigan and lost 41-17 Saturday. That 24-point loss to the Wolverines was the third-most lopsided loss in the past seven seasons, with all 3 coming against Michigan in Ann Arbor.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East title race following Week 7 action
ESPN’s FPI has updated itself after Week 7. The B1G East is home to just two undefeated teams now. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 and now has one loss on its record. Ohio State had a bye week and held onto its undefeated record through six games. After those three teams, the FPI is not favoring anyone else from the devision.
Comments / 0