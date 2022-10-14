ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires

Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin not ready to panic despite blowout loss to Michigan

James Franklin recognizes that after this weekend in Ann Arbor there is going to be a lot of outside noise for Penn State to cope with. Franklin admitted that it’s difficult to hide that noise from the players. Per Onward Sports’s official Twitter account:. Franklin also referenced the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State basketball braces for early-season string of Top 25 showdowns in nonconference slate

Tom Izzo’s team is facing some tough opponents after the season opener. Michigan State men’s basketball will be tested early on this season, that’s for sure. Michigan State opens the year with Northern Arizona on Nov. 7. The Spartans then play four straight games against AP Top 25 ranked teams. They’ll be playing No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 16 Villanova, and No. 20 Alabama in that order.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin sees 2nd WR head for transfer portal following Week 7

Wisconsin has now lost another receiver to the transfer portal. Stephan Bracey Jr. decided to enter it after Week 7. Bracey has not played in a single game for Wisconsin yet this season. He first had an injury issue that caused him to miss the New Mexico State game earlier in the year. Bracey played in five total games as a Badger.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Purdue at Wisconsin

The B1G West is set for a big matchup as Purdue is set to go on the road to take on Wisconsin in Week 7. This game could lead to big implications to help decide the west. ESPN’s FPI gives Wisconsin a 57.8% chance of defeating Purdue at home, despite having the worst record. ESPN isn’t the only media outlet giving Wisconsin the favor, as Wisconsin is currently a 2.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Incredible stat paints picture of Penn State's lopsided defeats against Michigan

Penn State has been highly successful in the past 7 seasons, but the Nittany Lions are not immune to bad lopsided losses. No. 10 Penn State went on the road to take on No. 5 Michigan and lost 41-17 Saturday. That 24-point loss to the Wolverines was the third-most lopsided loss in the past seven seasons, with all 3 coming against Michigan in Ann Arbor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East title race following Week 7 action

ESPN’s FPI has updated itself after Week 7. The B1G East is home to just two undefeated teams now. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 and now has one loss on its record. Ohio State had a bye week and held onto its undefeated record through six games. After those three teams, the FPI is not favoring anyone else from the devision.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy