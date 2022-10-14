The B1G West is set for a big matchup as Purdue is set to go on the road to take on Wisconsin in Week 7. This game could lead to big implications to help decide the west. ESPN’s FPI gives Wisconsin a 57.8% chance of defeating Purdue at home, despite having the worst record. ESPN isn’t the only media outlet giving Wisconsin the favor, as Wisconsin is currently a 2.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.

MADISON, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO