Men jailed in Lansford shooting
A Philadelphia man and his son, from Lansford, have been charged in a shooting late Monday night in Lansford. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Sgt. Shawn Nunemacher in the case against Reinardo Mendez:. At 11:19 p.m. Monday, Nunemacher was called to handle a shooting that had...
Drug sting off of Route 191 nets 57 grams of meth, 2 arrests, cops say
A drug sting arranged near a Route 22 interchange netted 57 grams of methamphetamine and the arrests of two Lehigh Valley people, the Northampton County Drug Task Force said. Barrett Griggs, 40, of Whitehall Township, and Julie Louise Weil, 53, of Allentown, were arrested in the sting Thursday and each face drug charges in the case.
Two accused of drug peddling in Lehman Township
LEHMAN TWP. — A variety of illegal drugs were allegedly seized when Lehman Township police along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force
One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
State police in Hazleton report incidents
• A 2017 Nissan Murano was stopped at 5:48 p.m. on Aug. 13 along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township for a traffic violation. At the stop several indicators of criminal activity were observed. Additionally, a passenger was found to be wanted on a warrant out of the state of Maryland. Troopers declined to identify him. He was taken into custody on the warrant.
Tamaqua Police Log
• A Tamaqua man threw Chinese food at his neighbor’s door after he became upset at her for parking too close to his vehicle, borough police said. Jorge Angel Martinez Vega, 28, was cited for disorderly conduct following the 1 p.m. Sept. 12 incident on North Greenwood Street. Police...
Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation
HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
Man pled guilty to gun possession to further drug trafficking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man pleaded guilty to possession of a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez, 36, of Shenandoah, admitted to possessing a loaded Walther .380 caliber pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charges stem […]
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County Updated
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. According to Monroe County Crime Watch, the alleged criminals are still on the run from their warrants.
Man faces indecent assault charges in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — In Hazleton, a man faces assault charges. Police say Jose Perez turned himself in on Monday. Perez is charged with indecent assault on a person younger than 13 and aggravated indecent assault on a person younger than 16. Perez remains behind bars in Luzerne County. See...
Luzerne driver killed in Schuylkill crash
A Luzerne County driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. State police at Schuylkill Haven said John J. Vanderhoff Jr., 74, of Glen Lyon, was driving a 2005 Mack truck northbound on Route 895 in West Brunswick Township about 5:51 a.m., near the intersection with Millers Crossing Road, when the truck left the east side of the road. The truck struck a guide rail and continued north, eventually striking a tree.
Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Luzerne County. Officials say two cars collided head-on along Suscon Road in Pittston Township around noon. The coroner's office was called to the crash but have not said how many victims were involved. Investigators are still piecing...
PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail
DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
Blakely Borough Police Department Will not Regionalize
BLAKELY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — It's been talked about for years now, the possibility of creating a regional local police force. Blakely Borough Council has been mulling over a plan to regionalize their police department with eight others throughout Lackawanna County. But now it looks like the deal is dead.
One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State Police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following cases:. • Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, was charged with failure to drive at a safe speed following a crash at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 2 on Route 61 in Port Clinton. Police said he was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra...
Carbon man pleads to harassing family
A Carbon County man entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to a charge of persistent disorderly conduct for incidents in Franklin Township where he was charged with harassing residents along Green Street while extremely intoxicated. Jozef Michael Radecki, 59, pleaded to the charge before Judge Joseph J. Matika. He was...
Inmate attack sends one to hospital
McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
Crash causes pileup on Route 22
State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a five-vehicle crash along Route 22 in Bethlehem Township, Lehigh County, at 5:17 a.m. Monday. Troopers said no one was injured. According to troopers, the multiple-vehicle pileup was the result of a prior one-vehicle crash when a Chevrolet Camaro was involved in a crash...
