Cuyahoga County executive candidates stake out vastly different positions on transit, biking, urban planning

Cleveland Heights enacts ‘Lead Safe’ ordinance for rental properties, to take effect in June
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It took five council readings and over a year for the city to become the first suburb in Cuyahoga County to enact its own “Lead Safe” ordinance, further protecting the health of local renters and their children. Council passed the measure Monday (Oct. 17)...
Bibb second-guesses his own lead safety plan, seeks a $5.5 million change: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After voting in the spring to spend $17 million to improve lead safety in Cleveland, Mayor Justin Bibb wants to pull back $5.5 million of that to spend on other, more intensive lead remediation projects. In May, after a months-long legislative process, Cleveland City Council approved allocating...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appoints 3 to city's civilian police review board
CLEVELAND — With police reform continuing to be a priority in his administration, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has announced three appointments to the city's civilian police review board (CPRB). New members Brandon Brown and Billy Sharp were sworn in, while current member Kenneth Mountcastle was appointed to a four-year...
What to know about Cleveland Metroparks levy ahead of Nov. 8 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Come this November, Cuyahoga County voters will see a Cleveland Metroparks tax levy on their ballot. If the levy passes, it will cost taxpayers about $27 a month, per $100,000 dollars of property value. Jordan Rogoff from Cleveland Heights told 19 News she hopes the levy...
Cleveland’s plan to wipe out old marijuana convictions fails
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the City of Cleveland just had to back off a big promise to clear the records of thousands of people caught with a small amount of pot.
North Royalton pays Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to encase sewer in concrete
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city will pay Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District $105,700 to encase a sanitary sewer in concrete in an unnamed tributary of the Rocky River. The sewer and tributary run behind the city’s Service Department on Ohio 82 between York Road and West 130th Street. Originally, the sewer was underground parallel to the tributary, but due to erosion of the riverbanks, the sewer ended up exposed in the widened stream.
Cleveland Heights 2021 audit covers hefty carryover, Ohio Ethics Commission inquiry
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Key takeaways from the city’s 2021 financial audit include a nearly $18 million budget carryover, as well as an ongoing investigation of a supervisor’s family business dealings, which already have been referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission. City Council heard Monday (Oct. 17) from...
Cleveland police team up with state of Ohio to receive much-needed equipment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are getting help to buy much-needed supplies and equipment. Cleveland City Council gave the greenlight Monday night on a deal between the police department and the state of Ohio. The agreement, part of the State Plan of Operation, would give Cleveland police access to...
Solon council OKs contract with liquidators to auction items at city-owned house
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized Mayor Ed Kraus to enter into a contract with Great Finds Estate Liquidations of Strongsville to dispose of or auction items remaining at a city-owned house at 34245 Bainbridge Road. The house is one of several properties the city has acquired along Bainbridge...
CHEERS lakefront project enters design phase
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) project partners announced on Oct. 13 that a lakefront transformational project is entering its design phase. What You Need To Know. The concept of the CHEERS project emerged after a yearlong study to determine how to transform Cleveland’s lakeshore...
Strongsville to pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers on Albion & Webster roads
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving Co. Inc. of Middleburg Heights $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers along certain sections of Albion and Webster roads. City Council accepted Fabrizi’s price -- the lowest of four bids submitted -- Monday night (Oct. 17). Other bids for...
Cuyahoga Falls Planning Commission to consider zoning change to allow urban chickens
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Scroll through the Cuyahoga Falls community pages on social media, and you’ll likely come across posts about keeping backyard chickens. Some posts are communiques about chickens on the loose. Other commentators are witty, recommending keeping the boneless kind as “they're much easier to catch if the gate is left open…”
Cleveland Heights bids fond farewell to Parks & Rec Director Joe McRae, heading to county Board of Health
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- While there have been some departures in the new city administration, the latest was a particularly tough one for Mayor Kahlil Seren. After seven years of running the City Parks and Recreation Department, director Joe McRae moved on this week to take over as the chief administrative officer for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
Oberlin officials plan hours-long citywide power outage on October 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Oberlin advised residents that there will be a citywide power outage scheduled for early-morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to Oberlin police, local officials, and FirstEnergy, the planned outage is expected to take place from midnight to 6 a.m. The time was selected...
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Midterm early voting numbers so far in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early voting for the midterm elections began last week in Ohio, with people being allowed to vote Monday through Friday at their county board of elections office. Voting early in person on a weekend, doesn’t begin until Oct. 29 at board of elections offices. So...
News 5 Cleveland responds to Ohio GOP press release
We want to share with you that a press release recently was sent to the media from the Ohio Republican Party calling for an “ethics investigation” into News 5 reporter Morgan Trau, and our response.
City Council approves site plan for Solon Community Living project
SOLON, Ohio -- Seven years ago, with the needs of their children in mind, Ara and Leslie Bagdasarian founded Solon Community Living as a nonprofit to create a community-accessible and sustainable housing option for adults who have developmental disabilities. On Monday (Oct. 17), the Bagdasarians took a major step toward...
Strongsville Schools combats bus driver shortage by hiring yearlong substitutes
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Strongsville City Schools will hire yearlong substitute bus drivers, due to a statewide and nationwide shortage of such drivers. The school board approved the new policy last week. The move closely follows the district’s committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville Schools in 2022-2023, a measure the board approved in August.
Trees reportedly stolen from Ohio veterans’ cemetery
RITTMAN, Ohio – Rittman police are investigating a report of a dozen trees stolen from a local cemetery for veterans. The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery is undergoing an expansion to its grounds that will allow for more burials to take place. A contractor reported the trees, which were to be planted this week, were missing from the location, the cemetery’s director, Jesse Getz, said.
