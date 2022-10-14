Read full article on original website
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
NECN
Forsberg: Can Jaylen Brown Lift the Celtics to New Heights This Season?
Forsberg: After diving deep, can Jaylen lift Celtics to new heights? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There was too much noise above the surface. Memories of letting an NBA title slip away, endless trade rumors, calamity within the Boston Celtics organization. So Jaylen Brown sought refuge where there was no noise.
NECN
Celtics Season Preview: Predicting Team MVP, Other Superlatives for 2022-23 Squad
Predicting Celtics' superlatives, from Team MVP to Most Improved originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. After a roller-coaster offseason that included Kevin Durant trade rumors, the surprising suspension of Ime Udoka and Jaylen Brown's wild underwater pool workouts, the Boston Celtics' regular season officially begins Tuesday night. Stream the Celtics...
NECN
Celtics to Honor Bill Russell With Custom City Edition Jerseys in 2022-23
Celtics to honor Bill Russell with these special City Edition jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics will kick off the 2022-23 regular season in style by paying tribute the greatest winner in professional sports. The Celtics on Monday revealed the "City Edition" alternate uniforms they'll wear...
NECN
Why Eddie House Believes Celtics' Jaylen Brown Is a Legitimate MVP Candidate
Jaylen Brown, MVP candidate? Eddie House explains bold prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's reason to believe Jaylen Brown is poised for a strong 2022-23 campaign. But Eddie House is taking things a few steps further. Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!
NECN
WATCH: James Harden Wears Pajamas, Celtics Arrive in Style for Opening Night Showdown
WATCH: Harden wears pajamas, C's arrive in style for Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Look good, play good? The Boston Celtics will hope that's the case on Tuesday night. C's stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown arrived at TD Garden in style for their Opening Night showdown...
NECN
How to Watch NBA Opening Night Games 2022-23: Start Time, Odds, More
How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors on NBA opening night originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season is finally upon us. With free agency, the draft, Summer League, training camp and preseason all out of the way, all 30 teams have a clean slate starting this month.
NECN
Check Out Warriors' Jaw-Dropping, Massive 2022 NBA Championship Rings
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping, 16-carat championship rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth...
NECN
Report: Robert Williams Could Miss More Time After Getting Injection in Knee
Report: New timeline for Robert Williams after PRP injection in knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We have another update on the Robert Williams injury front, and it's not exactly a positive one. Boston Celtics big man received a PRP injection in his knee Monday to promote healing after...
NECN
Jordan Poole Gets Heartwarming Jeremy Lin Shout-Out After Warriors' Extension
JP gets touching shout-out from J-Lin after Dubs’ extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It’s important to remember those that were with you at the bottom when you make it to the top. Jordan Poole’s journey has been a roller coaster since being drafted by the Golden...
Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show well into their 30s. Opening night between these two greats showed why Curry’s team is on top these days. Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds despite a slow start, and the Golden State Warriors beat James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony. “I’m thrilled with the win,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Ring night is never an easy game and the first game of the season is usually filled with some nerves early on.”
NECN
Barack Obama, Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Lead Panel for Chicago Students
Barack Obama, Ayo Dosunmu lead panel for Chicago students originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Oct. 17, former President Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as...
NECN
Devin McCourty Hilariously Trolls Twin Brother Jason After Patriots Beat Browns
Devin McCourty hilariously trolls brother Jason after beating Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Devin McCourty just couldn't help himself after the New England Patriots' Week 6 win in Cleveland. Shortly after the Pats' 38-15 victory over the Browns. McCourty decided to give his twin brother Jason a call....
NECN
Jake DeBrusk's Revival Is a Major Boost for Bruins' Chances of Competing
DeBrusk's revival is a major boost for Bruins' chances of competing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk celebrated his birthday in front of nearly 18,000 fans at TD Garden on Monday night, and he put on a fantastic show. DeBrusk scored twice, picked up an...
