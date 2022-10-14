SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show well into their 30s. Opening night between these two greats showed why Curry’s team is on top these days. Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds despite a slow start, and the Golden State Warriors beat James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony. “I’m thrilled with the win,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Ring night is never an easy game and the first game of the season is usually filled with some nerves early on.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO