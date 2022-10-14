ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Forsberg: Can Jaylen Brown Lift the Celtics to New Heights This Season?

Forsberg: After diving deep, can Jaylen lift Celtics to new heights? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There was too much noise above the surface. Memories of letting an NBA title slip away, endless trade rumors, calamity within the Boston Celtics organization. So Jaylen Brown sought refuge where there was no noise.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Celtics Season Preview: Predicting Team MVP, Other Superlatives for 2022-23 Squad

Predicting Celtics' superlatives, from Team MVP to Most Improved originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. After a roller-coaster offseason that included Kevin Durant trade rumors, the surprising suspension of Ime Udoka and Jaylen Brown's wild underwater pool workouts, the Boston Celtics' regular season officially begins Tuesday night. Stream the Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Celtics to Honor Bill Russell With Custom City Edition Jerseys in 2022-23

Celtics to honor Bill Russell with these special City Edition jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics will kick off the 2022-23 regular season in style by paying tribute the greatest winner in professional sports. The Celtics on Monday revealed the "City Edition" alternate uniforms they'll wear...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Why Eddie House Believes Celtics' Jaylen Brown Is a Legitimate MVP Candidate

Jaylen Brown, MVP candidate? Eddie House explains bold prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's reason to believe Jaylen Brown is poised for a strong 2022-23 campaign. But Eddie House is taking things a few steps further. Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!
BOSTON, MA
NECN

How to Watch NBA Opening Night Games 2022-23: Start Time, Odds, More

How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors on NBA opening night originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season is finally upon us. With free agency, the draft, Summer League, training camp and preseason all out of the way, all 30 teams have a clean slate starting this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NECN

Check Out Warriors' Jaw-Dropping, Massive 2022 NBA Championship Rings

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping, 16-carat championship rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth...
The Associated Press

Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show well into their 30s. Opening night between these two greats showed why Curry’s team is on top these days. Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds despite a slow start, and the Golden State Warriors beat James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony. “I’m thrilled with the win,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Ring night is never an easy game and the first game of the season is usually filled with some nerves early on.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NECN

Barack Obama, Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Lead Panel for Chicago Students

Barack Obama, Ayo Dosunmu lead panel for Chicago students originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Oct. 17, former President Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as...
CHICAGO, IL
NECN

Jake DeBrusk's Revival Is a Major Boost for Bruins' Chances of Competing

DeBrusk's revival is a major boost for Bruins' chances of competing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk celebrated his birthday in front of nearly 18,000 fans at TD Garden on Monday night, and he put on a fantastic show. DeBrusk scored twice, picked up an...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy