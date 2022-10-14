On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 20:50 hours, Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 9 rounds in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. Police officers from the surrounding districts of B-3 and B-2 also were alerted and began to play the area. While Officers were responding, it was broadcast that someone may have been shot at the scene. The full radio audio from Boston Police can be heard below:

