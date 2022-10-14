Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
NECN
Mass. Police Find Vt. Stolen Truck, But Not Weapons, Armor Said to Be Inside
A pickup truck stolen in Vermont, reported to have weapons and body armor inside, was found in Massachusetts Tuesday morning, but after a sweep by a SWAT team, the weapons weren't found, police said. The truck was stolen from Whitingham, Vermont, overnight and located by Palmer police at an apartment...
whdh.com
Man killed in Beverly motorcycle crash
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police reported that a man died after striking a utility pole in a motorcycle crash in Beverly. Police said that the operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road in the area of 46 McKay Street before striking a utility pole Sunday morning.
WCVB
Police officer in Massachusetts stabbed while performing wellness check
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster police officer will be off the job for several weeks after he was stabbed while responding to a wellness check in the Massachusetts city, according to the police chief. Chief Aaron Kennedy said the attack happened at about 10:50 a.m. Monday at 124 Water...
NECN
Search Continues for Vehicle Involved in Hadley Hit-and-Run; 13-Year-Old Victim Still Hospitalized
Police in Hadley, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help for leads on a van believed involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt a 13-year-old boy last week. The boy was trying to cross Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court Building around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 when he was hit, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. He remains in the hospital.
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
NECN
Mercedes Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Southborough
A car fire caused traffic delays Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southborough, state police said. Massachusetts State Police and firefighters responded to Interstate 90 eastbound for a Mercedes on fire. Dashcam video shared by state police appeared to show the middle and right lane closed, with traffic moving in the left lane.
franklincountynow.com
Single Car Accident On Route 2 Sends One To Hospital
(Orange, MA) There was a serious single car accident Friday afternoon on Route 2 at Exit 71 in Orange. Off duty emergency responders were passing by when they saw the accident and stopped to help until Orange Fire and EMS arrived on scene. The patient was transported to Athol Hospital and then transferred to Brigham & Women’s Hospital. The accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Two people killed in a five car crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a five-vehicle crash left two people dead and two others injured early Saturday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash just...
NECN
One Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Beverly
One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Beverly, Massachusetts early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say the person was operating a motorcycle southbound on McKay Street in Beverly when they lost control, went off the road and crashed into a utility pole. The person was transported to...
liveboston617.org
Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves 24-Year-Old Woman Dead Sunday Night
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 20:50 hours, Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 9 rounds in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. Police officers from the surrounding districts of B-3 and B-2 also were alerted and began to play the area. While Officers were responding, it was broadcast that someone may have been shot at the scene. The full radio audio from Boston Police can be heard below:
Police offer no update on mass shooting at Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER — There are still many unanswered questions following a mass shooting at a Webster Street warehouse early Saturday morning. Police declined Monday to provide an update on the conditions of any of the six people injured in the gunfire, which erupted just after 3 a.m. at 88 Webster St. They also declined to say...
whdh.com
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
NECN
Fire Tears Through Providence Business Overnight
A Providence, Rhode Island business has been left with significant damage following a fire that broke out there early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The fire is believed to have started at a business along Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood of the city. Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. and cleared apartment units in the back of the building, which the fire was spreading to, WJAR reported.
NECN
‘Devastating': Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves Woman Dead
In a triple shooting that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "devastating," a woman was killed and two other young men were hurt. The three people were shot Sunday night on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester around 8:50, according to Boston police. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene, and the two men, both in their mid 20s, were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press conference after the shooting.
2 suspects in Cranston break-in appear in court; search continues for 3rd
Two suspects involved in a house break in Cranston faced a judge Monday morning.
51-year-old man killed after construction-vehicle fell on top of him in Leicester
LEICESTER, Mass. — A man was killed Friday after he was found trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at his property on King Street in Leicester. Emergency crews responded to the 66 King St. address, just before 12 p.m., and found a 51-year-old man beneath the skid-steer loader, similar to a Bobcat-type piece of equipment, according to police.
NECN
‘She Was Just Fun': Friends Mourn Young Mother Killed in Dorchester Shooting
Loved ones are mourning the death of a young mother killed in a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. outside a convenience store near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn was killed in the attack, which also injured two men.
NECN
Was Boxborough Police Officer's False Paid Detail Timecard a Crime?
On a cloudy October day, Sgt. Brett Pelley of the Boxborough Police Department emerged from Newton District Court, relieved he would not be facing a criminal charge. The veteran officer found himself in the predicament after his own town leaders asked a clerk magistrate to consider if a criminal complaint should go forward.
NECN
Woman Dead After Triple Shooting in Dorchester; No Arrests
A woman is dead and two men have been hospitalized after a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. According to Boston police, three people were shot on Geneva Avenue around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on scene, Superintendent-in-chief Greg Long said at a press...
