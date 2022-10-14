Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week Oct. 19
Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
Fall and Halloween Festivals in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
thisisalabama.org
For 105 years, Trowbridge Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop has been the sweetest place in Florence
Florence, Alabama has seen its share of changes over the last century, but generations of locals have all enjoyed the same sweet treats when they needed to chill out. Trowbridge’s Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop has served guests on Court Street since 1917, and it remains the city’s oldest business still open in its original storefront.
WAFF
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Florence was arrested Saturday night after shooting at his neighbor’s house following Alabama’s loss to Tennessee. According to the Florence Police Department, Ricky Franks Jr. allegedly had been involved in an argument with his neighbor about the Alabama game Saturday. Franks Jr. then allegedly left the neighbor’s home following a verbal argument and fired a shotgun at the home.
WAFF
Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
WAFF
Murder trials set to begin Monday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two murder trials are scheduled to begin Monday in Lauderdale County. One trial is for Jesse Parker who is accused of murdering Christopher Cobb in 2018. The other trial set to begin is for Robert Hastings who is accused of killing his brother-in-law in 2017. Jesse...
Hartselle Enquirer
Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
WAFF
Alcohol, sedatives show up in Franklin Co. bus driver test results
WAFF
Memphis man enters guilty plea for 2018 Lauderdale Co. murder
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Memphis man pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday while on trial for a 2018 homicide in Florence. According to Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County District Attorney, Jesse Parker pleaded guilty to the murder of Christopher Cobb Tuesday morning. Connolly says that with the murder plea...
mynwapaper.com
Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6
Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
WAFF
Student loan forgiveness site launches
11 arrested after 30 grams of crack cocaine, sawed-off shotgun found in Athens
11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens.
WAFF
“Things that I can’t get back, it took years to get”: Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark Smith lives at the top of a hill looking down at the rest of Tuscumbia. He’s done so for 38 years. But his nice view has been blurred by damage done to his property. He says Tennessee Valley Authority employees have done irreversible harm to his crops and land.
Florence man pleads guilty to 2020 manslaughter allegedly over girlfriend
A 52-year-old Florence man pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week, according to court documents.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
At least 1 killed in Limestone County motorcycle crash
Officials say at least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Limestone County.
Hartselle Enquirer
Medical office, additional physicians planned for Hartselle will fill need, mayor says
A property purchase by Cullman Regional Medical Center will eventually provide Hartselle with a new medical office and additional physicians that the city’s mayor said will fill a void in health care. The Medical Center recently acquired 9 acres of the former Abercrombie home property at 1790 U.S. 31...
Decatur, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Decatur. The Bob Jones High School football team will have a game with Austin High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. The Bob Jones High School football team will have a game with Austin High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
