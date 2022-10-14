ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week Oct. 19

Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
FOX54 News

Fall and Halloween Festivals in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Fall is here and so are fall and Halloween festivals. Find out where you can get goodies, see movies, and maybe enjoy a scare or two. On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Florence was arrested Saturday night after shooting at his neighbor’s house following Alabama’s loss to Tennessee. According to the Florence Police Department, Ricky Franks Jr. allegedly had been involved in an argument with his neighbor about the Alabama game Saturday. Franks Jr. then allegedly left the neighbor’s home following a verbal argument and fired a shotgun at the home.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Murder trials set to begin Monday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two murder trials are scheduled to begin Monday in Lauderdale County. One trial is for Jesse Parker who is accused of murdering Christopher Cobb in 2018. The other trial set to begin is for Robert Hastings who is accused of killing his brother-in-law in 2017. Jesse...
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter

If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Alcohol, sedatives show up in Franklin Co. bus driver test results

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Memphis man enters guilty plea for 2018 Lauderdale Co. murder

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Memphis man pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday while on trial for a 2018 homicide in Florence. According to Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County District Attorney, Jesse Parker pleaded guilty to the murder of Christopher Cobb Tuesday morning. Connolly says that with the murder plea...
FLORENCE, AL
mynwapaper.com

Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6

Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
MARION COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Student loan forgiveness site launches

FLORENCE, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL

