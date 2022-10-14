ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found 23 years ago near river, CO officials say. DNA just identified the man

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

The body of a 52-year-old man was recently identified after it was found near a river in Colorado in 1999, officials said.

Officials identified the body as Preston Christensen from Minnesota, Denver Public Health and Environment said in a tweet on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

A passerby found Christensen’s body on Dec. 16, 1999, near the South Platte River’s east bank in Denver, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

He was believed to be homeless, the medical examiner said.

His DNA was used to identify a family member, helping solve the decades-old case, officials said.

“We hope the family of Preston Christensen ... finally has some closure,” the health agency said.

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

