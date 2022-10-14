Body found 23 years ago near river, CO officials say. DNA just identified the man

The body of a 52-year-old man was recently identified after it was found near a river in Colorado in 1999, officials said.

Officials identified the body as Preston Christensen from Minnesota, Denver Public Health and Environment said in a tweet on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

A passerby found Christensen’s body on Dec. 16, 1999, near the South Platte River’s east bank in Denver, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

He was believed to be homeless, the medical examiner said.

His DNA was used to identify a family member, helping solve the decades-old case, officials said.

“We hope the family of Preston Christensen ... finally has some closure,” the health agency said.

