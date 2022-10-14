ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pininfarina Will Join VinFast At Paris Motor Show 2022 To Showcase New Hydrogen-Powered SUV

VinFast, the fresh boutique EV company from Vietnam, will display its current lineup, consisting of the VF 8 and VF 9, at the 2022 Paris Motor Show next week. These two electric SUVs penned by Pininfarina will soon hit the global market to challenge the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Model X. Joining the duo on the brand's stage is Pininfarina's NamX concept, revealed to us earlier this year as the first hydrogen-powered SUV with removable capsules for quick refueling.
Donkervoort Teases New Supercar Inspired By The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

The Dutch aren't generally associated with fast cars, but they've given us some bonkers stuff over the past few years. The main supercars to come out of the Netherlands include Spyker, Donkervoort, and Vencer. Of the three, only one has stood the test of time, primarily for being zanier than the rest. Spyker recently found a new investor, so it might be coming back too.
2024 Polestar 3 First Look Review: Swedish Sensation

Polestar's rate of growth has far outpaced the industry in recent months, although some of that has to do with the fact that it only sold the expensive Polestar 1 for a period of time. The Polestar 2 sedan moved the EV automaker into the mainstream, and the new Polestar 3 SUV will help the brand meet its goal of boosting sales tenfold by 2025 compared to 2021. Priced to compete with the Audi e-tron and BMW iX, the Polestar 3 will need to get a lot of things right to draw customers away from these established marques. It seems to have the range, premium design, and technology to do some damage, though.
Mazda CX-70 Or CX-90 Will Have 3.3-Liter Inline-6 e-Skyactiv Engine

Mazda's all-new turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six was introduced by the CX-60 crossover in the Australian market. This particular model will not be making its way to the USA, but the good news is that this very exciting engine will be. We don't quite know which car will feature it first. This is according to a company spokesperson in Australia speaking to Car Expert.
Aviation International News

HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation

Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
Mercedes-AMG G63 Gets 800-HP Upgrade By Manhart

If there is one car that tuners just refuse to let go of, it's the Mercedes-AMG G63. Although the same can be said for the manufacturer itself who still invests resources to keep it going due to the never-faltering demand. Manhart is one esteemed tuning firm that has some experience fettling with the G-Wagen. Its latest rendition of its existing aftermarket package is by no means the most extreme revision to the performance SUV, but it's still pretty impressive.
Exploring Cars & Coffee Palm Beach In A 2022 McLaren GT

We recently spent some time in Miami with a sumptuous McLaren GT, wearing a unique MSO orange paint job and silver ten-spoke wheels. A deadly combination for the British supercar. The speed and agility of McLaren's most useable supercar were better felt in the UK where we drove the car last, if only because of the famous British B-roads that go on for miles without a cop in sight. We got our track-driving fix at Miami's exclusive Concours Club, but supercars are meant to be shared with the world.
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Debuts With 600 HP, 300-Mile Range And Rolls-Royce Levels Of Luxury

Cadillac has finally pulled the wraps off the stunning 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. You have to admit, it's something to behold: striking, elegant, and imposing - as a Caddy should be. It's remarkable to see how the company has stayed true to the concept. It's said to be the height of Cadillac's "Art of Travel" design philosophy (also seen on the Lyriq), with the luxury motorcar designed to present ultra-luxury electromobility.
Ingenius New Tailgate Coming To Future Ram Trucks

Stellantis has filed a patent that looks rather similar to something you might find on a Ford F-150. After all, Ford has had some level of fold-out tailgate step for ages now. That's almost exactly what this patent uncovered by Motor Authority is. Stellantis has filed a patent showing some sort of truck bed step assist that deploys from next to the tailgate, just underneath your truck's tail light.
Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower

Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
Rolls-Royce Owners Will Use Next-Gen Infotainment System By Saying "Hey Spirit"

Believe it or not, exotic luxury cars and the latest technology do not often go hand in hand. Rolls-Royce, for example, often lags behind its parent company BMW, using an older version of the iDrive system in its vehicles. This may soon change, according to a new trademark filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) uncovered by CarBuzz.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Mercedes-Benz's answer to the BMW iX and Audi e-tron is this, the all-new EQE SUV. A mid-size luxury electric SUV, this could very well end up being one of the brand's top-selling models in markets like North America as gas models are gradually phased out. The EQE is easily identifiable as a member of the EQ family with its rounded styling elements, and it comes in three trims. The base model makes 288 horsepower and sends power to the rear wheels only, while a 536-hp version with 4Matic all-wheel drive tops the range. As expected, the cabin is bristling with technology and more screen real estate than in almost any other new car. If the EQE Sedan's body style isn't to your liking and the EQS SUV is too big, this could be the sweet spot in Merc's rapidly expanding EQ lineup.
