Ford Chief Designer Anthony Lo Reveals Future Direction For Electric Cars
Ford's chief design officer, Anthony Lo, wants us to rethink car interiors. As electric vehicles are expected to last longer than their ICE counterparts, owners will likely keep their cars for longer. This has inspired Lo to think out of the box. "If you imagine vehicles having a longer life,...
Pininfarina Will Join VinFast At Paris Motor Show 2022 To Showcase New Hydrogen-Powered SUV
VinFast, the fresh boutique EV company from Vietnam, will display its current lineup, consisting of the VF 8 and VF 9, at the 2022 Paris Motor Show next week. These two electric SUVs penned by Pininfarina will soon hit the global market to challenge the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Model X. Joining the duo on the brand's stage is Pininfarina's NamX concept, revealed to us earlier this year as the first hydrogen-powered SUV with removable capsules for quick refueling.
Donkervoort Teases New Supercar Inspired By The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
The Dutch aren't generally associated with fast cars, but they've given us some bonkers stuff over the past few years. The main supercars to come out of the Netherlands include Spyker, Donkervoort, and Vencer. Of the three, only one has stood the test of time, primarily for being zanier than the rest. Spyker recently found a new investor, so it might be coming back too.
Gordon Murray's Incredible Car Collection Includes Everything From A McLaren F1 To The Hillman Imp
Gordon Murray needs no introduction. If you're reading this, you'll know he's responsible for the McLaren F1. The South African-born automotive giant will forever be associated with what was arguably the first hypercar, but he also worked on a slew of other magnificent vehicles. Obviously, you want to know what...
2024 Polestar 3 First Look Review: Swedish Sensation
Polestar's rate of growth has far outpaced the industry in recent months, although some of that has to do with the fact that it only sold the expensive Polestar 1 for a period of time. The Polestar 2 sedan moved the EV automaker into the mainstream, and the new Polestar 3 SUV will help the brand meet its goal of boosting sales tenfold by 2025 compared to 2021. Priced to compete with the Audi e-tron and BMW iX, the Polestar 3 will need to get a lot of things right to draw customers away from these established marques. It seems to have the range, premium design, and technology to do some damage, though.
Mazda CX-70 Or CX-90 Will Have 3.3-Liter Inline-6 e-Skyactiv Engine
Mazda's all-new turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six was introduced by the CX-60 crossover in the Australian market. This particular model will not be making its way to the USA, but the good news is that this very exciting engine will be. We don't quite know which car will feature it first. This is according to a company spokesperson in Australia speaking to Car Expert.
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
Mercedes-AMG G63 Gets 800-HP Upgrade By Manhart
If there is one car that tuners just refuse to let go of, it's the Mercedes-AMG G63. Although the same can be said for the manufacturer itself who still invests resources to keep it going due to the never-faltering demand. Manhart is one esteemed tuning firm that has some experience fettling with the G-Wagen. Its latest rendition of its existing aftermarket package is by no means the most extreme revision to the performance SUV, but it's still pretty impressive.
Supercar Drag Race: Chevy Corvette Z06 Vs. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia
The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe and Convertible are easily two of the most in-demand and highly anticipated performance cars around. Since its market release, fans of the badge have been experiencing a hard time getting their hands on the limited 'Vette because only a couple of hundred will be produced.
Exploring Cars & Coffee Palm Beach In A 2022 McLaren GT
We recently spent some time in Miami with a sumptuous McLaren GT, wearing a unique MSO orange paint job and silver ten-spoke wheels. A deadly combination for the British supercar. The speed and agility of McLaren's most useable supercar were better felt in the UK where we drove the car last, if only because of the famous British B-roads that go on for miles without a cop in sight. We got our track-driving fix at Miami's exclusive Concours Club, but supercars are meant to be shared with the world.
New Mini Moke Goes On Sale In The USA As Upmarket Electric Car
Moke International (MI) arrived on the scene in 2013, breathing new life into Sir Alec Issigonis' Mini-based military vehicle. The first batch was launched in Australia, and in later years, MI started targeting the ultra-rich in Europe. Now it's returning to the USA, 40 years after the original Moke was...
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Debuts With 600 HP, 300-Mile Range And Rolls-Royce Levels Of Luxury
Cadillac has finally pulled the wraps off the stunning 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. You have to admit, it's something to behold: striking, elegant, and imposing - as a Caddy should be. It's remarkable to see how the company has stayed true to the concept. It's said to be the height of Cadillac's "Art of Travel" design philosophy (also seen on the Lyriq), with the luxury motorcar designed to present ultra-luxury electromobility.
Ingenius New Tailgate Coming To Future Ram Trucks
Stellantis has filed a patent that looks rather similar to something you might find on a Ford F-150. After all, Ford has had some level of fold-out tailgate step for ages now. That's almost exactly what this patent uncovered by Motor Authority is. Stellantis has filed a patent showing some sort of truck bed step assist that deploys from next to the tailgate, just underneath your truck's tail light.
Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower
Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
Rolls-Royce Owners Will Use Next-Gen Infotainment System By Saying "Hey Spirit"
Believe it or not, exotic luxury cars and the latest technology do not often go hand in hand. Rolls-Royce, for example, often lags behind its parent company BMW, using an older version of the iDrive system in its vehicles. This may soon change, according to a new trademark filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) uncovered by CarBuzz.
Manhart CR 700 Last Edition Is Mega V8-Powered AMG C63 Sedan With 700 HP And H&R Springs
The introduction of the new AMG C63 Sedan signals the end of an era. It may be an incredible performance car, but many enthusiasts are mourning the loss of the V8. To celebrate the incredible combination of C-Class and V8, Manhart Performance has introduced the CR700 Last Edition, a wheeled tribute to the W205 C63.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz's answer to the BMW iX and Audi e-tron is this, the all-new EQE SUV. A mid-size luxury electric SUV, this could very well end up being one of the brand's top-selling models in markets like North America as gas models are gradually phased out. The EQE is easily identifiable as a member of the EQ family with its rounded styling elements, and it comes in three trims. The base model makes 288 horsepower and sends power to the rear wheels only, while a 536-hp version with 4Matic all-wheel drive tops the range. As expected, the cabin is bristling with technology and more screen real estate than in almost any other new car. If the EQE Sedan's body style isn't to your liking and the EQS SUV is too big, this could be the sweet spot in Merc's rapidly expanding EQ lineup.
Tuned Ford Maverick Truck Shows What The 2.0-Liter EcoBoost Engine Can Really Do
In standard guise, the Ford Maverick may not be the most capable truck. But in the compact monocoque segment, few competitors can hold a candle to it, and the sales figures show that the market believes the same is true. What we weren't expecting is this small truck taking to...
Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws
Plenty of lawsuits over Ford's 6.0-liter diesel engine in F-250 and F-350 trucks means know what you're getting and how to fix it. The post Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Bronco Raptor Dyno Test Reveals The SUV Has Less Horsepower Than Ford Claims
When the Ford Bronco Raptor blasted onto the stage with its EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, we were all pretty impressed by its 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque performance figures. Sometime after its reveal, Hennessey announced that it had devised a VelociRaptor package to increase this to 500 hp and 550 lb-ft.
