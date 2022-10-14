Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Eagles-Cowboys Showdown tournaments

Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 6 game
No, your eyes do not deceive you. The Broncos are back in prime time. After one of the most brutal offensive performances in recent memory in a Week 5 Thursday night loss to the Colts, the Broncos are closing out Week 6 with an AFC West showdown against the Chargers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 7: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
The NFL season has been a rollercoaster so far this year, and no position in fantasy football has been as volatile as running back. We have seen some studs return to grace and some duds fall on their face. Injuries have been rampant, as always, and byes are serving as bigger obstacles to optimal lineup construction each week. With a pool that feels the shallowest it has all season, our Week 7 fantasy RB PPR rankings have you covered ahead of those ever-important start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Chris Olave playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football
Fantasy football owners were without one of this season's top rookies when Chris Olave (concussion) was inactive last week, and with a Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup in Arizona looming, you can bet nervous owners will be searching for injury updates early and often this week. With Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) also ailing for the Saints, Olave has a chance to command another huge target share and post WR1-caliber numbers. If he's out, Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway could quickly go from waiver-wire afterthoughts to legit start 'em, sit 'em candidates.
ng-sportingnews.com
Broncos vs. Chargers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable
The Chargers are hosting the Broncos in an AFC West showdown on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos (2-3) are coming off one of their ugliest losses of the season, falling 12-9 in overtime to the Colts on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 5. Denver posted just three field goals as Russell Wilson continued to underwhelm in his first season in a new uniform.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why isn't Dalton Schultz playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys TE out with injury
The Cowboys are not only without their star quarterback for their clash with the undefeated Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," they're also without their top tight end. Dallas announced ahead of Sunday's game that, along with Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz would be out against Philadelphia. Schultz is the Cowboys' third-leading...
ng-sportingnews.com
When will Dak Prescott return to Cowboys? QB close to being cleared after Cooper Rush falters vs. Eagles
Cooper Rush had done an adequate job as the fill-in for injured Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. But after the worst performance of Rush's NFL career, it's safe to say any discussion of a quarterback controversy in Dallas are sure to be silenced. Rush came into the "Sunday Night Football" clash...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Melvin Gordon playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football
Melvin Gordon popped up on the Broncos' injury report this week and is forcing fantasy football owners to routinely check for injury updates leading into Denver's Week 6 matchup. Following Denver's final practice of the week, Gordon's officially listed as "questionable" against his former team, the Chargers, on Monday Night Football. Start 'em, sit 'em decisions and potential late-minute waiver-wire runs can depend on whether Gordon is playing, so let's break down what we know.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 8 top 25 games
It might be hard to top last week, but this is college football. Week 8 features five matchups between ranked teams. That starts with a battle of ACC unbeaten teams in No. 14 Syracuse and No. 5 Clemson at 12 p.m. The Big 12 has a pair of interesting matchups....
ng-sportingnews.com
Why do the Eagles have the Saints' draft pick? Revisiting the trade that helped bring AJ Brown to Philadelphia, Chris Olave to New Orleans
Led by a stingy defense and early-season MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have gotten off to an unblemished start in 2022. It's only been five games, admittedly. But it's got Philly fans dreaming of a deep postseason run, something that didn't quite seem likely a few months ago. For...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Week 6 overreactions: What's wrong with Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers after losses as big favorites?
The Packers got blown out by the Jets at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers lost on the road as massive favorites in Pittsburgh. The 49ers fell hard far away from home in Atlanta. The early Sunday afternoon window in NFL Week 6 was cruel to three NFC contenders looking up at the undefeated Eagles. But were the upsets flukes against well-coached upstarts, or is there real concern developing in Green Bay, Tampa Bay and San Francisco?
ng-sportingnews.com
Josh Gordon suspension timeline: How WR's career path led him to release from Titans
Josh Gordon has had plenty of NFL opportunities to play wide receiver for the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans, After being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy five times in his career (six suspensions overall), he is running close to empty on his chances. Gordon saw his...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Jets vs. Packers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
Zach Wilson and the Jets are looking to keep their impressive start going as they head to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 6. The Jets have surprised many by going 3-2 to begin the 2022 campaign, including back-to-back wins in their last two games.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Carson Wentz out? Latest news, updates on Commanders QB's injury status
Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has been banged up over the last two weeks, playing through a shoulder injury in Thursday night's win over the Bears and suffering a finger injury as well. Though Washington escaped with the win, Wentz struggled and finished 12-of-22 for 99 yards. The Commanders had a...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown out? Latest news, updates on Cardinal WR's injury status
This story has been updated. The Cardinals' struggling offense suffered a hit to its wide receiver depth on Sunday after Marquise "Hollywood" Brown exited the game with a foot injury. Brown was injured in the fourth quarter when the 5-9 Brown was unable to beat 6-4 cornerback Tariq Woolen of...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 7: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
With six weeks in the NFL season's rear-view mirror, the worst of the bye weeks is upon us. The Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all have Week 7 off, which drastically reduces the number of studs across our NFL DFS player pools. But that's OK! We search for FanDuel and DraftKings sleepers and value picks every week so we can afford the high-priced daily fantasy football studs who earn their high salaries more often than not.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Jalen Hurts fell in the 2020 NFL Draft, gifting Eagles a potential star quarterback
The 2020 NFL Draft might be a painful one for several teams, and Jalen Hurts might be one reason why. One would think that a quarterback who spent time at two of college football's most successful and prominent programs would be a lock for the top five, and if not that, then the first round. Something strange happened with Hurts, though.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 7 pickups, free agents
This week's set of byes (Vikings, Eagles, Rams, Bills) is wiping out fantasy football stars across the league, and injuries will further complicate start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Unfortunately, the top Week 7 waiver wire pickups probably won't save you. Guys like Latavius Murray, Kenyan Drake, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Greg Dulcich might be able to provide some immediate relief and be worth moderate waiver claims/FAAB bids, but this is the type of week where you want to save your budget and look to improve with free agent adds as much as possible.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 7 WR rankings
With Week 7 of the NFL season now on the horizon, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see who could play this weekend and who they might have to sit. This week, we have three key WRs (Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, and Jahan Dotson) who are all ailing with lower body injuries and could potentially be game-time decisions leading up to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. If any of these wide receivers sit out in Week 7, owners will have to dig deep on the waiver wire to find viable fill-ins.
ng-sportingnews.com
How Patrick Mahomes' no-look passes, Chiefs' trick plays mystify opposing defenses
Kansas City has a magician under center. The tricks don't always come off — who could forget this interception against Washington last year — but when it comes to making something out of nothing in the blink of an eye, few players compare to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
ng-sportingnews.com
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors, explained: Why Bills are being connected to Panthers RB
The 2022 NFL season has yet to reach its halfway point, but already, some teams know that they are destined to finish the season poorly. One of those teams is the Panthers. Carolina came into the season hopeful that Baker Mayfield could fix the team's recent quarterback issues, but instead, the offense has sputtered badly. That led to the dismissal of head coach Matt Rhule after just five games and the replacement of Mayfield, who has an ankle injury, at quarterback with PJ Walker.
