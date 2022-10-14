ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Eagles-Cowboys Showdown tournaments

By Nick Musial
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 7: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

The NFL season has been a rollercoaster so far this year, and no position in fantasy football has been as volatile as running back. We have seen some studs return to grace and some duds fall on their face. Injuries have been rampant, as always, and byes are serving as bigger obstacles to optimal lineup construction each week. With a pool that feels the shallowest it has all season, our Week 7 fantasy RB PPR rankings have you covered ahead of those ever-important start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Chris Olave playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football

Fantasy football owners were without one of this season's top rookies when Chris Olave (concussion) was inactive last week, and with a Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup in Arizona looming, you can bet nervous owners will be searching for injury updates early and often this week. With Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) also ailing for the Saints, Olave has a chance to command another huge target share and post WR1-caliber numbers. If he's out, Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway could quickly go from waiver-wire afterthoughts to legit start 'em, sit 'em candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Broncos vs. Chargers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable

The Chargers are hosting the Broncos in an AFC West showdown on "Monday Night Football" in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos (2-3) are coming off one of their ugliest losses of the season, falling 12-9 in overtime to the Colts on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 5. Denver posted just three field goals as Russell Wilson continued to underwhelm in his first season in a new uniform.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Why isn't Dalton Schultz playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys TE out with injury

The Cowboys are not only without their star quarterback for their clash with the undefeated Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," they're also without their top tight end. Dallas announced ahead of Sunday's game that, along with Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz would be out against Philadelphia. Schultz is the Cowboys' third-leading...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Melvin Gordon playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football

Melvin Gordon popped up on the Broncos' injury report this week and is forcing fantasy football owners to routinely check for injury updates leading into Denver's Week 6 matchup. Following Denver's final practice of the week, Gordon's officially listed as "questionable" against his former team, the Chargers, on Monday Night Football. Start 'em, sit 'em decisions and potential late-minute waiver-wire runs can depend on whether Gordon is playing, so let's break down what we know.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Week 6 overreactions: What's wrong with Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers after losses as big favorites?

The Packers got blown out by the Jets at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers lost on the road as massive favorites in Pittsburgh. The 49ers fell hard far away from home in Atlanta. The early Sunday afternoon window in NFL Week 6 was cruel to three NFC contenders looking up at the undefeated Eagles. But were the upsets flukes against well-coached upstarts, or is there real concern developing in Green Bay, Tampa Bay and San Francisco?
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL DFS picks Week 7: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

With six weeks in the NFL season's rear-view mirror, the worst of the bye weeks is upon us. The Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all have Week 7 off, which drastically reduces the number of studs across our NFL DFS player pools. But that's OK! We search for FanDuel and DraftKings sleepers and value picks every week so we can afford the high-priced daily fantasy football studs who earn their high salaries more often than not.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 7 pickups, free agents

This week's set of byes (Vikings, Eagles, Rams, Bills) is wiping out fantasy football stars across the league, and injuries will further complicate start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Unfortunately, the top Week 7 waiver wire pickups probably won't save you. Guys like Latavius Murray, Kenyan Drake, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Greg Dulcich might be able to provide some immediate relief and be worth moderate waiver claims/FAAB bids, but this is the type of week where you want to save your budget and look to improve with free agent adds as much as possible.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 7 WR rankings

With Week 7 of the NFL season now on the horizon, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see who could play this weekend and who they might have to sit. This week, we have three key WRs (Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, and Jahan Dotson) who are all ailing with lower body injuries and could potentially be game-time decisions leading up to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. If any of these wide receivers sit out in Week 7, owners will have to dig deep on the waiver wire to find viable fill-ins.
ng-sportingnews.com

Christian McCaffrey trade rumors, explained: Why Bills are being connected to Panthers RB

The 2022 NFL season has yet to reach its halfway point, but already, some teams know that they are destined to finish the season poorly. One of those teams is the Panthers. Carolina came into the season hopeful that Baker Mayfield could fix the team's recent quarterback issues, but instead, the offense has sputtered badly. That led to the dismissal of head coach Matt Rhule after just five games and the replacement of Mayfield, who has an ankle injury, at quarterback with PJ Walker.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy