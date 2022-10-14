Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Eagles-Cowboys Showdown tournaments

The NFL season has been a rollercoaster so far this year, and no position in fantasy football has been as volatile as running back. We have seen some studs return to grace and some duds fall on their face. Injuries have been rampant, as always, and byes are serving as bigger obstacles to optimal lineup construction each week. With a pool that feels the shallowest it has all season, our Week 7 fantasy RB PPR rankings have you covered ahead of those ever-important start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

1 DAY AGO