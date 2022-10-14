ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Fagnano leads Maine past Monmouth 38-28

ORONO, Maine — Joe Fagnano threw two touchdown passes and Kahzir Brown returned an interception for a score to lead Maine to a 38-28 win over Monmouth on Saturday. Fagnano had a 9-yard TD pass to Shawn Bowman, a score set up by a fumble recovery, and Freddie Brock scored on a 33-yard run before the pick-6 to propel the Black Bears (2-4, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) to their sixth straight homecoming win.
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Starbucks near Old Port votes to unionize

PORTLAND, Maine — Starbucks employees at the location in Portland off Exchange Street and Middle Street voted to unionize 10-3 on Monday, following several months of planning since announcing their intent to unionize on Aug. 16. The vote to unionize means Portland and Biddeford have the only two Starbucks...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Mainers killed in Waterboro crash

WATERBORO, Maine — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. In a news release, York County Sheriff William King said a preliminary investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van traveling south and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu traveling north collided around 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Townhouse Road.
WATERBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

The Good Theatre opens 20th season with 'Lifespan of a Fact,' a comedy

PORTLAND, Maine — The Good Theatre in Portland is raising the curtain on its 20th season with a new comedy called "Lifespan of a Fact." "Jim is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent New York magazine. John D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay — an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. A comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth." according to the show's writeup.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus

LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New releases from Bull Moose include signed CDs

PORTLAND, Maine — Mick Werkhoven from Bull Moose joined us in the 207 studio to discuss some upcoming new releases. Here's what is set to be released in the coming weeks:. "The United States of Cryptids" by J.W. Ocker: A compendium of the creatures, myths, and legends about the unknown; from the well-known Moth Man and Bigfoot all the way to Nain Rogue and Loveland Frog.
PORTLAND, ME
