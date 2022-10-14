Read full article on original website
Fagnano leads Maine past Monmouth 38-28
ORONO, Maine — Joe Fagnano threw two touchdown passes and Kahzir Brown returned an interception for a score to lead Maine to a 38-28 win over Monmouth on Saturday. Fagnano had a 9-yard TD pass to Shawn Bowman, a score set up by a fumble recovery, and Freddie Brock scored on a 33-yard run before the pick-6 to propel the Black Bears (2-4, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) to their sixth straight homecoming win.
The need for Mexican street tacos in Maine made this couple switch careers
WINDHAM, Maine — Reporter Hannah Yechivi is highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to making Maine a better place to live and work for all on NEWS CENTER Maine. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It all started with a...
Portland wrapping up year in housing peer city network
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is well into a year-long relationship with cities of similar size from across the country as they all try to make housing more available. Martha Galvez runs NYU's Furman Center for Housing Solutions. As NEWS CENTER Maine first reported in April, Portland...
Kennebunk Brick Store Museum remembers the fire of 1947
KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk has opened an annual exhibit showcasing one of Maine’s worst natural disasters in history. “The Fire of ‘47: 75th Anniversary Retrospective” opened on Oct. 1 and will stay open through December. The exhibit showcases works by Ted...
Portland Starbucks near Old Port votes to unionize
PORTLAND, Maine — Starbucks employees at the location in Portland off Exchange Street and Middle Street voted to unionize 10-3 on Monday, following several months of planning since announcing their intent to unionize on Aug. 16. The vote to unionize means Portland and Biddeford have the only two Starbucks...
Apple season in Maine finishes strong despite significant summer drought
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — At Hansel's Orchard in North Yarmouth, Margie Hansel opened up shop on a cool October Sunday morning. Flipping the closed sign to open, the morning rush of prospective apple pickers piled in line, planning which pales they will carry as they peruse the apple orchards.
Two Mainers killed in Waterboro crash
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. In a news release, York County Sheriff William King said a preliminary investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van traveling south and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu traveling north collided around 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Townhouse Road.
Gov. Mills tours downtown Sanford to highlight $34 million revitalization project
SANFORD, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills toured downtown Sanford with Mayor Anne-Marie Mastraccio and Maine Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note to talk about the revitalization of the city’s downtown on Monday. The downtown Sanford Village Partnership will use $34 million of local, state, and federal funds to improve...
Avesta Housing preparing to open residential complex for asylum seekers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Avesta Housing is preparing to open a new apartment complex intended for asylum seekers. The facility, on Westbrook Street in South Portland, will include 52 units, and the nonprofit housing developer hopes families can begin moving into their new homes in November. "I think we're...
'Foster grandparents' connect with young students in Maine classrooms
WINDHAM, Maine — It isn't every day you see someone over the age of 50 sitting in a first-grade classroom. Windham Primary School is one place, though, where that is a somewhat-regular occurrence. On Tuesday, 74-year-old Sue Nichols and 82-year-old Bonnie Rogers joined Heather Ray's classroom, full of bubbly...
The Good Theatre opens 20th season with 'Lifespan of a Fact,' a comedy
PORTLAND, Maine — The Good Theatre in Portland is raising the curtain on its 20th season with a new comedy called "Lifespan of a Fact." "Jim is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent New York magazine. John D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay — an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. A comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth." according to the show's writeup.
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
'We are polarized': Sndyer says homelessness, crime have divided Portland in State of the City Address
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder delivered a State of the City Address that highlighted a divided community, immense struggles and some signs of progress for Maine's largest municipality. Snyder delivered the remarks Monday night for the first time in-person at City Hall since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
New releases from Bull Moose include signed CDs
PORTLAND, Maine — Mick Werkhoven from Bull Moose joined us in the 207 studio to discuss some upcoming new releases. Here's what is set to be released in the coming weeks:. "The United States of Cryptids" by J.W. Ocker: A compendium of the creatures, myths, and legends about the unknown; from the well-known Moth Man and Bigfoot all the way to Nain Rogue and Loveland Frog.
Maine domestic abuse survivor helping others break the cycle
MAINE, Maine — The statistics are sobering. One in 4 women and 1 in 7 in Maine have experienced abuse and violence by their partner in their lifetime, according to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence. As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, advocates want people at risk...
'We are divided,' Portland mayor says while citing issues of political divisiveness
PORTLAND, Maine — "This is the real state of our city. We are polarized. We are divided," Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said during the State of City address Monday evening. After discussing achievements in Portland surrounding housing, pandemic recovery, and more, Snyder turned her focus in the address to the growing divisiveness in Portland politics.
In Maine visit, new Boston Fed president says higher interest rates likely to continue
FREEPORT, Maine — Dr. Susan M. Collins, the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, was in Maine Wednesday to meet with Gov. Janet Mills and a number of business leaders. Collins made stops in Bath, Augusta, Freeport, and Portland to talk about the current economic challenges...
Enjoy fall festivities at the 2022 Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival
FREEPORT, Maine — Camp Sunshine’s Pumpkin Festival is this month. Lined up with fun for the whole family to enjoy, Camp Sunshine has planned an entire day of treats, live music, games, costume parades, pumpkin carving, jack-o’-lantern lighting, and more!. Celebrate the spirit of Halloween with thousands...
Lewiston police close Oxford Street during search for shooting suspect
PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Oxford Street in Lewiston early Sunday morning to information pertaining to a shooting on Knox Street in May 2022. Abdirahman Duale, or "Gino," was reported to be on Oxford Street. The 21-year-old is a suspect in connection with the shooting in May. When...
