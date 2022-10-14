ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

lootpress.com

Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week

(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holiday season is almost here, and The Butcher Shop can help you get ready. Chris Dixon stopped by First Look at Four to talk preorders. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys apartment, damages business below unit

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Fire Chief Mike Mahlmeister wasn’t working when the call for a structure fire came in late Sunday night. While most were winding down for the night around 9:30 p.m., Chief Mahlmeister quickly got dressed and headed for the corner of Third and Walnut streets in Ironton.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK

Good Day at 4: The Peanut Shoppe

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Peanut Shoppe has been serving up tasty treats in downtown Charleston, WV for over 70 years. We stopped by to talk with Kandi Kimble, who showed us around the shoppe and shared with us the history of how this place has stood the test of time.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire damages home, claims two pets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damaged a home Tuesday evening and claimed the lives of two pets, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 10th Avenue. Firefighters say the fire was called in by someone driving past. They say it started in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Flooded and Frustrated update

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have an update to our WSAZ Investigation Flooded and Frustrated. Last week, we told you about neighbors in the Kanawha County community of Rand who tell us for the last 50 to 60 years, every time it rains their properties become flooded. After multiple...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Two found staying inside old BB&T building in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people were caught staying inside the old BB&T building in Oak Hill, and one suspect is still on the run. Oak Hill Police tell Lootpress that on October 13, 2022, the owner of the former BB&T building located at 100 Main Street stated that he was there to check the building and could smell cigarette smoke from the drive-thru area of the building. When the man attempted to enter the room, he couldn’t open the door, as if someone was holding it shut from the inside.
OAK HILL, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

Water quality debated at fiery Milton City Council meeting. Local author Carter Taylor Seaton to be at W.Va. Book Festival. Local author Carter Taylor Seaton to be at W.Va. Book Festival.
MILTON, WV
Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

