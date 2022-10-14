Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
11 West Virginia men displaced after sober living facility fire
The home was deemed a total loss and, in an effort to get out safely, those living in the facility lost most of their belongings.
wvpublic.org
Airport Expansion's Potential Impact On Coonskin Park Worries Local Residents
About 50 people met at the trailhead of the Alice Knight Trail in Coonskin Park Sunday at the invitation of West Virginia Rivers and West Virginians for Public Lands. The group took a one mile hike to assess the potential impact on the park from a proposed expansion of Yeager Airport’s main runway.
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
lootpress.com
Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week
(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
WSAZ
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holiday season is almost here, and The Butcher Shop can help you get ready. Chris Dixon stopped by First Look at Four to talk preorders. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ
Fire destroys apartment, damages business below unit
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Fire Chief Mike Mahlmeister wasn’t working when the call for a structure fire came in late Sunday night. While most were winding down for the night around 9:30 p.m., Chief Mahlmeister quickly got dressed and headed for the corner of Third and Walnut streets in Ironton.
Milton, WV residents seek answers to water quality problem
During a special Milton City Council meeting Monday evening, residents filled the room, looking for answers to their current water quality problem.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission looking for solutions as residents remain without heating, cooling due to flood
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Residents along the Campbells Creek area in Kanawha County are still trying to clean-up following flooding in mid-August and for two dozen homes it could mean a cold winter ahead. Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango told MetroNews that 24 homes along the creek have had...
WOWK
Good Day at 4: The Peanut Shoppe
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Peanut Shoppe has been serving up tasty treats in downtown Charleston, WV for over 70 years. We stopped by to talk with Kandi Kimble, who showed us around the shoppe and shared with us the history of how this place has stood the test of time.
WSAZ
Fire damages home, claims two pets
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damaged a home Tuesday evening and claimed the lives of two pets, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 10th Avenue. Firefighters say the fire was called in by someone driving past. They say it started in...
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
WSAZ
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to hold “Hairy & Scary” adoption event
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter is hoping their Halloween adoption event will get some scary cute animals a new home. Kendall Hotmer and Andrea Jones stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more.
Local Ohio restaurant to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – A national media and marketing company is focusing on a local Mom-and-Pop restaurant. “America’s Best Restaurants” is spending part of the day at the Coal Grove Freezette, a family owned and operated restaurant that has been in business in the town for the past 21 years. The restaurant is known […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Flooded and Frustrated update
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have an update to our WSAZ Investigation Flooded and Frustrated. Last week, we told you about neighbors in the Kanawha County community of Rand who tell us for the last 50 to 60 years, every time it rains their properties become flooded. After multiple...
Amendment 2 and the mayor’s race in Charleston on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks about Amendment Two with its supporters and the people against it and the two sides of the mayor’s race in Charleston. Segment One brings in a supporter of Amendment Two, Senate President Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) and Segment Two’s guest is Gov. Jim Justice […]
Two found staying inside old BB&T building in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people were caught staying inside the old BB&T building in Oak Hill, and one suspect is still on the run. Oak Hill Police tell Lootpress that on October 13, 2022, the owner of the former BB&T building located at 100 Main Street stated that he was there to check the building and could smell cigarette smoke from the drive-thru area of the building. When the man attempted to enter the room, he couldn’t open the door, as if someone was holding it shut from the inside.
wchstv.com
Charleston family to appear on popular FOX show 'Family Feud' with Steve Harvey
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Members of a Charleston family will be making their TV debut on Monday on a popular game show on the FOX 11 channel. The Jackfert family, Lindsay, Katelin, Truman, Matthew and John, said they were thrilled to be selected to be on "Family Feud" with Steve Harvey.
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
Water quality debated at fiery Milton City Council meeting. Local author Carter Taylor Seaton to be at W.Va. Book Festival. Local author Carter Taylor Seaton to be at W.Va. Book Festival.
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
Montana man to be extradited to West Virginia in cold murder case
A man from Montana will be extradited to West Virginia for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago.
Comments / 1