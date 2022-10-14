Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana Democrats launch 'Contract With Women' tour in final campaign push
Indiana Democrats are launching their closing argument for the 2022 election – a focus on women’s rights. The party Monday launched its “Contract With Women” tour. State Democrats are staking their electoral hopes on women turning out to vote in large numbers – and backing policies Democrats are pushing.
Libertarian James Sceniak talks about inflation, abortion, other key issues in Senate race
Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate James Sceniak wants to offer Hoosier voters a genuine alternative to the traditional major party choices. Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith sat down with Sceniak to discuss his views on some of the race’s key issues. You can also find interviews with the Republican...
Holcomb won't follow Biden's lead and pardon simple marijuana offenses
Gov. Eric Holcomb refuses to follow President Joe Biden’s lead and pardon Hoosiers convicted of simple marijuana possession. Biden announced recently he would pardon everyone convicted federally of simple possession of cannabis. But the bulk of Americans convicted of that offense are at the state level, and so Biden...
What do Hoosiers need to know about Indiana’s taxation of student loan forgiveness?
Indiana is one of four states that taxes student loan forgiveness. This will include President Joe Biden’s recent one-time cancellation of student loan debt for eligible borrowers. Officials in Indiana are urging borrowers to be cognizant of any taxes on their payments. Andy Nielsen is a senior policy analyst...
