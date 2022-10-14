ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Democrats launch 'Contract With Women' tour in final campaign push

Indiana Democrats are launching their closing argument for the 2022 election – a focus on women’s rights. The party Monday launched its “Contract With Women” tour. State Democrats are staking their electoral hopes on women turning out to vote in large numbers – and backing policies Democrats are pushing.
Holcomb won't follow Biden's lead and pardon simple marijuana offenses

Gov. Eric Holcomb refuses to follow President Joe Biden’s lead and pardon Hoosiers convicted of simple marijuana possession. Biden announced recently he would pardon everyone convicted federally of simple possession of cannabis. But the bulk of Americans convicted of that offense are at the state level, and so Biden...
