Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk, vulnerable Liverpool and why Man City are football's toughest test

By Jack Wilkinson
SkySports
 4 days ago
Related
SkySports

Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 12 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, we discuss how to replace the injured Reece James, what to do with our Arsenal and Manchester City assets and much more!. The Gameweek 12 deadline...
SkySports

Karim Benzema: Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or for first time

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won the men's Ballon d'Or for 2022. The 34-year-old managed 44 goals in 46 matches last season as Real won the Champions League, another LaLiga title along with the Spanish and European Super Cups. Benzema was crowned in a ceremony in Paris ahead of...
SkySports

Man City formation in Liverpool defeat disputed by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher

What system did Manchester City play in possession against Liverpool? Did Liverpool stop Kevin De Bruyne at source, or were City one man short on the right flank? Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher traded opposing views on Super Sunday - but who was right?. Mohamed Salah's sensational second-half goal divided...
SkySports

Premier League betting: Solly March can fire for Brighton vs Nottingham Forest at 7/1

Our tipster Jones Knows is hoping Tuesday is the day Solly March breaks his remarkable goalscoring drought. Back him at 7/1. Watch midweek PL highlights for free on Sky Sports. A profit of 9.5 across the board from the bets advised, with Dominic Solanke taking just 62 seconds to deliver on his anytime goalscorer prospects at 3/1 (2pts win) for Bournemouth at Fulham. Not to be for the 22/1 on him scoring twice and 150/1 on him hitting a hat-trick but let's not be greedy. Our 13/2 double also copped maximum return as Brentford and Brighton played out a game where both teams didn't score and Chelsea won without conceding at Aston Villa. It really is a funny old game as that Chelsea victory without conceding was smothered in fortune, as Kepa Arrizabalaga performed miracles to keep Villa at bay. Proof that sometimes bad bets win, and good bets lose.
SkySports

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Champions League woes do not add pressure to Rangers' domestic duties

Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes the Champions League is the place to be for Rangers despite the difficulty of this season's campaign. The Ibrox men made it into European football's elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but have found it tough going with the demoralising 7-1 hammering by Liverpool last week their worst-ever defeat at Ibrox and joint-worst of all time.
SkySports

Coins thrown at Pep Guardiola in Liverpool loss as Reds condemn Man City chants

Pep Guardiola has confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, while the Reds condemned "vile chants" from the away end. The instances occurred during the second half of a fiery Premier League contest at Anfield, soon after City had a...
SkySports

Jay-Jay Okocha: How dazzling Nigerian epitomised multi-cultural Bolton

The Premier League has been a melting pot of footballing brilliance since its inception 30 years ago, yet few compare with the mesmeric flare exhibited by Jay-Jay Okocha. Okocha's freedom and expression on the pitch bordered on ridiculous - he did things with a football few could, or even thought possible. To this day, such talent is seldom seen at the highest level of the game, but for him it was the mere continuation of the footballing philosophy he nurtured on the streets of Enugu, Nigeria.
SkySports

Graham Potter admits he finds criticism of Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount 'strange'

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter admits he cannot understand why there is "mixed opinion" about Mason Mount and says criticism of the England midfielder is "strange". Mount scored twice for Chelsea in their Super Sunday victory over Aston Villa at the weekend and is set to be a key player for Gareth Southgate's England at next month's World Cup.
SkySports

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward denied bail

Mason Greenwood has been remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. The 21-year-old looked at his family from the dock before he was taken down the steps at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday. All three charges relate...
SkySports

England World Cup squad ladder: Ivan Toney climbs, Reece James plummets and James Maddison fails his audition

The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder returns - and it's been a good week for Brentford striker Ivan Toney!. The 26-year-old is the biggest riser this week as England boss Gareth Southgate prepares to name his preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, his announcement expected on Thursday, but Reece James has slid in the opposite direction after picking up an ill-timed knee injury.
SkySports

Brentford to wear heart-shaped QR code on shirts against Chelsea to raise CPR awareness after announcing plans to honour Robert Rowan

Brentford will sport a heart-shaped QR code on their shirts against Chelsea to raise awareness about learning resuscitation skills. A heart-shaped 'CPQR code' will feature prominently on the front of the Bees' shirts for the clash on Wednesday night, to "encourage millions watching around the world to take two minutes to learn the basics of CPR".

