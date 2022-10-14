Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk, vulnerable Liverpool and why Man City are football's toughest test

Read full article on original website
Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden's disallowed goal in 1-0 defeat at Liverpool: 'This is Anfield'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticised the decision to disallow Phil Foden's goal in their 1-0 defeat at Liverpool, claiming "this is Anfield". City had a 53rd-minute strike from Foden ruled out for a foul from Erling Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up after VAR intervened. Guardiola was apoplectic at...
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah winner against Manchester City showed what Liverpool have been missing
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah's "special" goal against Manchester City has reminded Liverpool of what they've been missing this season. Salah's strike was enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to end City's unbeaten start to the campaign and close the gap between the sides to 10 points. It was just Liverpool's...
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 12 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, we discuss how to replace the injured Reece James, what to do with our Arsenal and Manchester City assets and much more!. The Gameweek 12 deadline...
Arsenal Women: The Gunners' Champions League meeting with Lyon will be a "reality check", says Jonas Eidevall
Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal's upcoming Women's Champions League clash against eight-time champions Lyon will be a "reality check" for his side. Arsenal are currently unbeaten in this season's Women's Super League after three matches, having scored nine goals and not conceded any so far in the campaign. Beth Mead was...
Karim Benzema: Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or for first time
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won the men's Ballon d'Or for 2022. The 34-year-old managed 44 goals in 46 matches last season as Real won the Champions League, another LaLiga title along with the Spanish and European Super Cups. Benzema was crowned in a ceremony in Paris ahead of...
Man City formation in Liverpool defeat disputed by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher
What system did Manchester City play in possession against Liverpool? Did Liverpool stop Kevin De Bruyne at source, or were City one man short on the right flank? Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher traded opposing views on Super Sunday - but who was right?. Mohamed Salah's sensational second-half goal divided...
Premier League betting: Solly March can fire for Brighton vs Nottingham Forest at 7/1
Our tipster Jones Knows is hoping Tuesday is the day Solly March breaks his remarkable goalscoring drought. Back him at 7/1. Watch midweek PL highlights for free on Sky Sports. A profit of 9.5 across the board from the bets advised, with Dominic Solanke taking just 62 seconds to deliver on his anytime goalscorer prospects at 3/1 (2pts win) for Bournemouth at Fulham. Not to be for the 22/1 on him scoring twice and 150/1 on him hitting a hat-trick but let's not be greedy. Our 13/2 double also copped maximum return as Brentford and Brighton played out a game where both teams didn't score and Chelsea won without conceding at Aston Villa. It really is a funny old game as that Chelsea victory without conceding was smothered in fortune, as Kepa Arrizabalaga performed miracles to keep Villa at bay. Proof that sometimes bad bets win, and good bets lose.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Champions League woes do not add pressure to Rangers' domestic duties
Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes the Champions League is the place to be for Rangers despite the difficulty of this season's campaign. The Ibrox men made it into European football's elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but have found it tough going with the demoralising 7-1 hammering by Liverpool last week their worst-ever defeat at Ibrox and joint-worst of all time.
Coins thrown at Pep Guardiola in Liverpool loss as Reds condemn Man City chants
Pep Guardiola has confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, while the Reds condemned "vile chants" from the away end. The instances occurred during the second half of a fiery Premier League contest at Anfield, soon after City had a...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects to be in dugout for West Ham visit despite Man City red card
Jurgen Klopp expects to be in the dugout against West Ham despite being sent off for his touchline outburst during Sunday's Premier League win against Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.
Southampton 1-1 West Ham: Declan Rice ends Premier League goal drought but visitors held on south coast
Declan Rice ended his Premier League goal drought in style as West Ham played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary's. But Hammers manager David Moyes hit out at the officials after the match, blaming referee Peter Bankes for Saints' goal and telling VAR Simon Hooper he should have gone to Specsavers.
Jay-Jay Okocha: How dazzling Nigerian epitomised multi-cultural Bolton
The Premier League has been a melting pot of footballing brilliance since its inception 30 years ago, yet few compare with the mesmeric flare exhibited by Jay-Jay Okocha. Okocha's freedom and expression on the pitch bordered on ridiculous - he did things with a football few could, or even thought possible. To this day, such talent is seldom seen at the highest level of the game, but for him it was the mere continuation of the footballing philosophy he nurtured on the streets of Enugu, Nigeria.
Graham Potter admits he finds criticism of Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount 'strange'
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter admits he cannot understand why there is "mixed opinion" about Mason Mount and says criticism of the England midfielder is "strange". Mount scored twice for Chelsea in their Super Sunday victory over Aston Villa at the weekend and is set to be a key player for Gareth Southgate's England at next month's World Cup.
Hull 0-2 Birmingham: Troy Deeney, Juninho Bacuna condemn managerless Tigers to fifth defeat in six
Birmingham beat managerless Hull 2-0 in a Sky Bet Championship game that was delayed by 20 minutes because the goals were too big. Troy Deeney claimed his second goal of the season from the penalty spot 13 minutes into the first half before Juninho Bacuna doubled the visitors' advantage with a long-range shot two minutes into the second period.
Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward denied bail
Mason Greenwood has been remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. The 21-year-old looked at his family from the dock before he was taken down the steps at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday. All three charges relate...
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka keeps Gunners top and Patrick Bamford misses a penalty as VAR drama strikes again
Bukayo Saka continued his fine form to keep Arsenal on top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leeds – but the visitors were lucky to escape with victory as Patrick Bamford missed a second-half penalty. In a bizarre start to the game, a power cut after...
England World Cup squad ladder: Ivan Toney climbs, Reece James plummets and James Maddison fails his audition
The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder returns - and it's been a good week for Brentford striker Ivan Toney!. The 26-year-old is the biggest riser this week as England boss Gareth Southgate prepares to name his preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, his announcement expected on Thursday, but Reece James has slid in the opposite direction after picking up an ill-timed knee injury.
Brentford to wear heart-shaped QR code on shirts against Chelsea to raise CPR awareness after announcing plans to honour Robert Rowan
Brentford will sport a heart-shaped QR code on their shirts against Chelsea to raise awareness about learning resuscitation skills. A heart-shaped 'CPQR code' will feature prominently on the front of the Bees' shirts for the clash on Wednesday night, to "encourage millions watching around the world to take two minutes to learn the basics of CPR".
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle: Marcus Rashford and Fred miss late chances after Joelinton hit woodwork twice
Marcus Rashford and Fred missed two late chances for Manchester United as Newcastle held on for a goalless draw at Old Trafford. Fred missed an empty net in the 88th minute after Rashford had rounded Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope to set up the Brazil midfielder but he miscued his effort past the post following pressure from Fabian Schar.
