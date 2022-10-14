Read full article on original website
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 7
Is Raheem Mostert for real? Is it time to drop Elijah Moore? How should we be handling the Rams backfield? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's 15 Transactions episode.
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 10/18/22: Will the Favorites Cover on Opening Night?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 7
No matter how your fantasy football teams have started out, there's still time to improve. You can study the waiver wire and make the right start-or-sit choices, but the trade market could be the route you need to take. In a game full of uncertainty, one thing is certain: it's...
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football and NBA Opening Night Preview
Week 6 concludes Monday night as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos. Which bets stand out for that one at FanDuel Sportsbook? numberFire's Tom Vecchio joins Jim Sannes to preview that game, outlining his view of the traditional markets and player props. Vecchio also gives his read on Tuesday night's NBA opening slate of games (16:17).
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 7
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
MLB Divisional Round Betting Guide: Guardians at Yankees, Game 5
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
LeBron James (foot) will start in Lakers' Tuesday contest against Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. James will make tonight's start in their season opener despite his probable designation. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 44.4 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes 24.1 points, 7.7...
Monday Night Football Betting: Can We Bet the Over With Denver's Offense Struggling?
When the schedule was released, tonight’s match between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers seemed like a must-watch game. But, so far this season, the Chargers have been inconsistent, and Denver has looked downright awful at times. With all that said, a Chargers win would still put...
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 6
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
NHL Betting Guide: Tuesday 10/18/22
Ducks +1.5 (-170) - 3 Stars. Everyone would acknowledge the Ducks are likely better than the Devils. New Jersey is the favorite here because of the situation. Anaheim played Monday in New York, but it's not a bad trip on a back-to-back over the bridge. The Devils have the rest advantage, but I'm worried about their goaltending situation.
Keegan Murray (health protocols) ruled out for Kings' Wednesday matchup versus Portland
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (health protocols) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will miss Sacramento's first game while he remains away from the team for health protocol purposes. Expect KZ Okpala to play more minutes on Wednesday night. In 21 games last season,...
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 10/18/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
Lu Dort (quad) available for Thunder opener Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Lu Dort (quad) is available to play in Wednesday's season-opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dort injured his quad in the Thunder's preseason finale, but he is good to go for the start of the regular season. The former undrafted free agent is expected to be in the starting lineup on Wednesday. He set career-bests last season in points (17.2), rebounds (4.2), field goal percentage (40.4), and free throw percentage (84.3).
