Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Riot Games acquires record-breaking Australian developers famous for mega MMO tech
The League of Legends, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra developers have now spread their already strong reach across Australia’s gaming landscape. Riot has acquired Wargaming Sydney, the game developers responsible for some incredibly popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. Wargaming Sydney holds a Guinness World...
dotesports.com
When does Magic: The Gathering Brothers’ War release?
Wizards of the Coast is taking its player base back in Magic: The Gathering time with the upcoming Standard-legal The Brothers’ War set. A four-set MTG Multiverse war is taking place from 2022 to 2023 during the 30-year anniversary of Magic. Returning to a battle that was first shown through the Antiquities set and a fiction novel titled The Brothers’ War, the upcoming set will tie in key moments from the infamous battle that will help define a Multiverse war against the Phyrexians taking place now.
dotesports.com
Xiaohu’s Akali cuts down flickering LCS hopes at Worlds 2022 with heartbreaking victory over 100 Thieves
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Well, North American League of Legends fans, the curtain has finally closed on the region at...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Wow emote in Final Fantasy XIV
Have you ever been enamored by another person’s glam in Final Fantasy XIV and wished there was a way you could show it? Well, now there is, and it doesn’t take that much effort to unlock the new Wow emote and show your admiration. Those looking to get...
dotesports.com
Apex gets a trans legend in the newest Stories from the Outlands
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment showcased a new legend and her convictions in its latest Stories from the Outlands video today. The video, which premiered this morning at 10am CT, featured new legend Catalyst in a fight to save Cleo, the shattered moon of the planet Boreas. During a crystal-reading session with existing legend Rampart, Catalyst told the story of a day when she and her friend Margot decided to help Cleo. While they discuss the best way to go about it, Catalyst, whose real name is Tressa Smith, reveals that she is trans and has transitioned. She is the first legend in Apex to have undergone transition.
dotesports.com
23 people retain perfect pick’ems following the conclusion of the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. If your pick’ems for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship got ruined by the performance...
dotesports.com
Can Evil Geniuses overcome the Kyle Curse and win The International 2022?
One of the biggest constants in competitive Dota 2 is the infamous ‘Kyle Curse.’ It happens whenever former pro turned analyst and caster Kyle Freedman predicts a team will win—only for the opposite it to happen. It started as a meme but has been plaguing teams for...
dotesports.com
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review: A galactic sequel with a lot of personality
When the Mario and Rabbid universes collided in the fall of 2017, no one quite knew what to expect from this combination. The strategy content was very familiar to past games of the genre with the appeal being that players could take on the game with a collection of characters from the Mario universe, with some Rabbids even cosplaying as their favorite characters.
dotesports.com
Cypher buffs finally coming for oft-forgotten sentinel agent, VALORANT leaks suggest
Cypher players waiting in update limbo for an update, rejoice: New VALORANT leaks suggest there are changes coming to the camera-wielding agent in the near future. Cypher has been one of the least-played agents for quite some time. His abilities are useful but pale in comparison to other popular VALORANT agents in the sentinel bracket.
dotesports.com
Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2
With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
dotesports.com
What is Project Rene? Details on the upcoming ‘The Sims 5’
During an Oct. 18 livestream event called Behind The Sims Summit, The Sims developer Maxis revealed quite a bit of information about the future of the simulation franchise. The biggest announcement came in the form of Project Rene, which Maxis vice president of franchise creative for The Sims Lyndsay Pearson revealed with a fair amount of fanfare.
dotesports.com
How to unlock Prestige Empyrean K’Sante in League
Another Prestige skin is making its way into League of Legends, this time with the added special touch of being designed by the current League “president.”. K’Sante will be the recipient of the first Prestige skin created as a collaboration between Riot Games and a musical artist, specifically Lil Nas X, who created this year’s World Championship anthem and will perform at the finals in San Francisco. This Prestige skin is part of the new Empyrean line, in which K’Sante will also be receiving a regular version as his release skin.
dotesports.com
When is TFT Set 7 Dragonlands Worlds?
Riot Games is taking the Teamfight Tactics World Championship seriously for the Dragonlands set, increasing the total payout while offering competitors an improved format. Players from around the globe will gather to show off their TFT skills at the end of Set 7.5 for the Dragonlands World Championship. Played on Patch 12.21, Worlds will have a total prize pool of $456,000 with first place taking home $150,000. Fans can watch the action unfold at TFT Dragonlands Worlds from Nov. 18 to 20.
dotesports.com
The Guard enters Apex Legends, signs one of North America’s best teams
The Guard from The Guard approves this message. They didn’t stay FAT for long. The ex-Torrent Apex Legends squad that had been competing under the name “Free Agent Turtles” for the last few months has a new home, and it’s with an organization that has quickly made a name for itself in a short period of time.
dotesports.com
Royal Never Give Up lose 8 straight games, drop to lower bracket at TI11
This TI is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events in the Dota 2 scene as of late. It can be boiled down to several great matches that we have been seeing all throughout the group stage between several evenly-matched teams. This includes the great performance by Team Liquid and Team Secret after their LCQ wins all the way up to the upper bracket at the main stage. But not everything has been great so far.
dotesports.com
Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
dotesports.com
How to get the mech-themed armor in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost
The annual Festival of the Lost festivities are underway in Destiny 2, and this year’s event has a distinct anime feel with mech-themed armor sets and a matching Legendary sniper rifle to chase. These items will be available for the duration of the event, which runs until Nov. 8, so it’s important to get it while it’s hot.
dotesports.com
Lean, mean, killing machines: These teams secured the most kills during the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Teams will say that kills are not everything in League of Legends, and that, to some...
dotesports.com
How to watch the 2022 Magic: The Gathering World Championship
Wizards of the Coast will showcase the 2022 Magic: The Gathering World Championship in Las Vegas at Magic30, but only on Twitch since the set is closed to the public. The gathering has returned for the 2022 MTG World Championship, for players at least. Similar to recent Magic Worlds tournaments, the event will be played on MTG Arena in a closed setting that isn’t open to the public. The XXVII World Championship will take place from Oct. 28 to 30 at the same time as Magic30 in Las Vegas. A total of 32 players have earned a seat at Worlds, competing in three formats to determine the 2022 world champion and a slice of the $500,000 total prize pool.
dotesports.com
EU and NA have a shameful record against LPL and LCK teams at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. European and North American teams have performed atrociously against Chinese and Korean squads so far at...
Comments / 0