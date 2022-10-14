Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment showcased a new legend and her convictions in its latest Stories from the Outlands video today. The video, which premiered this morning at 10am CT, featured new legend Catalyst in a fight to save Cleo, the shattered moon of the planet Boreas. During a crystal-reading session with existing legend Rampart, Catalyst told the story of a day when she and her friend Margot decided to help Cleo. While they discuss the best way to go about it, Catalyst, whose real name is Tressa Smith, reveals that she is trans and has transitioned. She is the first legend in Apex to have undergone transition.

1 DAY AGO