Colorado State

pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Colorado Coalition Urges Phase-out of New Fracking Oil and Gas Permits

In response to recent and mounting climate-related adverse events including increased wildfires, Safe & Healthy Colorado, a grassroots, volunteer-led coalition of Coloradans working toward a safer, healthier Colorado, has initiated a new campaign today spotlighting the role of oil and gas fracking in fueling the flames of wildfires and other impacts of the climate crisis on our communities.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis

Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado

Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife. Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore. Exploring...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Workforce shortages, regulations among top concerns for Colorado business, survey finds

(The Center Square) – Workforce shortages and overburdensome regulations top the list of most important issues for Colorado business leaders, a new survey finds. The survey, conducted for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce by Cole Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates, found that of the 150 business leaders questioned, 27% said "too few workers" was the most important issue facing businesses in the state, while 26% said regulations.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado home values to increase in 15 markets, expected to decline in one

It's no secret to America's homeowners – property value forecasts have been all over the place in recent months. One place the tumultuous nature of this market has been put on display is on real estate website Zillow, where nationwide year-over-year growth in February was predicted to be 17.8 percent by February 2023. That number has since been downgraded several times, including to 7.8 percent year-over-year growth in a July report, further dropping to 1.2 percent year-over-year growth in a September report. ...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Gas prices dropping again, but it’s not all good news, say experts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are sliding downward again, but experts say it’s not for the best reason. According to AAA, it’s fears of a global recession that are causing crude oil prices to plummet, and thus, dropping prices at the pump. Drivers have also cut back on buying gas, further decreasing costs.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

