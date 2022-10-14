Read full article on original website
Colorado evictions top 3,000 a month, a return to pre-pandemic normal as rental aid comes to an end
Charlene Winn moved from the street to her Lowry apartment five years ago. It wasn’t a palace — a small kitchen and living room, her bedroom, the bathroom — but it was a home, her home. Winn had worked hard to get it: She’d spent four years unhoused, moving from resource to resource, searching for work and an apartment she could afford.
OPINION: Colorado Coalition Urges Phase-out of New Fracking Oil and Gas Permits
In response to recent and mounting climate-related adverse events including increased wildfires, Safe & Healthy Colorado, a grassroots, volunteer-led coalition of Coloradans working toward a safer, healthier Colorado, has initiated a new campaign today spotlighting the role of oil and gas fracking in fueling the flames of wildfires and other impacts of the climate crisis on our communities.
Here are the 11 statewide measures on the Colorado ballot
Colorado voters will soon decide on statewide measures that address things like affordable housing, school meals, psychedelic drugs and alcohol. And of course, there will be several measures on taxes.
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Colorado data from the EPA.
EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis
Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
How much has Colorado’s homeless population increased compared to rest of US?
Stacker examined data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's and Urban Homeless Assessment Report to see how homelessness rates changed from 2020 to 2021, the latest data available.
Colorado OKs drinking treated wastewater: Getting over the 'ick factor'
Colorado regulators, after years of study, negotiations and testing, approved a new rule that clears the way for drinking treated wastewater this week, one of only a handful of states in the country to do so. The action came in a unanimous vote of the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission...
Next Question: Can Coloradans use greywater to water lawns?
According to GreyWater Action, greywater can be used for irrigating individual, non-food plants. In Denver, you can't let greywater pool or run off your property.
Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado
Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife. Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore. Exploring...
This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree
This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
Workforce shortages, regulations among top concerns for Colorado business, survey finds
(The Center Square) – Workforce shortages and overburdensome regulations top the list of most important issues for Colorado business leaders, a new survey finds. The survey, conducted for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce by Cole Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates, found that of the 150 business leaders questioned, 27% said "too few workers" was the most important issue facing businesses in the state, while 26% said regulations.
Report: Denver-area housing market cooling quickly
Most of the Denver metro's housing market measurements have cooled back to levels not seen since before the pandemic or in its early months. It is among the cities in the nation where the market is cooling the fastest.
Cheapest places to get a gallon of gas in Denver metro
If you need to fill up your gas tank in the Denver metro area Monday morning, there is some good news. Gas prices are actually down over the last week.
Colorado home values to increase in 15 markets, expected to decline in one
It's no secret to America's homeowners – property value forecasts have been all over the place in recent months. One place the tumultuous nature of this market has been put on display is on real estate website Zillow, where nationwide year-over-year growth in February was predicted to be 17.8 percent by February 2023. That number has since been downgraded several times, including to 7.8 percent year-over-year growth in a July report, further dropping to 1.2 percent year-over-year growth in a September report. ...
Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak
Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
EDITORIAL: Can Dobbs diversion eclipse Colorado’s crime wave?
Last summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling returning abortion policy to the states has become the Democratic Party’s one-trick pony in this fall’s political campaigns. We’ll know on Nov. 8 if it has the horsepower to turn the tide against Republicans in Colorado. To do that, it...
Got A Sweet Tooth? Voodoo Donuts To Open Another Spot In Colorado
If you love doughnuts, one of the best places to get them anywhere in the country is a place called Voodoo Doughnuts and they're expanding with their 15 location overall and their 4th here in the great state of Colorado. With locations already on Araphoe and 30th in Denver along...
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Gas prices dropping again, but it’s not all good news, say experts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are sliding downward again, but experts say it’s not for the best reason. According to AAA, it’s fears of a global recession that are causing crude oil prices to plummet, and thus, dropping prices at the pump. Drivers have also cut back on buying gas, further decreasing costs.
