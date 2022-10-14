Read full article on original website
Dale Firmin
3d ago
I used to be a paramedic. Lights and sirens do NOT give you authority to drive recklessly. If he survives, I hope that he is criminally charged.
Melinda Ann Brider
3d ago
Romans 12:19Dearly beloved,avenge not yourselves,but rather give place into wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord...with that being said, A Whole Of Them Haven't Seen Anything Yet...
theadvocate.com
Road rage beating over clipped pickup truck mirrors puts man in hospital: 'My lights went out'
Scott Gray says was headed home from a Sunday evening job on a broken air conditioner in Prairieville when the side mirror on his large work pickup truck clipped the mirror of a truck headed in the other direction. Gray, 59, an independent AC and heater repairman from Prairieville, said...
LPD responding to major vehicle crash on I-10
Lafayette Police officers are responding to a major vehicle crash on I-10.
theadvocate.com
19-year-old arrested in stabbing death at Airline Highway Valero station, police say
A 19-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man during an early-morning fight in a gas station parking lot, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said. Police on Tuesday arrested Francis Denixon Vasquez-Aguilar, of Baton Rouge, in the deadly attack at a Valero station on...
Surveillance video released of truck believed to be connected to Ascension Parish road rage beating
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities released surveillance video Wednesday of the truck believed to be at the center of a road rage beating in Ascension Parish. The incident on Causey Road in Prairieville Sunday night left a handicapped cancer patient hospitalized. The video shows the truck believed to be owned...
Car Crashes Into Baton Rouge Home After Person in Vehicle Shot
Police in Baton Rouge are investigating a wild incident in the city after a car was shot at and then the vehicle crashed into a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6:00 pm on Sunday.
wbrz.com
Police identify man stabbed to death on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning along Airline Highway. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. Officers said 39-year-old Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia was found dead with...
iheart.com
Man Arrested For Accidental Shooting Of Five-Year-Old Girl In Baton Rouge
A man is in custody for accidentally shooting a five-year-old girl on Monday afternoon. Baton Rouge police responded around 1:30 p.m. to the reported shooting on North 49th Street near Gus Young Avenue. Officers arrested 24-year-old Antoine Muse for illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring. The girl was...
wbrz.com
Massive fight at New Roads festival involved almost 20 people; several facing criminal charges
NEW ROADS - Almost 20 people were involved in a brawl as a festival was closing down for Saturday night, sources told WBRZ. The New Roads Police Department said the fight happened Saturday night and one person was arrested on the spot, while six others were issued summonses. Video from the scene showed police response, and sources said almost 20 people were involved.
wbrz.com
Woman shot by girlfriend's teenage son early Monday morning off Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road. Sources say the shooting happened near 11300 Greenwell Springs Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday, at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot by her girlfriend's 17-year-old son.
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
brproud.com
One arrested after Central PD finds drugs inside vehicle parked at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman was arrested after a vehicle search uncovered drugs. Nicole Cash, 21, of Pride, was taken into custody by an officer with the Central Police Department. That officer was on patrol over the weekend at the Blackwater Conservation Area. The officer spotted...
wbrz.com
Man left his truck behind after crashing into apartment building, tried to say it was stolen
BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a man tried to lie about crashing his truck into a building, even though his shoes were found at the scene and he was still covered in blood and debris when investigators went to talk to him. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that...
Louisiana State Police: Suspect in fatal Iberville Parish hit-and-run arrested
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (October 16) morning hit-and-run claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert, and the following day, authorities were able to apprehend a suspect linked to the deadly crash. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), tips from the public assisted them in identifing 34-year-old James Landry as the suspected driver […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Family and friends rally for Scott Gray, cancer patient attacked after minor traffic incident
Family and friends of Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who needed surgery following a violent attack after a traffic incident in Prairieville, are rallying together for a medical benefit set for Oct. 23 at Tiger Tavern in Gonzales. Savanah Gray, one of his daughters, told the...
KHOU
Suspects in AMBER Alert caught in Louisiana with 1 of 5 missing boys, authorities say
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell were taken into custody near the LSU campus. Harris County authorities said they're being charged with injury to a child.
brproud.com
Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
theadvocate.com
Man who was stabbed to death at Valero station on Airline Highway identified
Police have identified the man fatally stabbed at an Airline Highway gas station early Monday morning. The victim, Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia, 39, was found dead from stab wounds shortly after midnight. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Baton Rouge police at (225) 389-4869 or Greater...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville attack after traffic incident; suspect sought
A minor traffic incident reportedly led to a violent attack in Prairieville, sending a 59-year-old cancer patient to a hospital with severe injuries. According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police investigating 3 overnight shootings; at least one child injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating three overnight shootings. The police say the first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Plank Road. The second shooting happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. The third shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of 38th Street, where a child was struck in the foot.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after 5-year-old girl shot on North 49th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 5-year-old girl is currently in the hospital after being shot around 1 p.m. on Monday, October 17. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 1700 block of North 49th St. after a shooting was reported in the area. The police...
