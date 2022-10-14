Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Punk-Themed Vegan Bar Opens in Silver LakeVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
numberfire.com
Steelers' Kenny Pickett headed to locker room; Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brought to the locker room in the team's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett took a very hard hit and was brought to the locker room after a short visit to the injury tent. He is officially questionable to return, and Mitchell Trubisky is back in at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Cardinals trade for Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson
The Arizona Cardinals have traded for former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson. As the Panthers headed into their Week 6 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams, news came out that the team would begin trading away some of their veteran players as they begin the process of rebuilding their franchise. While names like Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore drew more initial speculation, Anderson seemed destined to have played his final snap as a Panther after interim head coach Steve Wilks shockingly had the receiver removed from the sidelines in Sunday's game. He'll get a fresh start in Arizona, who could use additional talent at the position after Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending injury in Week 6.
numberfire.com
Update: Cardinals' Marquise Brown (foot) avoids season-ending injury
MRI testing revealed that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown avoided suffering a season-ending foot injury in the team's Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Ian Rapoport reports. What It Means:. Brown was initially believed to have suffered a season-ending injury, but Rapoport reported that MRI testing revealed that...
numberfire.com
Panthers' Baker Mayfield (ankle) inactive for Week 6
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers held onto some optimism that Mayfield would be able to suit up in some capacity for Week 6, but he'll sit out the team's first game without Matt Rhule as he recovers from his sprained ankle. P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback in Week 6.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton starting for Saints in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints will start Andy Dalton at quarterback for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton will take another start at quarterback for the Saints as Jameis Winston (back) continues to work his way back to health. Ian Rapoport noted that Winston will dress for today's game, but will only be available as a backup.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) active for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Vikings in Week 6. Our models expect him to handle 14.2 carries and 1.6 receptions against Minnesota. Myles Gaskin was a healthy scratch.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) listed as DNP in Saints' Monday walkthrough
The New Orleans Saints listed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) as DNP in their Monday walkthrough practice ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Landry hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 4, and it now seems like he will be sidelined again on Thursday night as the Saints take on the Cardinals. It's possible that Chris Olave will be the only one of the Saints' original starters available again in Week 7.
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) still not practicing Monday
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice in the team's Monday walkthrough ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas has been sidelined since Week 4 with a foot injury, and now appears to be in danger of missing a fourth game as the Saints take on the Cardinals on Thursday night. Reports on Thomas have seemed to imply that he'll be able to return to the field soon, but he'll need to put in at least one limited practice before he can reasonably return to the field.
numberfire.com
Denver's Russell Wilson (hamstring) to undergo MRI on Tuesday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Wilson reportedly could be dealing with "a fairly significant injury" after a hamstring ailment suffered on Monday night. Brett Rypien could be the next man up at quarterback against a New York Jets' unit allowing 15.7 FanDuel points per game if Wilson is forced to sit in Week Seven.
numberfire.com
Arizona's James Conner (ribs) DNP on Tuesday
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) did not practice on Tuesday. Conner's Week Seven status is heading in the wrong direction after Arizona's running back was unable to participate in Tuesday's session and Week Six's division contest. Look for Eno Benjamin to play a lead role in Arizona's backfield...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can We Bet the Over With Denver's Offense Struggling?
When the schedule was released, tonight’s match between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers seemed like a must-watch game. But, so far this season, the Chargers have been inconsistent, and Denver has looked downright awful at times. With all that said, a Chargers win would still put...
numberfire.com
Zay Jones (ankle) will play in Week 6 for Jacksonville
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones is dealing with a minor ankle injury, though it was never truly expected to keep him out of Sunday's contest. With Marvin Jones sidelined, Zay Jones should see more work. Our...
numberfire.com
Tyler Higbee (ankle) expected to play in Rams' Week 6 tilt
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Higbee is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited in practice this week, but is expected to suit up against the Panthers this afternoon. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Washington's Taylor Heinicke will start in Week 7
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start in Week Seven's game against the Green Bay Packers. Heinicke will make his first start this season after Carson Wentz was diagnosed with a four-to-six week injury with a fractured finger. In a matchup against a Green Bay defense ranked second (11.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Heinicke to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 7
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
numberfire.com
Steelers rule out Kenny Pickett (concussion) for rest of Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) for the remainder of their Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion and shut down for the remainder of the game after spending some time in the locker room. The rookie quarterback helped the Steelers stay competitive with the Bucs until his departure.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Philly Continue Their Recent Success Against the Spread as Home Favorites?
While Thursday Night Football is basically like kissing your sister each week, Sunday Night Football has given us some gems -- and this week appears to be no exception. Two of the league's best teams take the field tonight. Our nERD-based rankings have the both the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles inside the top six of our rankings, with Philly slotting in fourth and Dallas at sixth.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 7
Is Raheem Mostert for real? Is it time to drop Elijah Moore? How should we be handling the Rams backfield? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's 15 Transactions episode.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 7
Which fantasy football waiver-wire additions should you make ahead of Week 7?. Here are some of the best pickups you can make for your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
Comments / 0