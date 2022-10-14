Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton
Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game (Hogwart’s Legacy) and the continued theatrical releases of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton, giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign. Buy Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection $38+ The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collab first launched back in March, but the collection was so popular, the...
wonderwall.com
Kylie Jenner's sheer black lace disaster, plus more celebrity fashion hits and misses for October 2022
It's time for Wonderwall.com to round up the best and worst celebrity looks from October! First up? Kylie Jenner showed off the latest in sheer dresses in this Mugler design at the BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1. The star's bizarre ensemble — is it a dress? a jumpsuit? We're not entirely sure! — featured black illusion lace and plenty of cutouts. Though we appreciated her twist on the otherwise tired sheer trend, the fact that we couldn't make out what was happening with all that draping and layers made this a miss.
House of the Dragon: Only one unexpected character has appeared in every episode
Like its predecessor Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has a large cast of characters, with episodes often jumping from one location to another.Sometimes, entire episodes will go by without one of the “main” characters featuring at all.However, there is one character who has, it turns out, appeared in every single episode of the season – and it’s not who you might expect.On Twitter, the fan account “out of context House of the Dragon” pointed out that Ser Criston Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – is the only figure to appear in all 10 episodes.Fans might have...
wonderwall.com
Eminem turns 50: See your favorite rappers when they were young
We all know what our favorite rappers look like today, but what about when they were new to celebrity and just starting to make a name for themselves? Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at big-name rappers when they were young, beginning with this music star, who turns 50 on Oct. 17, 2022… Michigan rapper Eminem is pictured here in 1999 — the same year he released his major label debut album, "The Slim Shady LP," featuring the Grammy-winning hit "My Name Is."
Melissa George Talks Second Season of ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ Going ‘Method’ With Ryan Reynolds (EXCLUSIVE)
Melissa George’s Margot is looking for a way out in the “twisty” second season of “The Mosquito Coast.” “This couple has been together for 15 years. They’ve got these two kids [played by Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman]. But they separated when the children were young, for a very good reason. There was an incident, which we will reveal in the first episode,” she tells Variety at Mipcom. “It’s going to hit the ground running. We are going to say exactly what happened and why this family is on the run.” A Fremantle production for Apple TV+ – based on Paul Theroux’s novel and created by...
Johnny Depp: Huge ‘spike’ in demand for Captain Jack Sparrow Halloween costumes following Amber Heard trial
Sales of Halloween costumes designed to look like Johnny Depp’s character in Pirates of the Carribean have reportedly spiked.Depp played the dishevled Captain Jack Sparrow in five films in the Pirates franchise, and has expressed a desire to return to the franchise in the future.News of the sales trend comes after a high-profile legal battle between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard was ultimately found by a jury to have defamed the Edward Scissorhands star by implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post, and was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in...
What does ‘86’d’ mean and why did it happen to James Corden?
A New York City restaurateur claimed he “86’d” James Corden from his restaurant, before U-turning on his stance after the TV host “apologised profusely”.Keith McNally, who owns popular restaurant Balthazar, said in an Instagram post on Monday (17 October) that Corden was allegedly “the most abusive customer” towards his staff.He posted two examples of the Late Late Show host’s apparent bad behaviour from his restaurant managers’ reports, including an instance where Corden was allegedly “extremely nasty” and “yelled like crazy” at staff.The controversial businessman claimed in his post: “I don’t often 86 a customer, today I 86’d Corden.”While McNally...
