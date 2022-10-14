Read full article on original website
lasalle.edu
International honor society recognizes La Salle’s School of Business with highest possible honor
La Salle University’s School of Business has received the highest distinction possible from Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), an academic honor society for business schools around the world. Beta Gamma Sigma is exclusive to business schools that, like La Salle, are accredited by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business...
lasalle.edu
La Salle nursing graduates achieve a 91.5%first-time pass rate on national NCLEX exam
Students have averaged a 93% pass rate over the last six testing cycles. Graduates of La Salle University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program achieved a 91.59% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam for the most-recent testing cycle. The Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing confirmed the...
