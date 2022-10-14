GE Appliances’ Blue Wave Goes Global

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022--

Today GE Appliances, a Haier company, (GEA) launched a yearlong volunteer commitment with hundreds of employees completing 11 projects in Louisville, and other plant communities, activities in 17 states and coordinated efforts in India and South Korea. The projects help support public schools, nonprofits and neighborhoods across the country and around the world.

Nearly 500 GE Appliances’ employees came together to kick off The Blue Wave in Louisville, Ky. by completing 11 volunteer service projects across the city. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

Called “The Blue Wave” initiative, GE Appliances employees have committed to completing 20,000 hours of volunteering over the next calendar year in the neighborhoods where they live and work on activities that help strengthen the communities and advance equity and inclusion.

GE Appliances launched The Blue Wave in 2021 to support the Louisville community, the home of its corporate headquarters and largest manufacturing facilities, during a time when the city was tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing racial equity. This year, there are multiple projects in Louisville, but now activities span the commonwealth of Kentucky with projects to support those affected by recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky and tornadoes in Western Kentucky. The company’s sales and support staff located across the United States have also planned projects in their communities that help feed families affected by food insecurity and/or support those affected by domestic violence. And The Blue Wave is now global with GEA employees in India and Korea supporting education initiatives and projects to support homeless children and aging adults.

“We invent, design and build the world’s best appliances, and we believe in building stronger communities,” said Kevin Nolan, president & CEO of GE Appliances . “It’s who we are as a company and it’s what we call the GEA Way. We come together to make good things for life, to create possibilities and to always find a better way. These are the commitments we make within the walls of GEA and to the communities we serve. The Blue Wave is our commitment to helping build stronger, more equitable and more resilient communities across the country and around the world.”

Nearly 500 GE Appliances’ employees came together this morning to kick off The Blue Wave in Louisville by completing volunteer service projects across the city. Today’s projects included:

Doss High School- campus and football field landscaping and teacher’s lounge renovations

Trunnel Elementary School- Reading with students

Harbor House- Outdoor maintenance of respite homes (weeding and fence repair)

South Louisville Community Ministries- Community pantry re-build and organization

Dare to Care Community Kitchen- Prepping food for community meals

Moore Middle and High Schools- Landscaping and teacher’s lounge renovations

Smyrna Elementary School- Reading with students

Brooklawn- Landscaping and cottage renovations

VOA Shelby Men’s Campus- Replace the kitchen floor

Portland Brightside- Brightsite clean-up

Hurstbourne Brightside- Brightsite clean-up

Additional service projects are scheduled for later this month, including a Fall Festival for residents of Cedar Lake Lodge in LaGrange, Ky., winter clothing collections for families impacted by natural disasters in western and eastern Kentucky communities, a book drive for Letcher County Public Libraries and Bikes or Bust, a partnership with GEA IUE-CWA.

Corporate Citizenship

GE Appliances is a member of the UN Global Compact and recently released its GEA Way Forward Corporate Citizenship goals, which will drive the company’s future work. Those goals include:

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make “good things, for life.” We’re creators, thinkers and makers who believe that anything is possible and that there’s always a better way. We’re a company powered by our people, made stronger through our diversity — allowing us to grow closer than ever before to our owners, anticipate their needs and enhance their lives. In 2021 and 2022, we were certified as a Great Place to Work™, named one of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media), earned the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® award, received a perfect score for the fifth year in a row on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, and named one of the Top 100 Internship Programs by WayUp.

Since 1907, we’ve built innovative, quality products that are trusted in half of all U.S. homes. We sell appliances under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, wine & beverage centers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems and water heaters.

To learn more about our company, brands, Corporate Citizenship efforts, economic impact, and working for GE Appliances, visit geappliancesco.com

Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and geappliancesco.com for more news and updates from GE Appliances.

