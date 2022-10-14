Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: Overnight lane closure set this week for I-20
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction crews plan an overnight lane closure this week as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge project. Beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m., the right lane will be closed on westbound I-20 from Exit 1 in South Carolina through the Augusta Canal Bridge. The lane...
wach.com
DJJ employee, inmate injured in facility disturbance, multiple agencies respond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED officials say the Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Complex has been secured after an incident Tuesday morning leaving one staff member and one juvenile inmate injured. Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, a large number of RCSD patrol cars, SLED, and helicopters, all responded to...
WRDW-TV
Augusta roads take deadly toll on motorcyclists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Motorcycle crashes have claimed multiple lives over the past week in Augusta. The latest one happened just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Commissioners have 1st meeting since business has alcohol license revoked
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissioners held their first meeting since Stay Social Tap and Table’s alcohol license was revoked. Nothing on the agenda mentioned Stay Social, and no members of the public came to speak one way or another. Previously, commissioners revoked the license because the business...
WRDW-TV
Aiken haunted attraction is scaring for a good cause
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Halloween is on the way, and Deadwood Manor is ready to haunt. One Aiken resident started the event out of his garage, and now it’s a full-blown operation. It’s free for you and the family, but it also benefits Golden Harvest Food Bank’s It’s Spooky...
WRDW-TV
HUB for Community Innovation holds ribbon cutting ceremony literacy center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The HUB for Community Innovation held another ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon for Augusta University’s new literacy center. We talked to Congressman Rick Allen at the ceremony, who stressed why this center is so important. “If you’re not reading at a third-grade level when you finish...
WRDW-TV
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy after fights broke out last week, according to Fort Gordon officials. We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids enrolled over the weekend. One parent, Ronnie Williams, tells us his daughter was...
WRDW-TV
YMCA ensures local children have ‘A Place to Dream’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic put a lot of things on hold, not just for businesses and families, but for non-profits too. One of those programs was A Place to Dream through the Family Y, which provides beds to children in need. Before the pandemic, they were installing about...
Dead man found on Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island identified , investigation underway
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators were called to the Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island for a death investigation. Around 8:08 a.m. Monday, a bicyclist called 911 when he saw a Black male lying on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road. When deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim, identified […]
WRDW-TV
Playing Fore the Pets returns to Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - You know the saying ‘it’s raining cats and dogs’? In Aiken, it’s raining golf balls. Playing Fore the Pets has returned. A golf tournament to support the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Supporters can enter to win $1,000, but you have a one...
Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons
Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
WRDW-TV
One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported...
WRDW-TV
Shootings claim 4 lives in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead late Monday on Washington Road, the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings that’s claimed four lives since Saturday on both sides of the Savannah River. It’s all part of an outbreak of deadly crimes that’s killed about 50...
wach.com
Richland County deputies investigating fatal shooting at Columbia hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. Officials said deputies were called on Saturday, Oct. 15, to the Magnuson Hotel at 7128 Parklane Road around 1 a.m. for a shooting. They arrived to find a man...
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing Richmond County woman?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends need the public’s help to find a missing woman. Tammy Rabun-Kirkland, 56, was last seen on Sept. 26. Her friends describe her as five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Rabun-Kirkland has green eyes and brown hair. It is...
abccolumbia.com
Saluda County Sheriff’s office holding coat drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is almost time when the coats are needed if you are headed outdoors and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office wants to help those in need. The Sheriff’s Office is holding a coat drive. It is not limited to just coats, they are also...
WRDW-TV
Deputies target gang members as shootings flare again in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is blaming gangs for much of a recent uptick in deadly shootings. We checked in with the agency on Tuesday after three people were shot dead in three days in Augusta, the latest victims in a surge of deadly violence that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since spring on both sides of the Savannah River.
wgac.com
Body Found in Beech Island This Morning
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a person riding a bicycle discovered a body on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road just after 8:00 a.m. today. The black male victim appeared to have at least one gunshot wound. Information is limited at this time, but Aiken County authorities are asking for any information that could help with the investigation. Contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811, or you can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.
