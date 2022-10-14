Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Maintenance work taking place on the Braga Bridge in Fall River, Somerset, expected to impact traffic
FALL RIVER/SOMERSET – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it will be conducting maintenance work on the Braga Bridge carrying I-195 over the Taunton River in Fall River and Somerset. Work is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, and is expected to be completed by 3:00 p.m.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury School will water town fields
Members of the Up-Island Regional School District (UIRSD) gave their blessing to the Field Fund for access to the West Tisbury School’s nonpotable well, providing a source of irrigation for adjacent town fields. At Monday’s UIRSD committee meeting, West Tisbury School Principal Donna Lowell-Bettencourt said the Field Fund came...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Islands look to collaborate more
Setting the Island Cup football rivalry aside, there are a lot of things Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard can collaborate on. That was one of the takeaways of a joint meeting between the select boards of Nantucket and five of the six Vineyard towns (Aquinnah was invited, but was a no-show) during a Zoom meeting Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes County Commission was also well-represented.
capecod.com
Provincetown’s Cannery Wharf Project Receives $750,000 Boost
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown’s Cannery Wharf Project has received a $750,000 boost from the state to help with final design and construction costs. The waterfront park will create direct access to the water as well as protect local habitat by utilizing native plants. It is one of nine natural...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Steamship Authority raises fares
On Tuesday, in its first in person meeting on the Vineyard since the start of the global pandemic, the Steamship Authority board voted 4-0 with one abstention to approve rate hikes for both Vineyard and Nantucket passenger and vehicle passage. Barnstable board member Robert Jones was the abstaining vote. The...
Striking truckers block exits of New England’s largest food distributor; up to 20 arrests made
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Striking truckers used tractor-trailers to block the exits at New England’s largest wholesale food distributor Monday and prevented some employees from leaving, resulting in as many as 20 arrests, police said. More than 400 Teamster union members arrived at the Sysco facility in Plympton, Massachusetts,...
East Providence man killed in Route 6 crash
The 25-year-old driver was the only person inside the car at the time, according to officials.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Recordings show police did not chase pickup
Responding to social media posts critical of police response to a speeding white pickup truck that reached 100 mph on Thursday, Oct. 13, through Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury, the Tisbury Police have issued a press release that contains the on-air transmissions by police officers that night. “It has come...
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash injuries one person
HYANNIS – Just before noon Tuesday there was a two-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near Bearse’s Way in Hyannis. One driver was evaluated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. The other driver was not injured. Traffic was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating.
Meet the Fall River Native Who Followed Her Dreams to Open Her Own Boutique in Westport
When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it". Now a resident of Westport, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in the local society of fashion and style. On Saturday, October 22nd from 11 AM - 2 PM, Costa will be opening the doors of her very own Boutique to the Westport community and beyond for her grand opening event. Located at 875 State Rd in Westport, Unit 10, is where you'll find the all-new 'Jaxx Boutique'.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
fallriverreporter.com
Part of Route 44 shutdown due to morning tractor trailer crash
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that a section of Route 44 in Middleborough was temporarily closed due to the crash of a tractor trailer truck this morning. Route 44 westbound traffic was being detoured off Route 44 at Old Center Street. Route 44 eastbound traffic was being detoured off...
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash in Mashpee leaves one car overturned
MASHPEE – A two vehicle crash left one vehicle overturned in Mashpee. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM on Hickory Circle off South Sandwich Road. Two people were transported to a hospital for evaluation. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
capecodwave.com
Wellfleet Oysterfest 2022 — Good Oysters & Music, Some Issues, An Essay Plus Music VIDEO
WELLFLEET – We have loved the Wellfleet Oysterfest for years. We have long spread the word to family, friends and our Cape Cod Wave readers that it is the best event of the fall on Cape Cod. This year at the new venue, Baker Field, instead of in the center of town, was, in some ways, a disappointment.
Police: 16-year-old girl died in crash after minivan went off highway, struck tree in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — A 16-year-old girl died in a crash after the minivan she was driving went off the highway and struck a tree in Wareham late Monday night, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 495 just before 11 p.m. found a 2008 Toyota Sienna that had veered off the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
Trillium Brewing completing move to former Reebok HQ in Canton
Boston-born Trillium Brewing is moving beermaking operations into its new flagship facility in Canton, the former home of athletic apparel giant Reebok, the company announced Monday. Trillium, a craft brewer with taprooms and restaurants in Canton and Boston, purchased Reebok’s former campus on Royall Street in 2019. Brewery founders JC...
ABC6.com
2 killed in Mansfield highway crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a crash on the highway in Mansfield early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the five-car crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 495 south. State police said the driver of a gray Honda Civic, identified as a 32-year-old...
