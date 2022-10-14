Read full article on original website
No Exclusive Legends Are Coming To Season 3 Of Apex Mobile, But Existing Ones Could Come To Console And PC
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions goes live later today, and the new season is bringing a ton of exciting content to the game: a new legend, a new Town Takeover, the introduction of the Rampage to the weapon pool, a new LTM, and of course, meta changes and balance updates. In fact, there's so much new content heading to the game this season, we wanted to go straight to the source for a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Apex Mobile tick.
Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Last Hope
The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever. Apex Legends is a free-to-play hero shooter game where legendary characters battle for glory, fame, and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Play for free now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder - Festival of the Lost Trailer
Eva Levante invites you to join a Last City tradition that celebrates the light we find in the darkness. Gather round the campfire with your fellow Guardians, dig into your overflowing bags of candy, and fondly recount the tales of those who were lost but will never be forgotten.
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves For PC Is Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC. The collection, which includes Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy, releases tomorrow, October 19, for $50. If you're thinking of picking it up, there's a way to get Legacy of Thieves for a bit less than retail price. Fanatical is selling the collection for $45 until the end of the day (October 18).
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Progression Systems Detailed -- Here's How Leveling Works
The release date is fast approaching for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Activision has released a new blog post to explain how progression and ranking up will work in the game. Though the publisher said a more in-depth breakdown of all these progression systems would be revealed in a later blog, we do have some early information on what to expect when Modern Warfare 2 arrives.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Gets Major Update Before Launch
The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching, and now Call of Duty's Instagram has revealed a major change to third-person mode that players can expect before launch. Modern Warfare 2's third-person mode was available for players to test out during last month's beta, and...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 -- How To Play Early, Pre-Loading, And Launch Times
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's release date is rapidly approaching, but you don't even have to wait that long to play the campaign. It's very easy to do so if you're willing to hand over your money a little early. Here's everything you need to do to play the Modern Warfare 2 campaign via early access before the game's October 28 release date.
Overwatch 2 - Brigitte Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, bringing all of the original heroes over to the revamped sequel. Changes to gameplay, including the switch to 5v5 with only one tank, means that some heroes have been improved or have become more viable. One of those heroes is Brigitte, who had been nerfed into oblivion in the original Overwatch. Here's how best to play the melee-focused support hero Brigitte.
God of War Ragnarök - Shaping the Story | PS5 & PS4 Games
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Shaping the Story | PS5 & PS4 Games. Join us on our journey behind the scenes of God of War Ragnarök. Throughout this series, we’ll take you across the Nine Realms as we look behind the curtain at the development process across the many disciplines that bring God of War to life.
Best PlayStation Plus Games October 2022
Regardless of which PlayStation Plus membership plan you have, there are loads of fantastic games joining the service this October. If you don't know where to start, then don't worry: we've got you covered. In this video, we go through all the latest games joining PS Plus, from the monthly games available to every subscriber, to new entries to the Game and Classics Catalogs. We also give you a rundown of the PS Plus Plans, and explain the benefits of each one.
WoW: Dragonflight Pre-Patch Will Come In Two Phases Starting Oct. 25
The pre-patch for World of Warcraft's new Dragonflight expansion is right around the corner, but players won't be able to play as the game's newest race or class right off the bat. Dragonflight's pre-patch will come in two phases. Phase one arrives October 25 and will first and foremost add...
The Sims 5 Is Now In Development, Here's A First Look At Its Build Mode
After eight years of The Sims 4, developer Maxis has revealed the next generation of The Sims is on its way. Currently titled Project Rene, this new iteration is meant to be "reminiscent of words like renewal, renaissance, and rebirth," and represents the team's "renewed commitment for The Sims' bright future."
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | WANDERER OF THE RIFT Launch Trailer
This is the tale of what happened after the adventurers fell to become the Gods of chaos. A fray in the fabric of dimensions reveals the Rift Labyrinth along with a new challenger. Join Jack and his team as they battle the mighty Gilgamesh!
DualSense Edge - Features Trailer | PS5
The DualSense Edge™ wireless controller launches globally on January 26th, 2023. Pre-order your controller from October 25th, 2022. Designed by PlayStation® and featuring remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more, this new ultra-customizable PS5 controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Story Trailer (NSW, PS4, PC)
With the opening of the West Zemuria Trade Conference, the mayor has proposed that Crossbell be recognized as an independent state! What challenges will arise for the SSS in the wake of this sudden development? Find out in our newest story trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure!
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is A New RPG Releasing In 2023
The Mortal Kombat franchise is getting a new mobile game titled Mortal Kombat: Onslaught in 2023, according to Warner Bros' announcement. It will be developed by NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind the mainline Mortal Kombat console titles, and is an RPG where players "build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters--and unleash them in massive real-time group battles."
Here's PT Running On An Unmodified PS5
Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills experiment PT has largely been unavailable on current-gen consoles for a few years now, but video game modder Lance McDonald has managed to get the spooky survival-horror game running on a regular PS5. The catch here is that to get PT running on an unmodified PS5, McDonald needed a second PS5 that had been through the jailbreaking process.
Halo Infinite's Forge Maps Will Be Double The Size Of Halo 5's
Halo Infinite's Forge mode will launch with six canvas maps, and they'll be almost double the size of the canvas maps found in Halo 5. The news comes as part of the fourth and final "Forge Fundamentals" video put together by developer 343 Industries, which gives players an in-depth look at the long-awaited latest version of the beloved map creation suite. Forge is set to arrive in November in a beta state alongside Halo Infinite's winter update.
Save Big On A Plague Tale: Requiem On Launch Day
A Plague Tale: Requiem has finally released on consoles and PC. If you're interested in picking up the stealth-adventure sequel on PC, you can get a good deal right now on a Steam key--as long as you don't buy directly from Steam. Green Man Gaming and Fanatical are selling Requiem for just $42.49, which is a full 15% off the list price. If you purchase from Fanatical, you'll also get a coupon for 5% off your next order.
