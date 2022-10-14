Regardless of which PlayStation Plus membership plan you have, there are loads of fantastic games joining the service this October. If you don't know where to start, then don't worry: we've got you covered. In this video, we go through all the latest games joining PS Plus, from the monthly games available to every subscriber, to new entries to the Game and Classics Catalogs. We also give you a rundown of the PS Plus Plans, and explain the benefits of each one.

15 HOURS AGO