Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Livingston County deputy discovers suspect hiding under pile of laundry
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a fugitive was found hiding in a pile of laundry on October 14th. Thirty-two-year-old Faren Danielle Evans of Dawn was arrested on a warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on an original felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUE IN COURT
A Marshall man charged with a felony for domestic assault after an incident on June 5 has a court appearance scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence in Slater for a report of assault. A woman told authorities that another woman had allegedly been assaulted by James Cole. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated that the altercation started after she posted something on social media. Cole reportedly arrived at the victim’s residence afterward and struck the victim multiple times and threatened her children.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
kchi.com
Arrest And Investigations By Chillicothe Police
One-hundred-eleven calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 9:13 am, Officers responded to the 800 block of Calhoun Street for an assault. Upon arrival the suspect was gone and the victim declined treatment from EMS. A written statement was gathered and photographs were taken. Investigation continuing.
kchi.com
Indianapolis Woman Arrested In Linn County
An Indianapolis woman was arrested Monday in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 23-year-old Alyna N Wilson at about 4:45 pm for alleged speeding and driving while suspended. she was processed and released.
abc17news.com
Chariton County Sheriff’s Department: Man stabbed driver in Keytesville
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Springfield, Missouri, man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stabbing another man in a car on Thursday. Jesse Brock, 24, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after a Chariton County Sheriff's County deputy saw a man with a stab wound and found blood in several places in the front of the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement.
KMZU
Burglary suspect apprehended after held at gunpoint by victim
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff says a burglary suspect is apprehended after the victim held the suspect at gunpoint. Upon arrival, 34-year-old Fulton resident John Andrew Orton was taken into custody, accused of stealing a van and various items from the property, according to a release issued by Livingston County Sheriff's Office.
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings. Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.
northwestmoinfo.com
Suspect Held at Gun Point by Victim in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO- A victim of a crime in Livingston County held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived. The incident happened in the early morning hours of October 3rd. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release today about the incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office they...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Four In Area Counties
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports four arrests in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday at about 9:35 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Nateonia M Russell of Florissant for alleged driving while suspended, speeding, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. At...
kchi.com
Sheriff’s Report For Early October
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several incidents and arrests. October 13th at 3:58 p.m. a deputy made a vehicle stop as the license plates were not matching the vehicle and discovered the driver was revoked or suspended. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Charles Robert Smith. They also discovered methamphetamine-related items containing alleged methamphetamine. Smith was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center facility. Bond was initially set at $25,000.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Arrested Following Recovery of Stolen Property
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in the arrest of two Bethany men. A release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers served three search warrants on Friday resulting in the recovery of over $5,000 worth of stolen goods. Authorities arrested Kevin Nible and Richard Owens in connection with the thefts.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend shows three busy days, with more than 200 calls for service. 07:55 a.m., Officers responded to Litton Rd. for a deer that was struck by a vehicle. Officers observed the deer alive, lying off the roadway and dispatched the deer. 10:29 a.m.,...
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings
Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
kchi.com
Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
northwestmoinfo.com
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
northwestmoinfo.com
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
kttn.com
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
californiaexaminer.net
Police: A Woman Was Kept Hostage For A Month And Raped Many Times
According to court records filed on Tuesday, a lady from Missouri was kept hostage for approximately a month in a basement chamber and brutally raped before she was able to escape. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Friday and made a video court appearance on...
kchi.com
Two With Serious Injuries
A Meadville man and his passenger had serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County. State Troopers reported at about 7:30 pm, 65-year-old Danny D McIntyre of Meadville and his passenger, 24-year-old Lauren E McCracken of Cadet, MO had serious injuries when McIntyre was westbound on Missouri-152 and ran off the road. His vehicle went airborne and struck an embankment. McIntyre was taken to North Kansas City Hospital and McCracken was taken to KU Medical Center. McIntyre was also arrested for alleged DWI. He was released for medical treatment.
Comments / 1