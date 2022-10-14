A Marshall man charged with a felony for domestic assault after an incident on June 5 has a court appearance scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence in Slater for a report of assault. A woman told authorities that another woman had allegedly been assaulted by James Cole. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated that the altercation started after she posted something on social media. Cole reportedly arrived at the victim’s residence afterward and struck the victim multiple times and threatened her children.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO