hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

One Caught, One Sought In Airbag Thefts: Elmwood Park PD

Elmwood Park police arrested a Paterson man after an officer interrupted an overnight airbag theft in a quiet local neighborhood, authorities said. Officer Joshua Rodriguez was patrolling the area of 18th Avenue and East 54th Street when he spotted an unoccupied car on the side of the road with its engine running shortly before 2 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Vehicle fired upon in apparent road rage incident in Kearny: police

A Rahway motorist and his passenger escaped a harrowing incident unscathed Sunday morning when another driver fired two shots at their vehicle in an apparent road-rage incident, authorities said. The 27-year-old Rahway man told police a white Dodge Durango was driving behind his BMW 335 in traffic on Truck Route...
KEARNY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union homicide under investigation

At approximately 6:39 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, Union Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Morris Avenue in Union after reports of gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival they located a male victim, Emmanuelle Florestal, 22, of Irvington, who suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

