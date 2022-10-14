Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
Third man is charged in Jersey City fatal shooting in June
Reported shooting threat leads to Jersey City man being charged with loaded gun: police
Jersey City police responding to the area of Chopin Court and Montgomery Street on reports of a group of men threatening to shoot people arrested one man and recovered a loaded handgun, authorities said. According to police radio transmissions, multiple people called police at 6:25 p.m. to report that seven...
14-Year-Old Stolen SUV Driver, Passenger From Newark Caught After Rush-Hour Pursuit, Crash
A 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger who were caught after crashing a stolen SUV during a pursuit from Route 3 to Route 21 were carrying key fobs from vehicles swiped as far south as the Jersey Shore, Clifton police said. An officer began pursuing the 2021 Ford Explorer -- which...
Man held imitation handgun when officer fatally shot him, document shows
The man a Paterson police officer shot last week on Van Houten Street had a Florida address and was holding what investigators later found was an imitation handgun, a state Attorney General’s Office document shows. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, died at the scene of the Oct. 10,...
Jersey City Man Arrested in Bayonne, Charged With Disorderly Conduct During Parking Violation
Photo Credit: Google Maps Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 51-year old Bruce B. Bowens of Atlantic Street in Jersey City has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Bowens was taken into custody at 11:18 pm last night from the area of 3rd Street and Humphrey Avenue. According...
One Caught, One Sought In Airbag Thefts: Elmwood Park PD
Elmwood Park police arrested a Paterson man after an officer interrupted an overnight airbag theft in a quiet local neighborhood, authorities said. Officer Joshua Rodriguez was patrolling the area of 18th Avenue and East 54th Street when he spotted an unoccupied car on the side of the road with its engine running shortly before 2 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
Hit-Run Driver In Buddy's BMW Hurts Teen Girl Before Abandoning Car On NJ Turnpike: Police
A 51-year-old Newark man who struck a teenage girl in his friend's BMW abandoned the car on the NJ Turnpike before surrendering to police, authorities said. The 15-year-old girl was crossing Bergen Street at Springfield Avenue when she was struck by Jimmy Jones around 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
2 North Hudson men face federal indictment in armed bank robbery
Two Hudson County men, one from Union City and the other from West New York, were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery of less than $1,500 from a Union City bank earlier this year. Juan Jimenez, 23, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, were previously...
Vehicle fired upon in apparent road rage incident in Kearny: police
A Rahway motorist and his passenger escaped a harrowing incident unscathed Sunday morning when another driver fired two shots at their vehicle in an apparent road-rage incident, authorities said. The 27-year-old Rahway man told police a white Dodge Durango was driving behind his BMW 335 in traffic on Truck Route...
Handgun, ammo stolen from vehicle parked in Journal Square parking lot
A handgun and four boxes of ammunition were stolen from a vehicle inside a Journal Square parking garage Monday, authorities said. The 33-year-old victim told police the gun, a P365 9mm handgun, which was inside a case, and ammunition were stolen sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. His soft-top...
Fired Rookie Paterson Police Officer Indicted On Domestic Violence Charges
UPDATE: A Paterson rookie police officer who was fired after being arrested for domestic violence was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated assault and stalking charges. Joseph Tuminelli, 28, lasted all of seven months with the city police department after being sworn in to the job in July 2020.
Union homicide under investigation
At approximately 6:39 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, Union Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Morris Avenue in Union after reports of gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival they located a male victim, Emmanuelle Florestal, 22, of Irvington, who suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
4 flee as police shoot at stolen car that struck NYPD officer in the Bronx
Police opened fire on a stolen car in the Bronx on Sunday night after the vehicle struck an NYPD officer while fleeing a traffic stop. The wild scene unfolded around 10:20 p.m. at Elder and Westchester avenues in the Soundview section.
N.J. mother charged in death of 2-year-old who ingested fentanyl, authorities say
A New Jersey mother has been charged with aggravated manslaughter weeks after her 2-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died, authorities said. Natalie M. Sabie, 34, of Lacey, was also charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl following her arrest Friday, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.
Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say
Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting
Irvington Man Shot Dead In Union
Loaded Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop In Inwood, Duo Charged, Police Say
Two people were charged after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Inwood at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said officers saw a 2018 Nissan Rogue failing to maintain its lane while traveling...
SWAT team surrounds N.J. home after man barricades himself in basement
A 30-year-old Bergen County man faces several charges after police responding to a call for help at a home said he barricaded himself in the basement, requiring a response from the county’s SWAT team. Teaneck police said officers responded about 9:18 a.m. Friday after receiving 911 call for help...
