UK inflation accelerates to 40-year-high amid food cost rise

LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in September as the soaring cost of food squeezed household budgets. The consumer price index rose 10.1%, compared with 9.9% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The new data shows inflation returned to the July peak and is once again at the highest since early 1982. The increase was driven by food prices, which leapt by 14.5% from a year earlier, the biggest jump since 1980, the ONS said. The rise increases expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates further and faster as it struggles to return inflation to its 2% target.
Microsoft cuts about 1,000 jobs - Axios

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions this week, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source, making it the latest U.S. technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown.
