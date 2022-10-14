ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw

Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township.
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week

FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally young voters. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16. Updated:...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Saginaw Street brick work will wait as Flint looks to also replace water main

FLINT, MI -- The job of lifting up, resetting and replacing the 750,000 bricks that make up Saginaw Street is a big enough job that city officials don’t want to do it twice. City Engineer Mark Adas has told the Flint City Council that he’s interested in replacing a water main that feeds downtown properties at the same time as the street work, avoiding the inevitable job of doing it later and resetting some of the bricks all over again.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

36-year-old dies after weekend shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old man died after a shooting in Flint and police took a suspect into custody at the scene. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Prospect Street. Investigators say a 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy