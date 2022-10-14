Read full article on original website
2022 Festival of Trees holiday season kickoff to honor veterans
MIDLAND, MI— Returning this year on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Festival of Trees, held annually by the Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region, will focus on honoring those who have fought for their country. The event has gone on for more than 34 years and is...
Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw
Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township.
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Silver Bells in the City is set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 18. This event is presented by the Lansing Board of Water and Light and the City of Lansing. This year’s official State Christmas tree will be a 63-foot, spruce selected by the Michigan...
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week
FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally young voters. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16. Updated:...
Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies expands sweet business with new Bay City store
BAY CITY, MI — Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is expanding its sweet business with a new Bay City location. The gourmet cookie bakery’s newest store opened in August at 111 N. Linn St., near Midland Street, in Bay City. Heidi’s offers more than 50 types of cookies,...
Irene Bronner Who Helped Create The World’s Largest Christmas Store Has Passed Away
Irene Bronner, who opened Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, the world's largest Christmas store, with her husband in 1951, passed away on Sunday, October 16th at the age of 95. Her husband Wally passed away back in 2008. Life Before Working At Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Before Irene joined Bronner's Christmas...
John Legend decides fate of EMU grad from Saginaw in ‘The Voice’ Battle Round
He has a falsetto you have to hear to believe, but was it enough to send him to the third round on “The Voice?” EMU grad and Saginaw native, Solsong, performed The Weeknd’s “Die for You” with and against Morgan Taylor in the Battle Round airing on October 18.
Anti-violence advocate and mentor for youths in Saginaw, Cirven Merrill, dies
SAGINAW, MI — Rev. Cirven Merrill, a local anti-violence advocate with a passion for both mentoring youth and counseling former substance users in the Saginaw region, has died. The 63-year-old man died Saturday, Oct. 15, as he was recovering from triple bypass surgery following a heart attack he suffered,...
12-foot skeletons make this Lansing home a Halloween hot spot
Twelve-foot skeletons, werewolves, an undead carriage, and a miniature putt-putt golf course are sure to make one Lansing home really stand out
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Saginaw Street brick work will wait as Flint looks to also replace water main
FLINT, MI -- The job of lifting up, resetting and replacing the 750,000 bricks that make up Saginaw Street is a big enough job that city officials don’t want to do it twice. City Engineer Mark Adas has told the Flint City Council that he’s interested in replacing a water main that feeds downtown properties at the same time as the street work, avoiding the inevitable job of doing it later and resetting some of the bricks all over again.
Sisters Supporting Sisters to host gathering Monday with Claressa Shields
FLINT TWP, MI - Sisters Supporting Sisters will be hosting Claressa Shields on Monday evening to celebrate her accomplishments in boxing and her continued support to her hometown. The gathering will take place at Sisters Supporting Sisters, located inside the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township. Shields is the only...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
36-year-old dies after weekend shooting in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old man died after a shooting in Flint and police took a suspect into custody at the scene. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Prospect Street. Investigators say a 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds...
40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
