BOSTON - Boston civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire issued her first statement Friday days after she was stabbed in Franklin Park, saying "I love you all and I will see you soon."McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed in a seemingly random attack as she walked her dog in Franklin Park near her home in Roxbury Tuesday night. Her attacker escaped and there have been no arrests in the case.McGuire is the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.She is still in the hospital, but is expected to make a full...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO