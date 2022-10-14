Read full article on original website
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Depraved Crimes Of Tony Costa, The ‘Cape Cod Vampire’ Who Terrorized Massachusetts In The 1960s
Tony Costa was convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering Patricia Walsh and Mary Anne Wysocki in 1969, but he's suspected of killing as many as eight women over a three-year period. In 1969, police in Truro, Massachusetts unearthed the bodies of four women who had been mutilated almost beyond recognition....
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
One of the Most Haunted Forests in America is Located Here in Massachusetts
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
'I will see you soon,' Jean McGuire says in first statement since stabbing
BOSTON - Boston civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire issued her first statement Friday days after she was stabbed in Franklin Park, saying "I love you all and I will see you soon."McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed in a seemingly random attack as she walked her dog in Franklin Park near her home in Roxbury Tuesday night. Her attacker escaped and there have been no arrests in the case.McGuire is the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.She is still in the hospital, but is expected to make a full...
These Massachusetts restaurants are ‘hidden gems,’ readers say
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to a Yelp list released earlier this month. But MassLive readers said there were a number of restaurants left off of the list. The overall list included 100 New England restaurants ranked by Yelp on...
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?
Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
New study ranks best colleges, universities in Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts is home to some of the very best colleges and universities in the United States. With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, WalletHub released its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings report on Monday.
