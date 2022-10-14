Read full article on original website
27 First News
Gertrude Marinelli, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Gertrude Marinelli, 90, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 13, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Fred and Edna Boles Marinelli. Gertrude worked at the Strouss Co. for over 25 years. She retired from Youngstown State University Physical Plant after 21 years...
27 First News
Barbara Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Barbara Ann Miller, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Barbara was born March 12, 1939, in Lilly, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond and Clara Meinholdt Saintz. She was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School. Barbara worked as a home healthcare nurse assistant until...
27 First News
Cheryl D. Lamm, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl D. Lamm, 77 of Girard, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Cheryl was born February 26, 1945, in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Lyle and Beryl (North) Alderman. Cheryl was a lifelong member of The First United Methodist...
27 First News
Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born April 20, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Shirley Hewitt Sebulsky. Cindy was a graduate of Liberty High School. She worked as a...
27 First News
Antonio M. Molina, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinio M. Molina, 57, passed away early Friday morning, October 7, 2022. Antoinio was born September 7, 1965, in Pennsylvania, the son of Gumercindo and Donna Molina. He worked in the warehouse at Winkle Electric. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. He cherished the...
27 First News
Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, 75, beloved wife and mother, of Berlin Center, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born to Charles and Dorothy Driscoll, Joanne lived a happy life and enriched the lives of many. Joanne received her diploma of nursing in...
27 First News
Samuel David Barkett, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel David Barkett, 75, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family. Samuel was born December 5, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late David and Fannie Davis Barkett and was a...
27 First News
Albert R. “Al” Casanta, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert R. Casanta, 72, unexpectedly passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was at home, peacefully sleeping, exactly how he would have wanted it. Al was born on April 1, 1950. With an April Fool’s Day birthday, he was inherently a...
27 First News
Kelly Howard, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Howard, 79, of Columbiana Lisbon Road, passed away at 10:48 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a recent illness. Kelly was born January 8, 1943 in Salineville, a son of the late Willie and Lula (Manns)...
27 First News
Verne L. “Hoot” Gibson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verne L. “Hoot” Gibson, 93, of Warren, Ohio checked out on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. He was born January 11, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert I. Gibson and the late Bernita Foltz Gibson. His family...
27 First News
Salvatore Capogreco, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Salvatore Capogreco, 88, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 17, 2022 while at home surrounded by the love of his family. Salvatore was born November 27, 1933 in Portigliola, Italy, a son to the late Bruno and Teresa (Simone) Capogreco. He immigrated...
27 First News
Margaret F (Wilaj) Bayus, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F (Wilaj) Bayus, 86, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side on Friday, October 14, 2022. Marge was born May 31, 1936 in Campbell, Ohio the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Duraney) Wilaj. A lifelong valley...
27 First News
William G. Meredith, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Meredith, 84 of North Lima, Ohio, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Assumption Village. He was born October 18, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Martha (Cade) Meredith, who preceded him in death. William was a 1956 graduate of...
27 First News
Gale R. Hughes, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gale R. Hughes, age 66, of Cortland passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born May 16, 1956, to the late Donald E. and Betty C. Clawson Young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Hughes; her parents; brothers,...
27 First News
Betty Jane Carano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Carano died peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Ebeid Hospice, surrounded by her family. 27, 1925, to William Karelin and Kathryn Lowery in Youngstown. Betts and her mother moved in with her Uncle “Silly” and Aunt Mag when she was a young girl and they raised her alongside her cousin, Joanie — who became more like a sister than a cousin for the rest of their lives.
27 First News
Georgette R. Donofrio, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgette R. Donofrio passed away at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born September 5, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of George J. and Emma F. Prohart Roskos. Georgette worked as an X-ray technician at both St. Joseph Hospital in Warren and Southside...
27 First News
Roger H. Baker, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger H. Baker, Sr. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born April 3, 1934, in Moultrie, Ohio, son of Mark and Edith (Blackburn) Baker. Roger was the seventh child in his family, the youngest. His family moved to his current homestead in 1946.
27 First News
Tarinda Michell Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Miss Tarinda Michell Davis will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston Street in Youngstown, Ohio. Tarinda, 45 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
27 First News
Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly, 67, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Mercy Health. Evangelist Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly was born December 19, 1955 to Gatha Lee and Helen Womack. To this union were born two children,...
27 First News
Stephen Joseph “Steve” Saluga, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Joseph “Steve” Saluga, 91 of Warren, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. Steve was born on August 25, 1931 in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania, a son of Stephen Paul and Helen (Krolik) Saluga. Steve was a 1951 graduate of...
