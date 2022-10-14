Read full article on original website
Related
Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake
Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake, Iowa died October 13, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery.
Ann Hemphill, age 65 of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt
A Memorial Service for Ann Hemphill, age 65 of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt, will be at 1pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Odebolt. A Visitation/Luncheon will run from 11:30-1pm at the church. Ann passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at St. Anthony Regional...
William M. “Bill” Robinson, 77, of Calumet
William M. “Bill” Robinson, 77, of Calumet, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Aurelia surrounded by his family. Graveside memorial services with military rites will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Meriden Cemetery. Rev. Ken Miller will officiate. Military rites will be performed by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 and the Cherokee American Legion.
Storm Lake Voter Pre-Registration Next Monday
A reminder that the General Election Voter Pre-Registration is next Monday, October 24th. The Buena Vista County Commissioner of Elections is encouraging new residents to mail a completed registration to PO Box 220, Storm Lake. The form can be downloaded at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/voteapp.pdf or by stopping by the Commissioner's office in the courthouse. Be mindful that “Election Day Registration” is also an option.
Clay County Heritage Center Special Event this Saturday in Spencer
The city of Spencer will be holding a special event this Saturday, October 22nd. Clay County Heritage Center Executive Director, Shelby Nelson has said there will be multiple walking tours covering a variety of topics. Question and answer sessions will conclude with every tour. This event is free to the...
Storm Lake City Council Meeting This Afternoon (10/17/22)
The Storm Lake City Council meets in regular session today. The agenda includes a work session regarding the Sunrise Campground. Manager of the campground, Kim Woltman, will share the history of the facility, and an overview of campground operations. Also on the agenda...(2) the Witter Gallery will provide information regarding...
