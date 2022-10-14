Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Will Conrad & Cade Finally Be Able to Spend Time Together? (VIDEO)
Things are looking up for Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) on The Resident. In fact, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 18 episode shows, they might actually get to spend time together away from the hospital. Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew...
Selma Blair on Withdrawing from ‘DWTS’: ‘My Heart Is Broken in the Best Way’
Actress Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions) defied expectations when she joined the Season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars. The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, opted to leave the dance competition reality series in its 5th week, citing concerns for her health. After the announcement was...
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’: Ashley Nicole Black Exits After 3 Seasons
Actor/writer Ashley Nicole Black is leaving HBO‘s A Black Lady Sketch Show after three years. Her exit was announced by show creator/co-star Robin Thede on October 18, the same day the series announced A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 had officially begun production. “We are forever indebted to...
