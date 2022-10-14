Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Wilmington school board regular meeting on Monday
The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, October 24 in the cafeteria at Wilmington Middle School, at 275 Thorne Ave. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4: p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.
Middletown businesses concerned with influx of people experiencing homelessness
Business owners told stories of customers being confronted by hostile individuals who made threats to their personal safety and damage to personal property.
wnewsj.com
Casey Camp members part of WCH cemetery tour
WASHINGTON C.H. — The fourth annual Washington Court House Cemetery Tour took place Saturday, a fundraiser by the Fayette County Historical Society. Henry Casey Camp Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War members conducted a Civil War living history program with a Civil War Camp site set up at the Fayette County Commission on Ageing Senior Citizens Senior on Elm Street, where those going on the cemetery tour gathered for a hayride through the cemetery.
Licensed Youth Residential coming to Adams County
Press Release Adams County has two mandated agencies which are Adams County Children Services and the Adams County
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
wnewsj.com
Ohio Issue 1 could change how bail is set
What started with a Hamilton County robbery in 2020 that left one man dead has now grown into a statewide ballot issue dealing with how Ohio courts can set bail. State Issue 1 is a ballot issue to create a Constitutional Amendment that would, if passed, require Ohio courts to “consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe,” according to the official ballot language. The amendment would also remove the ability of the Ohio Supreme Court to determine the procedures for establishing bail amounts and conditions.
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their Land
John Randolph freed his slaves upon his death, but many fought to keep them enslaved. Virginian John Randolph was a wealthy plantation owner who served the House of Representatives from 1799-1833, where he frequently criticized the institution of slavery while owning 383 of his own slaves to manage his 6000-acre tobacco plantation.
wnewsj.com
Why Honda chose Fayette County
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Honda made national headlines by announcing its plan to build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. Tuesday’s announcement came exactly 45 years to the day after Honda leadership visited the Ohio Statehouse in 1977...
"Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?" asks advocate regarding Rumpke settlement
Commissioner Driehaus backs Rumpke in Settlement Agreement; rescinds rule she proposed dumps citizen groups.The Cincinnati Post, 2022. The Director of Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. is asking a hard question in response to Commissioner Denise Driehaus proposing a settlement agreement with Rumpke. “Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?”
wnewsj.com
Do you have a Revolutionary Patriot in your family tree?
Do you believe that you have a Revolutionary War Patriot in your family tree?. If so, you might consider membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution or the Sons of the American Revolution. How is a Patriot defined? DAR recognizes as Patriots not only soldiers, but also anyone who...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School Class of ‘66 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 16-18, 2022 for a weekend of renewing friendships and celebration. Friday arrival was dinner on your own with classmates gathering in the Downtown Entertainment Area for an evening of live entertainment and the DORA atmosphere. Most classmates had not had an opportunity to spend time together since our last gathering in 2016, so there was lots of catching up to be done!
spectrumnews1.com
Fayette County businesses remain hopeful for Honda's battery plant
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A major economic boost is coming Ohio's way. Honda has chosen Fayette County as the new home for an electric vehicle battery plant, and it could bring new opportunities to the surrounding communities. What You Need To Know. Honda has decided to build a $3.5...
wnewsj.com
Short, Myers lead way for county at SBAAC JH meet
WILMINGTON — On a brisk, sunny day, the SBAAC Junior High School Cross Country Championships were held at Wilmington College. New Richmond won the boys race and Williamsburg won the girls race. Noah Bozic of New Richmond won the boys race while Emma Anderson of Goshen won the girls race.
wnewsj.com
Wyss leads county boys at SBAAC meet
WILMINGTON — Blanchester’s Drew Wyss was the top boys runner for the county Saturday in the SBAAC Cross Country Championship varsity boys race at Wilmington College. Wyss was seventh overall, fifth among National Division runners, with a time of 17:57. Runners from both the American and National divisions...
wnewsj.com
WPD further investigating 2013 case after suggestions from Ohio BCI, which declined to re-open case at state level
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is conducting follow-up interviews in regards to a 2013 case in which a Sabina woman died. The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on August 26 notified the Wilmington Police Department that, after a review by the Ohio BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) Cold Case Unit and based on the information the BCI has, the BCI confirmed the originally determined cause of death, and declined to re-open the case at the state level.
wvxu.org
The Little Miami Conservancy plans to turn bad into good after Evans' illegal waste dumping
The Ohio EPA is holding Doug Evans of Evans Landscaping to a tight timeline after ordering the company to cleanup and do water testing on sites where it illegally dumped construction and demolition debris. According to a consent decree filed in Hamilton County Court, in the next two months, Evans...
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
wnewsj.com
City sets leaf pickup routes, schedules
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington will begin its Leaf Pickup Program on Monday, October 31. City workers will begin picking up leaves in the Southwest Quadrant of the city and will proceed clockwise through city neighborhoods. The tentative route for pickup is:. • Southwest Quadrant — (South of...
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
Fox 19
Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
