Alexandria, VA

WTOP

DC gym teacher named District’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named the District’s top teacher. In a surprise ceremony Monday, Bowser and other officials presented the 2023 DC Teacher of the Year Award to Center City PCS teacher Jermar Rountree, the school’s physical education teacher for pre-K through eighth grade. Along with the...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Virginia Police Departments Offering More Signing Bonuses to Attract Recruits — “Alexandria Police just posted new information that they are offering an up to $5,000 signing bonus for new officers.” [ABC7]. It’s Tuesday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 54 and low of 41. Sunrise...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Kusshi Sushi Will Now Provide Lunch For the Staff of 65 MCPS Schools; Bethesda Bagels Will Chip In

Last Friday we let you know that Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant has now upped it to 65 schools (full list available below), following an outpouring of support.
SILVER SPRING, MD
alxnow.com

Leaf collection starts this month around Alexandria

The leaves are turning around Alexandria, which for those in the city with yards means it’s leaf collection season. “The City of Alexandria will begin its annual leaf vacuuming and leaf bag collection program on Monday, October 31,” the city said in a release. “Leaf collection is expected to continue into January.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria Hyundai gets approval to run in Del Ray until 2045

Alexandria Hyundai‘s special use permit has been extended to 2045 — with conditions. After nearly three hours of deliberation on Saturday (October 15), City Council approved three special use permit requests to allow the dealership to continue operating until 2045, with the caveat that Council will take another look in 2040 at the permit for a service and storage parking lot.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Jersey Mike’s to open in Alexandria Commons tomorrow

Popular sandwich franchise Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location in Alexandria tomorrow. The shop is opening at 3219 Duke Street — formerly Sweet Frog — on Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition to in-store dining, guests can order through the website or app and delivery is...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
BETHESDA, MD

