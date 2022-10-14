Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Fairfax school board to vote on 'truthful education' resolution tied to CRT
The Fairfax County School Board is slated at its Thursday meeting to vote on a "Truthful Education" resolution that promises to support and protect teachers who espouse critical race theory . The " Truthful Education in FCPS: Support for Educators and School-Based Administrators Resolution " was initially put forth at...
WTOP
Black, Hispanic students disproportionately suspended in Arlington schools, county says
Black, Hispanic and students with disabilities in Arlington, Virginia, public schools were disproportionately suspended during the last school year, according to a report from the school system’s Office of School Climate and Culture. Gradis White, director of school climate and culture, told the school board last week that the...
alxnow.com
City Manager Jim Parajon to discuss exchanging building heights for more affordable housing
Alexandria’s needs to solve its affordable housing crisis, but should building up be the solution?. The City’s bonus density and height program would allow developers to increase heights of buildings to 70 feet in areas of the city that are capped at 45 feet in height, like in Del Ray.
WUSA
Teachers "fed up" in Montgomery County
Teachers say they are fed up with the board of education. They claim MCPS has failed to negotiate with the teachers union.
WTOP
DC gym teacher named District’s ‘Teacher of the Year’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named the District’s top teacher. In a surprise ceremony Monday, Bowser and other officials presented the 2023 DC Teacher of the Year Award to Center City PCS teacher Jermar Rountree, the school’s physical education teacher for pre-K through eighth grade. Along with the...
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Virginia Police Departments Offering More Signing Bonuses to Attract Recruits — “Alexandria Police just posted new information that they are offering an up to $5,000 signing bonus for new officers.” [ABC7]. It’s Tuesday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 54 and low of 41. Sunrise...
Fairfax County students make up for pandemic time in Saturday School
LINCOLNIA, Va. — Students in Fairfax County attended Saturday School at Glasgow Middle School, completely voluntarily. It’s part of a federal program to help students catch up after time spent remote learning during the pandemic. Even though it’s a Saturday, 8th-grader Willow Rosenthal doesn’t mind spending more time...
GW Hatchet
Nursing, medical schools offering dual enrollment courses to Virginia high school students
The School of Nursing and the School of Medicine and Health Sciences are offering dual enrollment courses this fall to Alexandria high school students who want to enter the nursing field. The Governor’s Health Sciences Academy, now in its second year, allows high school students in Alexandria City Public Schools...
alxnow.com
Alexandria opens up about progress on Holmes Run Trail fix and Mount Vernon Trail widening
In an update (page 7) prepared for a Transportation Commission meeting tomorrow night, staff outlined some of the progress made in the Complete Streets program along with a look at what’s ahead for some of the city’s most popular trails. One of the biggest items is progress on...
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
alxnow.com
Townsend Van Fleet, Alexandria City Council candidate and community leader, dies
Alexandria Republican City Council candidate and community leader Townsend Van Fleet died in his Old Town home on Sunday, October 16. He was 87 years old, and his cause of death has not been released. Van Fleet unsuccessfully ran for Mayor as an Independent in 2003, and for City Council...
mocoshow.com
Kusshi Sushi Will Now Provide Lunch For the Staff of 65 MCPS Schools; Bethesda Bagels Will Chip In
Last Friday we let you know that Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant has now upped it to 65 schools (full list available below), following an outpouring of support.
alxnow.com
Leaf collection starts this month around Alexandria
The leaves are turning around Alexandria, which for those in the city with yards means it’s leaf collection season. “The City of Alexandria will begin its annual leaf vacuuming and leaf bag collection program on Monday, October 31,” the city said in a release. “Leaf collection is expected to continue into January.”
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
alxnow.com
Alexandria Hyundai gets approval to run in Del Ray until 2045
Alexandria Hyundai‘s special use permit has been extended to 2045 — with conditions. After nearly three hours of deliberation on Saturday (October 15), City Council approved three special use permit requests to allow the dealership to continue operating until 2045, with the caveat that Council will take another look in 2040 at the permit for a service and storage parking lot.
mocoshow.com
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan
Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
alxnow.com
Jersey Mike’s to open in Alexandria Commons tomorrow
Popular sandwich franchise Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location in Alexandria tomorrow. The shop is opening at 3219 Duke Street — formerly Sweet Frog — on Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition to in-store dining, guests can order through the website or app and delivery is...
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
Catholic High School In Hyattsville Locked Down, Police On Scene (DEVELOPING)
A Maryland Catholic high school was placed into lockdown on Monday afternoon, according to police in Prince George's County. The Hyattsville Police Department issued an alert at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, advising that the DeMatha Catholic High School on Madison Street has been placed into its lockdown protocol.
