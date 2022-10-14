Read full article on original website
Suspected human remains are discovered in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police launched a homicide investigation Monday evening after suspected human remains were uncovered in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a fire department cadaver dog discovered the suspected human remains at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North 19th St.
Restaurants board up windows and doors after 2nd night of burglaries in the Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Business owners in the Central West End were left concerned after another string of overnight break-ins on Tuesday. Sunisa Payne and Thai Bowl Forest Park Ave and South Taylor were open for business despite a broken front door. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, video surveillance footage...
Person killed in multi-car crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:20 p.m., St. Louis police officers responded to Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard for an accident with injuries. One person was taken to the hospital and later died.
Police find man dead Sunday in his St. Louis County residence
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday evening in Jennings. Police responded to a call regarding an assault at about 6:44 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 9400 block of Bagley...
Longtime babysitter of toddler pleads guilty to scalding him
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A longtime babysitter of a toddler pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, recklessly causing serious physical injury, according to court documents. Mindy Lynn Kammer, 59, of Bridgeton, was charged in 2018 with a felony count of abuse or neglect of a child...
St. Louis landmarks will go purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
ST. LOUIS — Purina and several community partners announced St. Louis will turn purple Wednesday and Thursday in recognition of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Lights throughout the city, including at Union Station, Centene Stadium, Enterprise Center, the St. Louis Wheel, Ballpark Village, Kiener Plaza and thousands of...
Man is shot, killed Saturday night on Cherokee Street
ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police responded shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, described...
26-year-old dies early Friday in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in a rear alley in the 3600 block on Montana Street in south St. Louis. St. Louis police said officers responded to a call for shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on Montana Street in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood, where they found 26-year-old Tabitha Peppers of St. Louis shot in the head.
St. Louis mayor holds meeting on road safety Monday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is meeting with community members Monday evening near a hotspot for traffic accidents to talk about road safety. The meeting is aimed at cutting down on speeding and protecting pedestrians and cyclists. Grand Boulevard has been the site of multiple accidents...
77-year-old woman with dementia missing out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department requested the public's assistance locating a missing 77-year-old woman. Juanita Mead was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Michigan Avenue in St. Louis when she went outside unsupervised and wandered away, an endangered person advisory said.
City of St. Louis holds North Grand corridor meeting to talk traffic concerns
ST. LOUIS — During a special Traffic Calming Meeting on Monday near North Grand, St. Louis City officials explained some of the measures they’re looking at to fix traffic concerns in problem areas like Grand Boulevard. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said there have been approximately 14...
18-year-old charged after fatal shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder for an August homicide in south St. Louis. Michael Henderson, an 18-year-old Lemay man, was charged with murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of 42-year-old Joseph Shaw on Aug. 26. Police said they...
Teen is shot in leg after car crash on Franklin Avenue
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot while running away from a suspect after a car crash late Friday night. The victims, a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy, told St. Louis police they had crashed their car shortly before 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Franklin Avenue when a man pulled in front of their crashed vehicle in a silver sedan and aimed a handgun at them.
Man shot outside Brooklyn, Illinois, nightclub Friday morning
BROOKLYN, Ill. — A person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning outside a nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois. According to the Brooklyn Police Department, the victim was shot outside Roxy's, a nightclub located at 210 Madison Street in Brooklyn. Illinois State Police said it was requested to investigate...
Career Central: Looking for a life-changing experience? AmeriCorps St. Louis is looking for new team members
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS - If you've always wanted to travel, and enjoy helping others, AmeriCorps St. Louis wants you. AmeriCorps St. Louis is looking for full-time national service volunteers to be part of its 42-Member Emergency Response Team (ERT). The ERT is a multi-functional rapid deployment group...
Metro East resident pleads to club-goers after shooting outside nightclub
BROOKLYN, Illinois — For the past 25 years, Angela Bell has enjoyed living in the Village of Brooklyn, Illinois. "I feel safe. I feel comfortable," said Bell. Bell's home is down the street from exotic nightclubs and adult businesses. The retiree and great-grandma has gotten used to the loud...
Balloon release held for community activist and mother of gun violence victim
ST. LOUIS — According to a National Library of Medicine research study, children in the U.S. are more likely to die from gun violence than in any other high-income country. In St. Louis, Jeanette Culpepper founded Families Advocating Safe Streets after her own son was murdered at 22 years old.
Wood River police seek public's help finding missing man last seen in July
WOOD RIVER, Ill. — The Metro East Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing man. When the tugboat “Kevin Michael” docked in Wood River on July 21st, 2022, Vernon Law went ashore and headed to a nearby boat store. “He walked off that...
Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
St. Louis-area trampoline parks look to new attractions as business rebounds
ST. LOUIS — Sky Zone trampoline parks in the St. Louis region are reaching new heights, in every sense of the word. Two locations of the Los Angeles-based indoor trampoline park chain, located at 631 Gravois Road in Fenton and at 10850 Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights, recently expanded to include new attractions like air courts, multi-court sporting arenas with an air-filled floor that allow for tricks and stunts and drop slides that send guests free-falling.
