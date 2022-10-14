ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot while running away from a suspect after a car crash late Friday night. The victims, a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy, told St. Louis police they had crashed their car shortly before 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Franklin Avenue when a man pulled in front of their crashed vehicle in a silver sedan and aimed a handgun at them.

