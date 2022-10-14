ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Suspected human remains are discovered in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police launched a homicide investigation Monday evening after suspected human remains were uncovered in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a fire department cadaver dog discovered the suspected human remains at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North 19th St.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Person killed in multi-car crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:20 p.m., St. Louis police officers responded to Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard for an accident with injuries. One person was taken to the hospital and later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

26-year-old dies early Friday in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in a rear alley in the 3600 block on Montana Street in south St. Louis. St. Louis police said officers responded to a call for shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on Montana Street in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood, where they found 26-year-old Tabitha Peppers of St. Louis shot in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Teen is shot in leg after car crash on Franklin Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot while running away from a suspect after a car crash late Friday night. The victims, a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy, told St. Louis police they had crashed their car shortly before 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Franklin Avenue when a man pulled in front of their crashed vehicle in a silver sedan and aimed a handgun at them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-area trampoline parks look to new attractions as business rebounds

ST. LOUIS — Sky Zone trampoline parks in the St. Louis region are reaching new heights, in every sense of the word. Two locations of the Los Angeles-based indoor trampoline park chain, located at 631 Gravois Road in Fenton and at 10850 Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights, recently expanded to include new attractions like air courts, multi-court sporting arenas with an air-filled floor that allow for tricks and stunts and drop slides that send guests free-falling.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
St. Louis local news

