Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Multiple Departments Respond to Sheboygan County Fire
Moderate damage was reported from a housefire in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima early last evening (October 17th). The call came in just before 7:30 p.m. from the homeowner in the W3000 block of County Road V that he thought he had a chimney fire. When Sheboygan County sheriff’s...
Traffic signal outage, 2 injured in crash in Milwaukee
Firefighters had to extricate a woman out of her car following a crash near Sherman and Mill in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek fire station reopened after 'significant maintenance issue'
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Fire Station 2, located at 3950 East Oakwood Road, was temporarily out of service Tuesday, Oct. 18 due to a significant maintenance issue. Crews and apparatus were redeployed to Fire Station 1, located at 255 East Centennial Drive. A service team was called in...
radioplusinfo.com
10-18-22 traffic crash snarls traffic on johnson street
Traffic is blocked following a two vehicle crash that has closed the Johnson Street overpass in Fond du Lac. The crash involving a shuttle van and pick-up truck happened around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Initial reports indicate there are no serious injuries.
wlip.com
Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal shooting on 24th Avenue: Police seek help from public
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a fatal shooting on 24th Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 13. Officials say around 2 a.m. last Thursday, Carl Vines of Kenosha, was found near 24th Avenue and Roosevelt with multiple gunshot wounds. Vines later died from his injuries at a hospital.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
Five Pulaski bonfire victims remain in Milwaukee burn center
A bonfire in Pulaski after the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Mill crash; Milwaukee woman extricated
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 sent two people to the hospital, police said. The crash happened in the intersection of Sherman and Mill around 8:25 a.m. Police said the traffic signal was out, and one driver failed to yield the right of way to another – colliding as the second went through the intersection. The second vehicle then hit a third vehicle.
Oak Creek fire station temporarily out of service
Oak Creek Fire Station 2 is temporarily out of service due to a maintenance issue, the Oak Creek Fire Department announced Monday evening.
Here's why your next drive over Hoan Bridge may look and smell different
The exhaust at Jones Island will disappear temporarily as workers repair cracks in massive ducts that feed treated exhaust from Milorganite dryers up a smokestack, MMSD announced Monday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Two Rivers girl missing, last seen in September: police
TWO RIVERS, Wis. - The Two Rivers Police Department has asked for help in the search for missing 17-year-old girl Sage Larock. Larock is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and mid-length, wavy brown hair. Police said Larock left home the night of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Briggs and Stratton fire; no injuries
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday morning, Oct. 17 responded to a fire at Briggs and Stratton – located near 124th and Burleigh. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. "It sounds like a furnace started on fire," said Wauwatosa police. Hazmat crews were called to the scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
9th and Concordia house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 responded to the scene of a house fire near 9th and Concordia in Milwaukee. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. Officials are still working to determine the cause. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield man accused of driving drunk; faces 7th OWI conviction
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A 50-year-old Greenfield man is accused of driving drunk and resisting police during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The accused is John Gonzales – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence - 7th, 8th or 9th...
Deadly pedestrian crash, I-43 northbound reopens
I-43 northbound has reopened near Highland Ave. following a deadly pedestrian crash that happened around 3:15 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County in 'medium' COVID risk; MCTS reinstates masks
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers. The community risk level went from low to medium – leading to new mandates in the county. For Milwaukee County transit riders, masks are back on the buses. "I think it’s good. I don’t think they should...
Darrell Brooks removed from court in day 12 of trial
The state of Wisconsin still has yet to rest its case in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
Comments / 0