MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 sent two people to the hospital, police said. The crash happened in the intersection of Sherman and Mill around 8:25 a.m. Police said the traffic signal was out, and one driver failed to yield the right of way to another – colliding as the second went through the intersection. The second vehicle then hit a third vehicle.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO