Netflix has given The Abandons, a Western drama from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter's, a 10-episode order. Deadline was the first to report. A synopsis reads: "The Abandons is set in 1850s Oregon and follows a group of diverse outlier families in their pursuit of Manifest Destiny. The series explores the corrupt force of wealth and power that covets their land and attempts to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, 'justice' is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land."

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO