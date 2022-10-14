Read full article on original website
House Of The Dragon Director Talks About THAT Larys Strong Moment From Episode 9
In the latest episode of House of the Dragon, viewers learned a little more about Ser Larys Strong's personal proclivities, and now the director of the episode has shed new light on the scene in question. This story contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. In Episode 9, Larys (Matthew...
More James Gunn Movies And Superman's Return Could Be On Tap For DC After Black Adam - Report
DC and Warner Bros. have been on an interesting trajectory as of late with the merging of Discovery. Possible tentpole franchise movies like Batgirl were outright canceled, and the ever-changing release schedule could make the Flash dizzy. DC has been trying to make Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson for 15 years now, which is before The Dark Knight and even Marvel's Iron Man, which launched an entire cinematic universe.
Review Roundup for Black Adam
Is the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe about to change? Dwayne Johnson seems to think so. His long-awaited superhero film, Black Adam, is nearly here, and then we'll be able to judge for ourselves. Black Adam, for the DC Universe, is kind of like Marvel's Deadpool--a well-known actor...
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie, Reports Say
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report. Additionally, Deadline is now backing up the report of Ford joining the MCU.
1996's Twister Is Getting A Sequel, Somehow
Just like storm chases jumping into their truck to go after a weather event, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are in the process of fast-tracking Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 disaster film that starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, Deadline reports. Twisters is in early development, but producers are...
House Of The Dragon Season 1 Finale Trailer Sets Up A Huge Battle To Come
The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon wraps up its first season this coming Sunday, October 23, and it looks like the debut season will go out with a bang. A teaser trailer for the season finale has been released, and it sets up an epic showdown between two major factions. The trailer contains big-time spoilers for House of the Dragon.
eBay bans sales of Jeffrey Dahmer costumes ahead of Halloween
If you were hoping to buy a Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume off eBay this year, you might want to think again.The retail giant has banned costumes depicting the serial killer as it violates the site’s policy.A spokesperson for the site said that items depicting Dahmer have been taken down after moderators combed the site.eBay saw a surge in costumes being sold for people to dress as Dahmer for Halloween after Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released on Netflix in September.According to TMZ, eBay’s policy bans “items closely associated with or that benefit violent felons, their acts,...
LOTR: Gollum Dev Hopeful To Make Another LOTR Game That Would Explore "Something Else"
Daedalic, the developer of the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, has reiterated its desire to make another Lord of the Rings game someday. Head of publishing Jonas Husges said in a new interview that the hope is for LOTR: Gollum to show the world what it's capable of in Middle-earth before coming back for another story. That will seemingly depend, however, on the how the game performs, which suggests there is not already a firm deal in place.
Netflix Orders Western From Sons Of Anarchy Creator
Netflix has given The Abandons, a Western drama from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter's, a 10-episode order. Deadline was the first to report. A synopsis reads: "The Abandons is set in 1850s Oregon and follows a group of diverse outlier families in their pursuit of Manifest Destiny. The series explores the corrupt force of wealth and power that covets their land and attempts to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, 'justice' is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land."
James Bond actor Daniel Craig receives same honour as 007 at Windsor Castle
James Bond actor Daniel Craig has received the same honour as that bestowed on his character 007 as he was honoured at Windsor Castle for services to film and theatre.Craig wore a dark navy suit as he was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by Ian Fleming’s famous character – by the Princess Royal.The actor starred in the last five Bond films, first appearing in Casino Royale in 2006 and ending his run with No Time To Die in 2021.While in character as 007, he made a famous...
