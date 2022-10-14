Read full article on original website
Georgia coast seeing resurgence of sea turtles
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Georgia’s coast is the place for tiny turtles and decades of conservation efforts seem to be paying off. The Georgia Sea Turtle Center says Jekyll Island has become the nesting place of choice for local loggerhead turtles. It counted 243 nests through early October.
WJCL
Toys R Us set to open 16 locations in Georgia, including Savannah. Here's where
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE VIDEO: Your Tuesday Headlines. Toys R Us said it is opening 16 locations in the state of Georgia. One of those will be located at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The chain filed for bankruptcy five years ago and is now launching new-in-store locations expected...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
WJCL
Official: Georgia Southern student struck by propeller at Statesboro airport, killed
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of...
Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia
Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
Georgia rattled by sonic boom caused by SpaceX Dragon capsule splashdown
ATLANTA — People who heard a loud explosion this evening in north Georgia can chalk it up to the SpaceX Dragon capsule. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the capsule flew across Georgia, rattling parts of...
Action News Jax
SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home
Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
WJCL
State Playoffs: Volleyball highlights and final scores for Oct. 18-19
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School volleyball state playoffs are in full swing in Georgia and South Carolina. A handful of GHSA and SCHSL area teams are moving on to the second round set for this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 22. Highlights and final scores from Oct. 18-19 are below.
WJCL
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and amazing atmosphere.
Urn containing Georgia woman’s ashes mysteriously washes up 900 miles away in New Jersey
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — While a father and his kids were at the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey they made an unexpected find. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Right off Cardiff Road on Bayside Beach in Ocean City, Ryan Leonard saw a purple...
WJCL
Flu season is underway and Georgia leads nation with highest cases of the flu
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After two years of constant hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing to protect ourselves from COVID-19, those guidelines have become more at ease as positive COVID-19 cases drop across the nation. "The precautions that we were taking to stay safe from COVID was helping us also...
WJCL
Temperature whiplash ahead...from the 80s to 30s early this week
A strong cold front is about to give southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry some 'weather whiplash'. Temperatures are forecast to fall from the 80s to the 30s this week! The coldest temperatures will occur Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 30s for areas near and west of I-95. The...
WRDW-TV
Savannah River Site demolishes system to shrink footprint
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site recently demolished a former coal handling system whose removal further shrinks the legacy footprint at the 300-square-mile nuclear reservation. Site workers have achieved an 85% reduction in the operational footprint, a percentage that will grow as workers with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions continue...
Debate analysis: Political experts dig into Warnock, Walker answers on economy, abortion
Both campaigns claimed victory following the heated debate.
WJCL
Georgia small-business owners have clearer path to State Government contracts
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Small businesses may have an easier path to securing highly coveted state government contracts. That was the message Monday morning at a special workshop hosted by the ACE Women’s Business Center. The meeting relayed new procedures in place by the state of Georgia to help...
WJCL
The winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business of the ground.
WJCL
2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Did you recently buy a Mega Millions ticket in the Lowcountry?. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, two tickets valued at $10,000 each were sold last week: one in Ridgeland and one in Charleston. A ticket sold at the Morrills...
