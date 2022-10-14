ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia coast seeing resurgence of sea turtles

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Georgia’s coast is the place for tiny turtles and decades of conservation efforts seem to be paying off. The Georgia Sea Turtle Center says Jekyll Island has become the nesting place of choice for local loggerhead turtles. It counted 243 nests through early October.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia

Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home

Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and amazing atmosphere.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Temperature whiplash ahead...from the 80s to 30s early this week

A strong cold front is about to give southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry some 'weather whiplash'. Temperatures are forecast to fall from the 80s to the 30s this week! The coldest temperatures will occur Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 30s for areas near and west of I-95. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Savannah River Site demolishes system to shrink footprint

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site recently demolished a former coal handling system whose removal further shrinks the legacy footprint at the 300-square-mile nuclear reservation. Site workers have achieved an 85% reduction in the operational footprint, a percentage that will grow as workers with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

The winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business of the ground.
SAVANNAH, GA

