Kennywood Park to host Dogtober parade and contest
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Who let the dogs out? Well, this weekend Kennywood will be doing just that to bring Halloween festivities and mans best friend together for a fun-filled day. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The park is inviting guests to come prance […]
DUI checkpoints being set for Halloween weekend
Halloween is one of the most popular drinking holidays of the year and law enforcement is attempting to make sure people are responsible on the roads. Multiple check points are scheduled for the upcoming holiday across the Pittsburgh area.
Pittsburghers in need can contact police to get free Thanksgiving meal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are preparing to deliver thousands of meals this Thanksgiving. Police posted on Twitter on Tuesday saying anyone who needs a meal on Thanksgiving or knows someone who needs a meal can contact their local zone officer before the deadline on Nov. 18.The Bethel-St. Clair and Northern Allegheny rotary clubs and Holy Assumption and St. Mary Orthodox churches put together the meals and officers deliver them. The Get Stuffed with Love event started feeding 250 people and has grown over the past 19 years to give meals to over 4,200 people. You can find your police zone on the city's website and see who to contact on this flyer.
Donut Fest Pittsburgh to be held in Oakland
PITTSBURGH — Donut Fest is coming to Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood this weekend. Donut Fest Pittsburgh is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas on South Dithridge Street. According to its website, "Donut Fest is a celebration of the...
Elderly woman carjacked in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — An elderly woman attacked, and her car stolen. Now, she’s speaking out as her attacker heads to court. “I forgive him, but I still want him to know that he can’t get away with this and I don’t want anybody else to get hurt,” the woman told Channel 11.
Pittsburgh Weather: Freeze watches in place, possible snow on the way
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are expecting our first measurable snow of the year to occur on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Today: An isolated shower, cloudy with temperatures below average.Any Alert Days Ahead? Yes. I have not issued it yet but a freeze warning could bring a First Alert for Tuesday. Also, snow chances, while having small impact, one could make the argument about it being a First Alert too. Aware: Watching the 'blink and you'll miss it' accumulating snow chance for our area. Larger impact for places north of I-80 where lake effect may mean more than 5"...
Cloudy, breezy & chilly for Tuesday
PITTSBURGH — The trend of cloudy, brisk and chilly will continue the rest of Tuesday afternoon and evening with only some spotty sprinkles expected. A more vigorous piece of energy arrives late tonight into tomorrow which will increase the coverage of precipitation. Right now, the expectation is for a few scattered flurries Wednesday morning (especially in favored areas like the Laurel Highlands), then scattered rain showers from late morning through the afternoon.
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market returns with an autumn theme
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market has finally made its fall transition. Autumn-themed decorations and products were just some of the items sold by local vendors in the pop-up shop in Market Square. Some business owners said the community's support is greatly appreciated, especially when they're working hard to grow or expand their businesses. "I do about 2-3 events per week and the other 4-5 days, I'm making stuff," said Em Collins, of Tree Bath & Body. "To be honest, I couldn't have wished for a better city to move to to continue building my business." The night market returns next Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Clouds, a gusty breeze and chilly temps
PITTSBURGH — We'll have a steady diet of clouds, a gusty breeze and chilly temps through mid-week. Tonight, temps will dip into mid 30s in Pittsburgh and low 30s in outlying areas. A Freeze Watch is in effect overnight for Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Venango and Clarion counties. Precipitation tonight...
TSA finds four guns in five days at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint
PITTSBURGH — For the fourth time in five days, officers with the Transportation Security Administration found a gun in a passenger's bag at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. Allegheny County police said they were alerted by TSA after a loaded 9mm handgun was spotted in a man's...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop
Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
Regent Square residents fed up with massive construction hole
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some people who live in Regent Square are fed up with the large construction hole on East End Avenue.It has blocked the street for weeks now. Residents say aside from it taking so long to fix, the hole's a safety concern, especially with trick-or-treaters gearing up.Residents are hoping a little publicity of the problem will push the city to respond.
The North Side’s Manchester Neighborhood Isn’t All Victorians — and That’s Why It’s So Important
Although the Manchester neighborhood on Pittsburgh’s North Side is typically known for its Victorian-era homes, a new walking tour is highlighting the eclectic community’s more contemporary buildings. Hosted by the Manchester Historic Society and the Pittsburgh Modern Committee of Preservation Pittsburgh — which surveys, researches and explores the...
Pittsburgh’s 2022 Harambee Festival
Pittsburgh’s annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty. Photos below are from the parade, held in Homewood in August. (All photos by J.L. Martello)
Cold temperatures overnight, low temperatures for Monday and Tuesday mornings
PITTSBURGH — The coldest air of the season will have you firing up your furnace and grabbing the extra layers the next few days. High temperatures Monday will struggle to get out the 40s, and low temperatures Tuesday morning will be cold enough to end the growing season for many areas. A freeze watch will start the day Tuesday with many areas seeing temperatures near or below freezing.
Dave Matthews to perform at John Fetterman rally in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Musician Dave Matthews will perform at a Pittsburgh rally for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. The free event is slated for Oct. 26 at Stage AE on the city's North Shore. The RSVP page for the event says that demand is expected to exceed capacity, and...
Masks recommended in Pittsburgh Public Schools as COVID community level rises
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County's COVID community level has changed from low to medium.This means starting Monday, a mask is recommended inside all Pittsburgh Public Schools. Despite this change, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in the county.It's the lowest number since March.
