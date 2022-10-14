Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
RSV cases reaching 'seasonal peak levels,' CDC says
Hospitals across the country are seeing a significant surge of respiratory syncytial virus, NBC News reported Oct. 14. The volume of RSV patients is "two to three times what we've ever experienced," John Bradley, MD, medical director of infectious diseases at San Diego-based Rady Children's Hospital, said in the report.
64% of disabled physicians report mistreatment from patients, co-workers
Physicians with a disability are significantly more likely to report mistreatment from patients and co-workers, according to a study published in the October edition of Health Affairs. Researchers affiliated with the Association of American Medical Colleges, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and the University of Texas in Austin...
1.3 million Americans ration insulin due to costs, Harvard study finds
Of the 6 million American adults diagnosed with diabetes, 1.3 million ration their insulin use, a Harvard study found, and it may be because of rising insulin costs in the U.S. Out-of-pocket costs for insulin will be capped at $35 per month starting in 2023 because of the Inflation Reduction...
Medicare Oncology Care Model doesn't deter novel cancer treatments, study finds
A JAMA Network Open study found participating in Medicare's Oncology Care Model was not associated with decreased prescribing of novel cancer therapies. Medicare's Oncology Care Model was implemented in 2016 as an alternative payment model that tied performance-based payments to cost and quality goals for oncology practices. Many were concerned the model would potentially disincentivize oncologists from prescribing novel therapies.
US COVID-19 cases to rise by end of October, Mayo forecasts
While COVID-19 cases have been falling for more than three months, modeling from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic suggests this trend will reverse by the end of October. As of Oct. 16, the nation's daily case average was 37,649, marking a 19 percent decrease in the last 14 days, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times. Mayo's forecast suggests daily average cases will jump 11.4 percent from 33,893.3 cases on Oct. 14 to 37,747 by Oct. 28.
77% of physicians will continue to use telehealth to treat opioid use disorder: study
A new study published in the American Journal of Managed Care showed that 77 percent of physicians would like to continue using telehealth to treat patients with opioid use disorder. The study, published Sept. 13, comes as Congress looks to extend COVID-19 pandemic-era telehealth flexibility rules for opioid use disorder...
Florida hospital nurse contracted monkeypox from needlestick, CDC says
A Florida hospital nurse was exposed to monkeypox through a needlestick in July, representing the nation's first confirmed case from a healthcare exposure, the CDC said Oct. 17. The emergency department nurse was exposed July 12 when recapping a needle that was used to pierce a lesion on a patient...
Retaining staff, efficiency levels top of mind for hospital leaders: Kaufman Hall
Hospital and health system leaders are rolling out various measures to retain staff as workforce challenges continue to hinder organizational performance, according to a new report from Kaufman Hall. The report, released Oct. 18, examines the performance improvement and cost transformation efforts of hospitals and health systems. It found that...
The benefits of patient financing for both patients and providers
Patients are increasingly paying out of pocket for healthcare, forcing providers to spend more effort on collections. Health systems often offer patients various payment options, but that's generally at the expense of the system in time, money and resources. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health...
COVID-19 ages organs, compilation of studies finds
Recent research shows COVID-19 may age organs, according to a series of studies compiled by Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at Washington University in St. Louis and the chief of research and education service at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System. The studies on long...
8 places to get low-cost or free mammograms
Here are some of the places where you can find low-cost or free breast cancer screening centers near you.
Digital health can improve outcomes for Medicaid patients with chronic conditions, Ochsner study says
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health released findings from a study on the effect of digital medicine and remote patient monitoring on Medicaid patients with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension who participated in the health system's digital health pilot program. The study showed that almost half of patients with out-of-control hypertension and...
Hospital room setup may affect surgical patients' outcomes: study
Hospital room features such as a window view and distance from a nursing station may affect patient outcomes after high-risk operations, according to research presented Oct. 16 at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2022. The study was led by researchers at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor....
