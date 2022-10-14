While COVID-19 cases have been falling for more than three months, modeling from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic suggests this trend will reverse by the end of October. As of Oct. 16, the nation's daily case average was 37,649, marking a 19 percent decrease in the last 14 days, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times. Mayo's forecast suggests daily average cases will jump 11.4 percent from 33,893.3 cases on Oct. 14 to 37,747 by Oct. 28.

1 DAY AGO