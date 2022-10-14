ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Destiny 2: Season of Plunder - Festival of the Lost Trailer

Eva Levante invites you to join a Last City tradition that celebrates the light we find in the darkness. Gather round the campfire with your fellow Guardians, dig into your overflowing bags of candy, and fondly recount the tales of those who were lost but will never be forgotten.
DualSense Edge - Features Trailer | PS5

The DualSense Edge™ wireless controller launches globally on January 26th, 2023. Pre-order your controller from October 25th, 2022. Designed by PlayStation® and featuring remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more, this new ultra-customizable PS5 controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way.
The Crew 3 Might Have Been Renamed To "Motorfest"

It sounds like the as-of-yet unannounced The Crew 3 could be called Motorfest, based on a recent report. This comes from Insider Gaming and Xbox Era's Nick Baker, who claim that The Crew 3, also known as Project Orlando, might be called Motorfest. Insider Gaming claims that in images provided to the outlet, a Motorfest logo can be seen throughout the game, visible on things like electronic billboards, registration plates, and in the loading menu.
Review Roundup for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope -- Does The Sequel Impress?

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the surprise crossover tactics game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope brings more Rabbid versions of Mario characters, a galactic setting, and more tactical possibilities to the fray. Its predecessor was a critical hit, what are critics saying about the sequel?
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Launch Trailer

Players can embark on a breathtaking adventure, reuniting fans of the series with Amicia and Hugo De Rune and welcoming new players into the brutal medieval world of the game. Watch the launch trailer for a glimpse of the emotional and visually stunning journey available now.
Destiny 2 Spectral Pages Bug Blocking Festival Of The Lost Quest Progression

Bungie has acknowledged a potentially serious issue with the just-launched Festival of the Lost event in Destiny 2. Spectral Pages are not correctly manifesting, thereby blocking progress of an early quest that provides access to the rest of the event, according to the studio. After speaking with Eva at the...
Duskull Gets Its Flowers In The Pokemon Go Dia De Muertos Celebration November 1

Dia de Muertos, a holiday which is celebrated throughout Latin and South America as a day to honor those who have passed, will be recognized in Pokemon Go with a 34-hour event featuring a special costumed Pokemon. Duskull will be the featured Pokemon throughout the event, which begins November 1...
Ambitious Mod Recreates Half-Life In Doom Engine

Half-Life and Doom are two classic shooters that have stood the test of time, but they don't have a lot in common beyond that. Well, one modder has decided to add the peanut butter that is Half-Life to the chocolate of Doom, and the result is a unique mod that's as impressive as it is strange.
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know

Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and developer Respawn is holding to tradition and adding a new battle royale map alongside a new playable legend (Catalyst), battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
The Sims 5 Is Now In Development, Here's A First Look At Its Build Mode

After eight years of The Sims 4, developer Maxis has revealed the next generation of The Sims is on its way. Currently titled Project Rene, this new iteration is meant to be "reminiscent of words like renewal, renaissance, and rebirth," and represents the team's "renewed commitment for The Sims' bright future."
New World | Brimstone Sands Official Launch Trailer

Watch the official launch trailer for Brimstone Sands, the largest content update so far for New World. Explore the scorched wastes of Brimstone Sands, a new zone unlike anything else in Aeternum. Wield the Greatsword against legions of new enemies, acquire new abilities and survive new challenges in a quest to discover the source of vast power buried beneath the ruins of the ancient city of Akhet.
Fortnitemares 2022 Gameplay Trailer

Hope you’re not too scared to dance because there’s a party going down at Alteration Alter’s with DJ Lyka. Swing by for a full mix made by real-life DJ Sara Landry! Or continue sneaking around the Island to discover the Howler Claws item. Equip this supernatural item to gain canine abilities such as: Wolfscent, Slash, or Airslash.
Fortnitemares 2022 Includes Evil Dead Ash, Rick & Morty Skins

At this point, it's probably safe to assume that any pop culture character you can name is already in Fortnite in some capacity. However, it seems that Evil Dead has not yet taken the plunge, as Ash and several other figures from Rick & Morty have been revealed as skins for Fortnite's ongoing Halloween event, Fortnitemares 2022. While the Rick & Morty skins were officially shown off in the below trailer, Ash was leaked online ahead of time.
Overwatch 2 – Zenyatta Hero Guide

Zenyatta in Overwatch 2 has a powerful new kick, but remains the complex hybrid support character he always was. Long-range healing and attacks make him useful not just for restoring HP, but for taking down threats as well. However, he’s easily cornered and poses little threat up close, thanks to low mobility and HP. Here's how to play Zenyatta effectively in Overwatch 2.
Digital Foundry Calls Overwatch 2 More Of A Revamp Than A Sequel

Digital Foundry has a verdict on Overwatch 2, and its conclusions are clear: It's a beautiful game that runs great on both console and PC. However, the site says though the changes offered are a net positive for the game, it's not quite as ambitious as you might expect. Writer...
WoW: Dragonflight Pre-Patch Will Come In Two Phases Starting Oct. 25

The pre-patch for World of Warcraft's new Dragonflight expansion is right around the corner, but players won't be able to play as the game's newest race or class right off the bat. Dragonflight's pre-patch will come in two phases. Phase one arrives October 25 and will first and foremost add...

