Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder - Festival of the Lost Trailer
Eva Levante invites you to join a Last City tradition that celebrates the light we find in the darkness. Gather round the campfire with your fellow Guardians, dig into your overflowing bags of candy, and fondly recount the tales of those who were lost but will never be forgotten.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Gameplay Trailer Gives A Closer Look At Fade's Free Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just under 24 hours away from launch, and the new season will be bringing quite a few new features to the game. Today, players got to see those features in action after Respawn uploaded a Season 3's gameplay trailer. The trailer is relatively...
Gamespot
DualSense Edge - Features Trailer | PS5
The DualSense Edge™ wireless controller launches globally on January 26th, 2023. Pre-order your controller from October 25th, 2022. Designed by PlayStation® and featuring remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more, this new ultra-customizable PS5 controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors Guide: How To Access And Complete Festival Of The Lost Activity
There's something strange happening in Destiny 2's lost sectors, so who are you going to call? Your nearest Guardian of course. 2022's Festival of the Lost takes you back to the Haunted Lost Sectors that are inhabited by spooky Overseers. The big changes this year is the inclusion of a...
Gamespot
The Crew 3 Might Have Been Renamed To "Motorfest"
It sounds like the as-of-yet unannounced The Crew 3 could be called Motorfest, based on a recent report. This comes from Insider Gaming and Xbox Era's Nick Baker, who claim that The Crew 3, also known as Project Orlando, might be called Motorfest. Insider Gaming claims that in images provided to the outlet, a Motorfest logo can be seen throughout the game, visible on things like electronic billboards, registration plates, and in the loading menu.
Gamespot
Review Roundup for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope -- Does The Sequel Impress?
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the surprise crossover tactics game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope brings more Rabbid versions of Mario characters, a galactic setting, and more tactical possibilities to the fray. Its predecessor was a critical hit, what are critics saying about the sequel?
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Launch Trailer
Players can embark on a breathtaking adventure, reuniting fans of the series with Amicia and Hugo De Rune and welcoming new players into the brutal medieval world of the game. Watch the launch trailer for a glimpse of the emotional and visually stunning journey available now.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Spectral Pages Bug Blocking Festival Of The Lost Quest Progression
Bungie has acknowledged a potentially serious issue with the just-launched Festival of the Lost event in Destiny 2. Spectral Pages are not correctly manifesting, thereby blocking progress of an early quest that provides access to the rest of the event, according to the studio. After speaking with Eva at the...
Gamespot
Duskull Gets Its Flowers In The Pokemon Go Dia De Muertos Celebration November 1
Dia de Muertos, a holiday which is celebrated throughout Latin and South America as a day to honor those who have passed, will be recognized in Pokemon Go with a 34-hour event featuring a special costumed Pokemon. Duskull will be the featured Pokemon throughout the event, which begins November 1...
Gamespot
Ambitious Mod Recreates Half-Life In Doom Engine
Half-Life and Doom are two classic shooters that have stood the test of time, but they don't have a lot in common beyond that. Well, one modder has decided to add the peanut butter that is Half-Life to the chocolate of Doom, and the result is a unique mod that's as impressive as it is strange.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and developer Respawn is holding to tradition and adding a new battle royale map alongside a new playable legend (Catalyst), battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between Brings Jazz To The Tarnished December 3
After a critical and commercial success earlier this year, From Software and Bandai Namco are looking toward the music world for Elden Ring's next conquest. The duo have announced Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between, a concert featuring jazzy renditions of the game's soundtrack, on December 3. The...
Gamespot
Halloween Ends Finishes The Weekend With $41.2M In The US, Slowest Start For New Series
[UPDATE] The final numbers are in for the weekend, and Halloween Ends made $41.2 million in the US for its debut weekend. This was the lowest opening for the new Halloween trilogy--numbers have been declining with each new entry since the reboot series began in 2018. The original story follows...
Gamespot
The Sims 5 Is Now In Development, Here's A First Look At Its Build Mode
After eight years of The Sims 4, developer Maxis has revealed the next generation of The Sims is on its way. Currently titled Project Rene, this new iteration is meant to be "reminiscent of words like renewal, renaissance, and rebirth," and represents the team's "renewed commitment for The Sims' bright future."
Gamespot
New World | Brimstone Sands Official Launch Trailer
Watch the official launch trailer for Brimstone Sands, the largest content update so far for New World. Explore the scorched wastes of Brimstone Sands, a new zone unlike anything else in Aeternum. Wield the Greatsword against legions of new enemies, acquire new abilities and survive new challenges in a quest to discover the source of vast power buried beneath the ruins of the ancient city of Akhet.
Gamespot
Fortnitemares 2022 Gameplay Trailer
Hope you’re not too scared to dance because there’s a party going down at Alteration Alter’s with DJ Lyka. Swing by for a full mix made by real-life DJ Sara Landry! Or continue sneaking around the Island to discover the Howler Claws item. Equip this supernatural item to gain canine abilities such as: Wolfscent, Slash, or Airslash.
Gamespot
Fortnitemares 2022 Includes Evil Dead Ash, Rick & Morty Skins
At this point, it's probably safe to assume that any pop culture character you can name is already in Fortnite in some capacity. However, it seems that Evil Dead has not yet taken the plunge, as Ash and several other figures from Rick & Morty have been revealed as skins for Fortnite's ongoing Halloween event, Fortnitemares 2022. While the Rick & Morty skins were officially shown off in the below trailer, Ash was leaked online ahead of time.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 – Zenyatta Hero Guide
Zenyatta in Overwatch 2 has a powerful new kick, but remains the complex hybrid support character he always was. Long-range healing and attacks make him useful not just for restoring HP, but for taking down threats as well. However, he’s easily cornered and poses little threat up close, thanks to low mobility and HP. Here's how to play Zenyatta effectively in Overwatch 2.
Gamespot
Digital Foundry Calls Overwatch 2 More Of A Revamp Than A Sequel
Digital Foundry has a verdict on Overwatch 2, and its conclusions are clear: It's a beautiful game that runs great on both console and PC. However, the site says though the changes offered are a net positive for the game, it's not quite as ambitious as you might expect. Writer...
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Pre-Patch Will Come In Two Phases Starting Oct. 25
The pre-patch for World of Warcraft's new Dragonflight expansion is right around the corner, but players won't be able to play as the game's newest race or class right off the bat. Dragonflight's pre-patch will come in two phases. Phase one arrives October 25 and will first and foremost add...
Comments / 0