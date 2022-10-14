At this point, it's probably safe to assume that any pop culture character you can name is already in Fortnite in some capacity. However, it seems that Evil Dead has not yet taken the plunge, as Ash and several other figures from Rick & Morty have been revealed as skins for Fortnite's ongoing Halloween event, Fortnitemares 2022. While the Rick & Morty skins were officially shown off in the below trailer, Ash was leaked online ahead of time.

17 HOURS AGO