Oregon State

Ordinary American
3d ago

Surprised to see WW print anything other than slanderous garbage about Drazan.

Reply(1)
17
Scott Ronck
3d ago

It's time for something new. Time to change, just open your eyes and ears .Is it better ?

Reply
14
Healthy Unvaccinated
2d ago

Let's go! Christine Drazan for Governor 🇺🇸 Oregon deserves better

Reply
12
Related
opb.org

Measure 113 would make legislative walkouts much harder in Oregon

Over the past few years, Republicans in the Oregon Legislature have repeatedly left Salem to prevent Democrats from passing laws they oppose. This November voters will decide whether to make legislative walkouts much harder. Here are the basics on Ballot Measure 113:. Why have Republicans resorted to walking out?. The...
OREGON STATE
WBUR

Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?

For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor's office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor's race from Lauren Dake,...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Johnson has represented all Oregonians

Former state senator Betsy Johnson represented the following areas in Oregon: all of Columbia and Clatsop County and parts of Multnomah, northern Tillamook and western Washington Counties. These are essentially rural communities, and she represented them well. She shows up for almost every one of their community fundraisers and celebrations, and more importantly contributes her own money - not donated money - to their efforts.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Polls show Johnson is a spoiler

If you’re a dissatisfied Democrat who’s planning to vote for Betsy Johnson, please consider this: The polls make it clear that Johnson will not win. (“The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek neck-and-neck in race for Oregon governor,” Sept. 28) Instead, your protest vote is...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Measure 114 proposes stricter gun laws for Oregon

Measure 114 will be on the ballot for voters this November. If passed, it would require Oregonians to purchase a permit to own a firearm and attend a mandatory safety firearm training. The measure would also ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Overall, Measure 114 would slow down the timeline for buying and obtaining a gun. Paul Donheffner is the legislative committee chairman for the Oregon Hunters Association. Anthony Broadman is the Bend mayor pro tem. They join us to make their case for why voters should or should not pass Measure 114.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Skarlatos continues to outpace Hoyle in fundraising

In the race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, Republican Alek Skarlatos continues to outpace Democrat Val Hoyle in fundraising. Hoyle and Skarlatos are both vying to replace retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield. Hoyle is a former state lawmaker who was elected Oregon Labor Commissioner in 2018. Her campaign raised...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Wheeler Homeless Plan Wins Support From Candidates for Oregon Governor

In this June 5, 2021, file photo, Frank, a homeless man sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein, File) This week Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s expected to announce a plan to tackle homelessness. Wheeler wants to build 3 500 person homeless campuses, and ban unsanctioned camping in the city over 18 months.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Biden came to Portland to help Kotek. Did it work?

President on governor nominee at fundraiser: 'She's rational, she's smart, she knows what needs to be done.' President Joe Biden says his three-state western swing, including parts of two days in Portland, will help Democrats generally and Tina Kotek's bid for Oregon governor specifically. The ultimate proof will come in the Nov. 8 election, mail ballots for which will go to Oregon voters starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. But in a span of less than 24 hours this past weekend, Biden spoke to Democratic volunteers making calls on behalf of Kotek and other Democrats — he spoke to some of the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 114’s unequal impact

Ballot Measure 114 will impose a class, including an unspecified fee, as part of the process for buying a gun. (“Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll,” Oct. 4) The longstanding, and recently upheld, individual right to keep and bear arms could be subjected to the same unequal treatment as voting was through poll taxes. The instructors for the classes are required to be certified by law enforcement. Any apprehension a potential gun owner may have about the police will have a disparate impact on people taking and passing the course, and so will instructor bias. These classes will require access to a shooting range and a gun. Shooting ranges that rent guns often require that you bring at least one of your own; that will also have an unequal impact. Just as in a poll tax, the unspecified fee will have a disparate impact. Poll taxes and Measure 114 both allow for inequality by “grandfathering” rights.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kotek choice clear

Thank you for your article in Sunday’s paper regarding Christine Drazan, (“Christine Drazan: Republican candidate for governor brings experience as budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9) The information made it crystal clear to me that I will vote for Tina Kotek because Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson would make Oregonians less safe by weakening gun purchase red flag laws; I believe in a woman’s right to choose; and Drazan and Johnson have partnered with industries that want to dial back on environmental regulations. They’ve also admitted as much in debates. Do your homework, Oregon, and research these candidates before voting. Claudia Miller, Portland.
OREGON STATE

