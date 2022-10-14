Ballot Measure 114 will impose a class, including an unspecified fee, as part of the process for buying a gun. (“Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll,” Oct. 4) The longstanding, and recently upheld, individual right to keep and bear arms could be subjected to the same unequal treatment as voting was through poll taxes. The instructors for the classes are required to be certified by law enforcement. Any apprehension a potential gun owner may have about the police will have a disparate impact on people taking and passing the course, and so will instructor bias. These classes will require access to a shooting range and a gun. Shooting ranges that rent guns often require that you bring at least one of your own; that will also have an unequal impact. Just as in a poll tax, the unspecified fee will have a disparate impact. Poll taxes and Measure 114 both allow for inequality by “grandfathering” rights.

