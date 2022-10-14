Read full article on original website
Ordinary American
3d ago
Surprised to see WW print anything other than slanderous garbage about Drazan.
Scott Ronck
3d ago
It's time for something new. Time to change, just open your eyes and ears .Is it better ?
Healthy Unvaccinated
2d ago
Let's go! Christine Drazan for Governor 🇺🇸 Oregon deserves better
12
opb.org
Measure 113 would make legislative walkouts much harder in Oregon
Over the past few years, Republicans in the Oregon Legislature have repeatedly left Salem to prevent Democrats from passing laws they oppose. This November voters will decide whether to make legislative walkouts much harder. Here are the basics on Ballot Measure 113:. Why have Republicans resorted to walking out?. The...
Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state’s sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern...
WBUR
Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?
For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor's office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor's race from Lauren Dake,...
Readers respond: Johnson has represented all Oregonians
Former state senator Betsy Johnson represented the following areas in Oregon: all of Columbia and Clatsop County and parts of Multnomah, northern Tillamook and western Washington Counties. These are essentially rural communities, and she represented them well. She shows up for almost every one of their community fundraisers and celebrations, and more importantly contributes her own money - not donated money - to their efforts.
Readers respond: Polls show Johnson is a spoiler
If you’re a dissatisfied Democrat who’s planning to vote for Betsy Johnson, please consider this: The polls make it clear that Johnson will not win. (“The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek neck-and-neck in race for Oregon governor,” Sept. 28) Instead, your protest vote is...
opb.org
Measure 114 proposes stricter gun laws for Oregon
Measure 114 will be on the ballot for voters this November. If passed, it would require Oregonians to purchase a permit to own a firearm and attend a mandatory safety firearm training. The measure would also ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Overall, Measure 114 would slow down the timeline for buying and obtaining a gun. Paul Donheffner is the legislative committee chairman for the Oregon Hunters Association. Anthony Broadman is the Bend mayor pro tem. They join us to make their case for why voters should or should not pass Measure 114.
klcc.org
Skarlatos continues to outpace Hoyle in fundraising
In the race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, Republican Alek Skarlatos continues to outpace Democrat Val Hoyle in fundraising. Hoyle and Skarlatos are both vying to replace retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield. Hoyle is a former state lawmaker who was elected Oregon Labor Commissioner in 2018. Her campaign raised...
WWEEK
Tina Kotek Says She’s Also Tired of Things Not Working in Oregon
Tina Kotek is a policy nerd. That’s the consensus of nearly everyone who knows her: The former House speaker loves to dig into the minutiae of legislation, and is more comfortable at a Marvel movie than a cocktail party. But with polls showing her locked in an unexpectedly close...
klcc.org
Measure 111 asks Oregon voters to decide if healthcare should be a fundamental right
Oregon voters will soon be asked to decide if health care should be a constitutional right. The Right to Healthcare amendment would be the first of its kind in the nation. Passage of Measure 111 would amend the state constitution to ensure that every resident has access to “cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care.”
KXL
Wheeler Homeless Plan Wins Support From Candidates for Oregon Governor
In this June 5, 2021, file photo, Frank, a homeless man sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein, File) This week Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s expected to announce a plan to tackle homelessness. Wheeler wants to build 3 500 person homeless campuses, and ban unsanctioned camping in the city over 18 months.
Biden came to Portland to help Kotek. Did it work?
President on governor nominee at fundraiser: 'She's rational, she's smart, she knows what needs to be done.' President Joe Biden says his three-state western swing, including parts of two days in Portland, will help Democrats generally and Tina Kotek's bid for Oregon governor specifically. The ultimate proof will come in the Nov. 8 election, mail ballots for which will go to Oregon voters starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. But in a span of less than 24 hours this past weekend, Biden spoke to Democratic volunteers making calls on behalf of Kotek and other Democrats — he spoke to some of the...
focushillsboro.com
How A Third-party Candidate Upset The Oregon Governor’s Race And Might End Democrats’ Winning Streak
Oregon has had a Democratic governor for 35 years, but this year’s contest may end the tradition thanks to a strong combination of regional and national problems, as well as a brash third-party candidate who is receiving double-digit support from voters. Observers and campaign organisers describe the race as...
southernillinoisnow.com
How a 3rd-party candidate upended Oregon governor’s race and may just spoil Democrats’ streak
(PORTLAND, Ore.) — Oregon has had a Democratic governor for 35 years — but this year’s race could very well break that streak thanks to a potent cocktail of local and national issues but, mostly, because of a boisterous third-party candidate drawing double-digit support from voters. With...
Letter from the Editor: Why publish endorsements when confusion, acrimony sometimes follow?
This political season, The Oregonian/OregonLive has supported independent polling, collaborated on a live televised debate, produced reams of news coverage – and published endorsements of candidates and measures by the editorial board, which is separate from the newsroom. Endorsements are a bit tricky for news organizations, which work hard...
foxnebraska.com
Oregon may elect its first Republican governor in 40 years thanks to Nike's co-founder
PORTLAND, Ore. (TND) — A Republican candidate has not been elected Oregon governor in 40 years, but that may soon change thanks in part to the co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight. Knight, 84, has been vigorously funding opposition to Oregon Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Tina Kotek, according to the...
Readers respond: Measure 114’s unequal impact
Ballot Measure 114 will impose a class, including an unspecified fee, as part of the process for buying a gun. (“Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll,” Oct. 4) The longstanding, and recently upheld, individual right to keep and bear arms could be subjected to the same unequal treatment as voting was through poll taxes. The instructors for the classes are required to be certified by law enforcement. Any apprehension a potential gun owner may have about the police will have a disparate impact on people taking and passing the course, and so will instructor bias. These classes will require access to a shooting range and a gun. Shooting ranges that rent guns often require that you bring at least one of your own; that will also have an unequal impact. Just as in a poll tax, the unspecified fee will have a disparate impact. Poll taxes and Measure 114 both allow for inequality by “grandfathering” rights.
When are the 2022 general election ballots in Oregon sent to voters?
Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.
Editorial endorsement November 2022: Elect Christina Stephenson Oregon’s next labor commissioner
With 47% of the vote last May, employment attorney Christina Stephenson fell just short of the threshold for winning outright the race for Oregon labor commissioner, a nonpartisan position. Voters should finish the job this November and send Stephenson to helm the Bureau of Labor and Industries. As an attorney...
Readers respond: Kotek choice clear
Thank you for your article in Sunday’s paper regarding Christine Drazan, (“Christine Drazan: Republican candidate for governor brings experience as budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9) The information made it crystal clear to me that I will vote for Tina Kotek because Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson would make Oregonians less safe by weakening gun purchase red flag laws; I believe in a woman’s right to choose; and Drazan and Johnson have partnered with industries that want to dial back on environmental regulations. They’ve also admitted as much in debates. Do your homework, Oregon, and research these candidates before voting. Claudia Miller, Portland.
klcc.org
Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state to guarantee access to health care
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of...
