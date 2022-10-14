ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, GA

wtoc.com

Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Authorities search landfill for missing Ga. toddler’s body

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Authorities said Tuesday they’re searching a landfill where they think they will find a missing toddler’s body. The Chatham County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation held a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to give an update on the Quinton Simon case. Watch...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who left home and did not return. According to police, Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, left home on Saturday without his cell phone and medication and has not returned to the home located on Dukes Way. Police describe […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
thedariennews.net

Operation Mc-In-Clean makes 44 arrests on charges of distributing illicit narcotics

59 targeted for distributing illicit narcotics; 44 arrested;. On Monday, October 17, the McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff conducted Operation Mc-In-Clean. It began in July 2021, targeting those responsible for distributing illicit narcotics within McIntosh County. During this time period, members of the Criminal Investigations Division began methodically identifying persons of interest.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Mcintosh Drive-Through Flu Vaccinations

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is currently a high risk state for flu cases and local health departments are making it easier to get the flu vaccine. The McIntosh Health Department will hold a drive-through flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, at the health department located on Hwy. 57 in Townsend. No appointment is necessary.
TOWNSEND, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville man killed when tree he was cutting falls on him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was killed this Thursday afternoon after the tree he was cutting fell on him. According to Detective William Oberlander, emergency services first responders responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court shortly after 5 p.m.  Oberlander was unable to confirm if the man was in the process of cutting the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Court postpones murder trial, majority of defendants plead guilty

The majority of the defendants whose cases were set for trial recently pled guilty, which resulted in an empty trial week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. The only murder trial on the calendar, the State vs. Savionte Traylor in the 2020 death of 15-year-old Ja'rique Johan Brown, was continued. However, a motion filed by Traylor's defense counsel claiming that a gun allegedly used in a separate local murder case could show evidence of Traylor's self-defense claim in Brown's death.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

