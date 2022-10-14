Read full article on original website
Multiple agencies to search Chatham County landfill today for missing toddler presumed dead
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are still searching for a 20-month-old Georgia toddler who vanished from his home nearly two weeks ago. On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies will start searching a landfill for Quinton Simon’s body, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news conference.
Crash on I-95 in Chatham County leaves two people seriously hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A crash on Interstate 95 near Port Wentworth on Sunday left two people seriously hurt. According to Georgia State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 5:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes at mile maker 109. GSP said a motorcyclist...
Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
Georgia Southern student dies after being hit by plane propeller
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia Southern Student died after he was hit by a plane’s propeller at the Bulloch County Airport. Sani Aliyu was walking toward the front of the plane Sunday night when he was killed, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch. The 21-year-old was flying back from Savannah with four […]
Chatham County Police searching for missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who left home and did not return. According to police, Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, left home on Saturday without his cell phone and medication and has not returned to the home located on Dukes Way. Police describe […]
Liberty County officials: Bear destroys inside of a car after locking himself inside of the vehicle
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Deer Smashes through window of Hinesville Sheriff's Department. Check out the damage to a vehicle after Liberty County Officials say a bear got trapped inside. Officials say they received a phone call about a potential vehicle break-in, and when they arrived on...
Operation Mc-In-Clean makes 44 arrests on charges of distributing illicit narcotics
59 targeted for distributing illicit narcotics; 44 arrested;. On Monday, October 17, the McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff conducted Operation Mc-In-Clean. It began in July 2021, targeting those responsible for distributing illicit narcotics within McIntosh County. During this time period, members of the Criminal Investigations Division began methodically identifying persons of interest.
Deer smashes into Hinesville police chief's office, takes over conference room
HINESVILLE, Ga. — Above: Footage following the incident. On most any other day, Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater would have been sitting at his desk at the same time a deer smashed through his office window Monday morning. However, Slater was using a vacation day and stopped by only...
Mcintosh Drive-Through Flu Vaccinations
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is currently a high risk state for flu cases and local health departments are making it easier to get the flu vaccine. The McIntosh Health Department will hold a drive-through flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, at the health department located on Hwy. 57 in Townsend. No appointment is necessary.
Hinesville man killed when tree he was cutting falls on him
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was killed this Thursday afternoon after the tree he was cutting fell on him. According to Detective William Oberlander, emergency services first responders responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court shortly after 5 p.m. Oberlander was unable to confirm if the man was in the process of cutting the […]
Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
Flu season is underway and Georgia leads nation with highest cases of the flu
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After two years of constant hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing to protect ourselves from COVID-19, those guidelines have become more at ease as positive COVID-19 cases drop across the nation. "The precautions that we were taking to stay safe from COVID was helping us also...
Court postpones murder trial, majority of defendants plead guilty
The majority of the defendants whose cases were set for trial recently pled guilty, which resulted in an empty trial week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. The only murder trial on the calendar, the State vs. Savionte Traylor in the 2020 death of 15-year-old Ja'rique Johan Brown, was continued. However, a motion filed by Traylor's defense counsel claiming that a gun allegedly used in a separate local murder case could show evidence of Traylor's self-defense claim in Brown's death.
‘This guy just shot my daughter!’ 911 calls in Nassau road rage where men shot each other’s kids
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have released the frantic 911 calls after a road rage shooting in Nassau County that put two teenage girls in the hospital. Deputies said their fathers got into an argument before shooting at one another. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheriff Bill...
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
