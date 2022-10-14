ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China urges all citizens to evacuate Ukraine

China is urging its citizens to evacuate from war-torn Ukraine. Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine announced on Saturday that all Chinese citizens should evacuate the country, according to the Global Times, a Chinese state news agency. The embassy said it would assist its citizens in this capacity.
Congress eyes cutting off foreign markets from US strategic reserve oil

Republicans and Democrats in Congress want to cut off foreign countries' access to crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after China, India, and others bought up barrels that some lawmakers said should have stayed home. The parties have largely diverged over the wisdom of President Joe Biden's use of...
SEE IT: Underwater images reveal 54-yard hole in Nord Stream 1 pipeline

The explosion at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month caused a 54-yard hole through the pipe, underwater footage showed on Tuesday. The pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to Germany, was damaged in an explosion that no country has claimed responsibility for. "It is only an extreme force that...
Arizona governor bucks Biden order to remove shipping container border wall

The governor of Arizona will not concede immediately to the Biden administration over an order to remove shipping containers stacked along the U.S-Mexico border and signaled a looming fight against Washington. A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) told the Washington Examiner Tuesday afternoon that the state is carefully considering...
Democrats are rightly embarrassed at their inflationary spending

"Democrats Spent $2 Trillion to Save the Economy," the New York Times states in the top headline on its current front page. "They Don’t Want to Talk About It." In a sense, you could say, "Sure, that makes sense. Democrats did something stupid, and they regret it." But why...
Ukraine puts $100,000 bounty on commander of 2014 Donbas uprising

Ukrainian intelligence announced a $100,000 bounty on the head of Igor "Strelkov" Girkin, the central leader of the 2014 pro-Russian Donbas uprising. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Military Defense of Ukraine (GUR) released a statement on its website offering a guarantee for the significant payment to anyone who delivers Girkin to Ukraine's captivity. The former Russian military intelligence officer was long blacklisted from returning to Ukraine, serving instead as a military commentator on the "Special Military Operation," becoming one of the Russian leadership's fiercest critics for its mishandling of the invasion. His blacklisting was reversed within the last week, and he has reportedly been given the post of deputy battalion commander.
Russia leaves more of Ukraine without power in new strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes and shelling of energy utilities left more Ukrainian villages, towns and parts of two cities without power on Wednesday, authorities said, further squeezing Ukraine and threatening misery for millions in winter. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged Ukrainians to make “a very conscious”...
NATO chief hints allies would intervene in war if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

A senior Kremlin official’s prediction that NATO would not “directly interfere” if Russia were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine is “not right,” according to the civilian chief of the trans-Atlantic alliance. “He is not right,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday in response to...
Will Russia's conscript woes roil Vladimir Putin's government?

There is increasingly significant evidence that Russian conscripts sent to Ukraine are poorly equipped and being selected without regard for their age and readiness. Photos and videos posted online appear to show conscripts aged in their late 40s, or even 50s and 60s. This reflects the desperate effort by Russia's regional military administrators to fill Kremlin quotas quickly. For example, take the report that a 63-year-old diabetic was conscripted. But the problem is far wider than a few bureaucratic slip-ups. As the New York Times has noted, many conscripts are being forward deployed without even a semblance of adequate military training.
Special master vents at Trump team: 'I need some beef' for privilege claims

Special master Judge Raymond Dearie voiced frustration over the lack of information he has received from former President Donald Trump's legal team during a conference call Tuesday. Dearie, who is the third-party lawyer appointed to filter out any privileged material from the Mar-a-Lago raid stash, argued an initial log the...
The folly of surrendering to Vladimir Putin's nuclear blackmail

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons should Ukraine attempt to liberate territories Moscow illegally annexed two weeks ago . Putin’s nuclear threats have shifted the narrative about Ukraine, with some now arguing that Kyiv should accept a peace deal even if that means conceding territory.
