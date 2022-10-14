Ukrainian intelligence announced a $100,000 bounty on the head of Igor "Strelkov" Girkin, the central leader of the 2014 pro-Russian Donbas uprising. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Military Defense of Ukraine (GUR) released a statement on its website offering a guarantee for the significant payment to anyone who delivers Girkin to Ukraine's captivity. The former Russian military intelligence officer was long blacklisted from returning to Ukraine, serving instead as a military commentator on the "Special Military Operation," becoming one of the Russian leadership's fiercest critics for its mishandling of the invasion. His blacklisting was reversed within the last week, and he has reportedly been given the post of deputy battalion commander.

