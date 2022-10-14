Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
China urges all citizens to evacuate Ukraine
China is urging its citizens to evacuate from war-torn Ukraine. Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine announced on Saturday that all Chinese citizens should evacuate the country, according to the Global Times, a Chinese state news agency. The embassy said it would assist its citizens in this capacity.
Washington Examiner
Democrats urge retribution as Biden 'humiliated' by Saudi-led oil cut
A decision by Gulf energy producers to cut oil output in the lead-up to the midterm elections has placed the White House at the center of a public spat with Saudi Arabia, leaving President Joe Biden “humiliated” after his outreach to the kingdom this summer. The move has...
Washington Examiner
Congress eyes cutting off foreign markets from US strategic reserve oil
Republicans and Democrats in Congress want to cut off foreign countries' access to crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after China, India, and others bought up barrels that some lawmakers said should have stayed home. The parties have largely diverged over the wisdom of President Joe Biden's use of...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Underwater images reveal 54-yard hole in Nord Stream 1 pipeline
The explosion at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month caused a 54-yard hole through the pipe, underwater footage showed on Tuesday. The pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to Germany, was damaged in an explosion that no country has claimed responsibility for. "It is only an extreme force that...
Washington Examiner
Russia shoots 'kamikaze drones' into Kyiv after Putin claims 'no need' for new strikes
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Friday that he was not looking to "destroy" Ukraine and saw no need to deploy massive strikes there in the near future — only to launch four "kamikaze drones" into Kyiv Monday morning. The Russian leader made the Friday comments at a rare press...
Washington Examiner
Arizona governor bucks Biden order to remove shipping container border wall
The governor of Arizona will not concede immediately to the Biden administration over an order to remove shipping containers stacked along the U.S-Mexico border and signaled a looming fight against Washington. A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) told the Washington Examiner Tuesday afternoon that the state is carefully considering...
Washington Examiner
Democrats are rightly embarrassed at their inflationary spending
"Democrats Spent $2 Trillion to Save the Economy," the New York Times states in the top headline on its current front page. "They Don’t Want to Talk About It." In a sense, you could say, "Sure, that makes sense. Democrats did something stupid, and they regret it." But why...
Washington Examiner
Ukraine puts $100,000 bounty on commander of 2014 Donbas uprising
Ukrainian intelligence announced a $100,000 bounty on the head of Igor "Strelkov" Girkin, the central leader of the 2014 pro-Russian Donbas uprising. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Military Defense of Ukraine (GUR) released a statement on its website offering a guarantee for the significant payment to anyone who delivers Girkin to Ukraine's captivity. The former Russian military intelligence officer was long blacklisted from returning to Ukraine, serving instead as a military commentator on the "Special Military Operation," becoming one of the Russian leadership's fiercest critics for its mishandling of the invasion. His blacklisting was reversed within the last week, and he has reportedly been given the post of deputy battalion commander.
White House taking every step possible to avoid direct Biden-Putin encounter at G-20
U.S. officials also are taking precautions to avoid even a hallway run-in or photo meeting between the two leaders.
Russia leaves more of Ukraine without power in new strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes and shelling of energy utilities left more Ukrainian villages, towns and parts of two cities without power on Wednesday, authorities said, further squeezing Ukraine and threatening misery for millions in winter. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again urged Ukrainians to make “a very conscious”...
Washington Examiner
FBI has 'voluminous evidence' of Hunter Biden's 'potential criminal conduct': Whistleblowers
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI is in possession of “voluminous evidence” of “potential criminal conduct” by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden related to his overseas business dealings with China and Ukraine, according to new whistleblower disclosures. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who previously released whistleblower...
Washington Examiner
NATO chief hints allies would intervene in war if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine
A senior Kremlin official’s prediction that NATO would not “directly interfere” if Russia were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine is “not right,” according to the civilian chief of the trans-Atlantic alliance. “He is not right,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday in response to...
Poland to buy S.Korean rocket launchers after tank, howitzer sales
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Poland is set to buy rocket artillery systems in its latest arms deal with South Korea, following shipments of tanks and howitzers, as it ramps up arms imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, South Korean officials said on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Will Russia's conscript woes roil Vladimir Putin's government?
There is increasingly significant evidence that Russian conscripts sent to Ukraine are poorly equipped and being selected without regard for their age and readiness. Photos and videos posted online appear to show conscripts aged in their late 40s, or even 50s and 60s. This reflects the desperate effort by Russia's regional military administrators to fill Kremlin quotas quickly. For example, take the report that a 63-year-old diabetic was conscripted. But the problem is far wider than a few bureaucratic slip-ups. As the New York Times has noted, many conscripts are being forward deployed without even a semblance of adequate military training.
Washington Examiner
Special master vents at Trump team: 'I need some beef' for privilege claims
Special master Judge Raymond Dearie voiced frustration over the lack of information he has received from former President Donald Trump's legal team during a conference call Tuesday. Dearie, who is the third-party lawyer appointed to filter out any privileged material from the Mar-a-Lago raid stash, argued an initial log the...
Washington Examiner
The folly of surrendering to Vladimir Putin's nuclear blackmail
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons should Ukraine attempt to liberate territories Moscow illegally annexed two weeks ago . Putin’s nuclear threats have shifted the narrative about Ukraine, with some now arguing that Kyiv should accept a peace deal even if that means conceding territory.
Washington Examiner
Obama DOJ official urges Durham report 'pause,' warns findings may 'unfairly tarnish' FBI officials
Special counsel John Durham should not have the final say in his investigation seeking out misconduct in the FBI's Russia inquiry, says an Obama-era spokesman for the Justice Department. Matthew Miller, who was director of the Justice Department's public affairs office from 2009 to 2011, argued Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
Washington Examiner
Igor Danchenko trial: Anti-Trump dossier source found not guilty in Russia investigation trial
ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — A jury has found Russian national Igor Danchenko not guilty on four false statements charges, declining to convict him for the allegations that the main source of British ex-spy Christopher Steele had lied to the FBI about his sourcing for the discredited anti-Trump dossier. The jury...
