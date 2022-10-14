Read full article on original website
Beloved Zac Efron Movie Is Now in Netflix's Top 10
Zac Efron has stepped into the shoes of dozens of characters throughout his acting career, but it is his role as Mike O'Donnell that is currently earning plenty of attention from Netflix subscribers. After joining the streaming library on Saturday, Oct. 1, the beloved 2009 teen comedy film 17 Again has jumped onto Netflix's streaming charts, earning a spot as one of the most popular titles currently on the platform.
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 17)
Netflix is stocking its streaming library to the brim this week with a fresh slate of content that will be a big show for the streamer's original programming! Well in the midst of its October 2022 content list, this week will see the streamer adding 18 new titles to its content catalogue, and they're all Netflix original series and films.
New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone
Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Netflix Series Hits Major Snag
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming documentary series for Netflix has reportedly been delayed. The streamer reportedly planned to have the series up in December, following the release of The Crown Season 5 on Nov. 9. Although the two projects are not directly connected, recent criticism of The Crown has left Netflix "rattled."
'The Witcher' Season 3: Release Date, Cast and More Details to Know
The Witcher Season 3 has been in the works all year, and fans finally have something to look forward to. Netflix recently revealed that the next installment of Geralt's adventure will premiere in the summer of 2023, along with a handful of other details. Scroll down for all the updates we've gotten on this production so far.
Keke Palmer Breaks Silence Over Bill Murray's 'Being Mortal' Controversy
Keke Palmer opened up about Being Mortal. For the first time since Searchlight Pictures suspended production in April after a complaint was filed about co-star Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior, Palmer touched on her work in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut. With a month of shooting left in the air, Palmer said she was uncertain if Ansari would ever finish the film. "If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz," she told Variety's Marc Malkin at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. "Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point, but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It's an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it." Despite not addressing Murray's controversy, Palmer alluded to the possibility of the show going on without him. "[Ansari] would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold."
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
TV Actress Vaishali Takkar Dead at 26
Beloved Indian actress Vaishali Takkar has died. Police confirmed Sunday that Takkar died by suicide "by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore." Known for her TV roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," Takkar was 26.
'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Made Some Major Errors During 'Disney+ Night'
Dancing With the Stars might be on a new venue, but fans are still nit-picking every little mistake host Tyra Banks makes each week. During the Oct. 10 Disney+ Night episode, Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro made a few obvious mistakes throughout the night. The Disney+ Night was also notable for ending in an elimination since past Disney nights have ended without one.
Joyce Sims, '80s R&B Star, Dead at 63
R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims has died. Best known for her hit "Come Into My Life," which reached the top 10 charts in both the UK and the US, Sims' passing was confirmed by her family Monday. The beloved musician had been touring in England this summer and was due to release an album this year. Sims was 63. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Fox Renews New Comedy Series for Season 2 Ahead of Season 1 Premiere
Fox kept its commitment to animation alive by renewing another animated comedy for a second season before audiences see a single episode. Grimsburg, a parody of police procedurals featuring Top Gun: Maverick star Jon Hamm, does not even have a premiere date, but Fox picked it up on Monday. The series is produced by Bento Box Entertainment, the same studio behind Bob's Burgers.
One Reality TV Pro Reportedly Wants to Quit His Show
Giovanni Pernice is reportedly considering hanging up his dance shoes on Strictly Come Dancing following his earliest exit from the BBC show in eight years following rumors of trouble between him and celebrity partner Richie Anderson. Sources close to the reigning Strictly champion told The Sun that Pernice is "embarrassed" about being second out in the competition after last year's win with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Our Total Guide for Fans
Amazon Prime Video is still celebrating the historic premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but its next fantasy hit isn't far off. The streamer already debuted The Wheel of Time Season 1 last fall, and Season 2 is drawing closer and closer. Read on for all the news we have on the show at the time of this writing.
'Chicago Med': Major Star Leaving the Show in December
Brian Tee, one of the remaining original series stars on Chicago Med, is leaving the hit NBC medical drama. His final episode will air in December. Tee has starred as Dr. Ethan Choi, a military veteran who rose up the ranks from the emergency room's chief resident to chief of Emergency Medicine at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, since the show launched in 2015.
'Rings of Power' Viewers Upset Over Recent Reveal
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has had its ups and downs in its first season, but it lost many fans at Episode 6. That installment came with a revelation that left some viewers disappointed, believing it strayed too far from J.R.R. Tolkien's original work. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Rings of Power ahead!
Fans of 'The Kardashians' Call out Hulu for Editing Kim Kardashian's Business Advice Backlash
The Kardashians viewers have some thoughts about the recent episode of the Hulu series. The episode in question followed the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian's comments about work that she made during the family's interview with Variety. Some Reddit users noted that the show edited out a part of Kim's statement, and they're speaking out about it.
eBay bans sales of Jeffrey Dahmer costumes ahead of Halloween
If you were hoping to buy a Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume off eBay this year, you might want to think again.The retail giant has banned costumes depicting the serial killer as it violates the site’s policy.A spokesperson for the site said that items depicting Dahmer have been taken down after moderators combed the site.eBay saw a surge in costumes being sold for people to dress as Dahmer for Halloween after Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released on Netflix in September.According to TMZ, eBay’s policy bans “items closely associated with or that benefit violent felons, their acts,...
Oscars: UK Selects Hassan Nazer’s Farsi Language Feature ‘Winners’ To International Feature Race
British-Iranian filmmaker Hassan Nazer’s latest film Winners has been selected as the UK’s entry to the Best International Film category. Written and directed by Nazer, the film is set in a poor Iranian village where the children work hard to support their families. One day nine-year-old Yahya and his friend Leyla find a precious statuette in the desert. As the authorities search for the lost treasure, sharing a passion for cinema Yahya’s boss Nasser Khan decides to help the children find its owner. Winners was fully financed in Scotland with support from Creative Scotland and shot entirely in Iran with 100% Farsi...
'The Walking Dead' Star Ross Marquand Talks Encountering New Zombies in Final Episodes (Exclusive)
The Walking Dead is about surviving the zombie apocalypse and as the show progresses the group has an idea of how to attack and kill them. But in Episode 19 of the final season of the AMC series, viewers saw a zombie who climbed up on a roof, opened doors and grabbed objects. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron on The Walking Dead, talks about what this unique zombie means for the group as the series comes to an end.
'Twister' Sequel Officially Coming Soon
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly developing a sequel to the 1996 hit Twister. The new movie is tentatively titled Twisters, reports Deadline. Universal and Amblin are meeting with directors to replace Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, who left to make a Formula One racing movie with Brad Pitt for Apple. Universal hopes to start production in the spring.
