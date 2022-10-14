ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Comments / 1

System Crumbling
4d ago

I wish when you posted things like this that you’d follow the case and up date it. Any one can be charged with anything and be innocent or guilty.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Mother and son arrested, charged with burglarizing Georgia post office

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and her son are both in custody facing over a dozen charges for a burglary at a Rabun County post office. Officials say on Oct. 5, the Sky Valley Police Department asked the Rabun County Sheriff's Office for help investigating a burglary that took place at the Sky Valley Post Office.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect in custody for Hall County shooting

The suspect in a shooting Monday night near a Hall County grocery store is in custody. Joseph Omar Mendoza, the suspect in the shooting of his brother, Luis Antonio Mendoza, is in custody at the Hall County Sheriff's Office. There are no details on the circumstances of his arrest. Original...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police arrest Man for 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault

A Cartersville man was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault with a weapon. According to the Cartersville Police Department, 43-year-old Paul Nicholas Cook was escorted outside of a business after threatening to hit another patron over the head with a beer bottle. After being escorted out, Cook pulled out a...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.
GILMER COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Civilian shoots knife-wielding man who allegedly threatened medics in Gainesville

A civilian shot a man multiple times Monday morning in Gainesville after that man reportedly threatened multiple people with knives, including two medics. Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the Gainesville Police Department said authorities initially received a call at about 7:30 a.m. for a man possibly experiencing a mental health crisis off Windward Lane. When officers arrived, the man, who was armed with knives, had made his way to Shades Valley Lane.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

2 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide in Barrow County

A 59-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl died and a woman was injured following an apparent murder-suicide in Barrow County Monday night. Deputies were dispatched to 181 Celestial Run at around 7:40 p.m. after a caller said that she was on the phone with Rachel Hollifield,34, of Winder when she heard gunshots before the line went quiet.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested after hit-and-run crash that injured five people

A Gainesville man was arrested Sunday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Hall County Saturday that left five people with injuries. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said the wreck happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 129 at Smallwood Road. An initial...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead

A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Alpharetta man dies after fall from Yonah Mountain in White County

The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Alpharetta man who reportedly fell from the top of Yonah Mountain on Sunday. White County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Clay Hammond said the victim fell from the top/rock face side of the mountain. The case is still open...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy