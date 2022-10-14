Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Mother and son arrested, charged with burglarizing Georgia post office
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and her son are both in custody facing over a dozen charges for a burglary at a Rabun County post office. Officials say on Oct. 5, the Sky Valley Police Department asked the Rabun County Sheriff's Office for help investigating a burglary that took place at the Sky Valley Post Office.
accesswdun.com
Suspect in custody for Hall County shooting
The suspect in a shooting Monday night near a Hall County grocery store is in custody. Joseph Omar Mendoza, the suspect in the shooting of his brother, Luis Antonio Mendoza, is in custody at the Hall County Sheriff's Office. There are no details on the circumstances of his arrest. Original...
Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site
A man has been arrested in connection with a body being found at a construction site in north Cobb County last week, according to authorities.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police arrest Man for 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault
A Cartersville man was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault with a weapon. According to the Cartersville Police Department, 43-year-old Paul Nicholas Cook was escorted outside of a business after threatening to hit another patron over the head with a beer bottle. After being escorted out, Cook pulled out a...
fox5atlanta.com
Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.
Mother tried to request mental health assistance before son was shot by neighbor in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A mother who called 911, hoping to get her son help, said he was suffering a mental health crisis and threatened people in a Gainesville neighborhood with knives. She wanted someone to respond and transport him to a facility for help. However, the 911 dispatcher told her they couldn't do that.
accesswdun.com
Civilian shoots knife-wielding man who allegedly threatened medics in Gainesville
A civilian shot a man multiple times Monday morning in Gainesville after that man reportedly threatened multiple people with knives, including two medics. Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the Gainesville Police Department said authorities initially received a call at about 7:30 a.m. for a man possibly experiencing a mental health crisis off Windward Lane. When officers arrived, the man, who was armed with knives, had made his way to Shades Valley Lane.
Barrow County man shoots woman, kills 11-year-old before turning gun on himself, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a Barrow County man shot and killed an 11-year-old girl in a double shooting before turning the gun on himself. Investigators in Barrow County were called out to a home near the 1800 block of Celestial Run Monday night after receiving a call about two people arguing shortly before 8 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for 3 suspects in Hall County convenience store theft
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for one man and two women accused of stealing alcohol from a Hall County convenience store. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared photos taken by security cameras of the three suspects at a Circle K on the 2600 block of Dawsonville Highway. According...
cobbcountycourier.com
Man arrested after allegedly moving body of deceased woman from Kennesaw to Acworth
The Kennesaw Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man for Concealing the Death of Another, Tampering with Evidence, four counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft and multiple drug charges. [The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted...
Father arrested after he says gun under his pillow went off, killing his 2-year-old son, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County father has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his 3-year-old son. The father, 23-year-old Tyquontae Brunson, told police the shooting was accidental and that a gun he kept under his pillow went off and hit his son, Sekani, who was sleeping in bed with him.
accesswdun.com
2 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide in Barrow County
A 59-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl died and a woman was injured following an apparent murder-suicide in Barrow County Monday night. Deputies were dispatched to 181 Celestial Run at around 7:40 p.m. after a caller said that she was on the phone with Rachel Hollifield,34, of Winder when she heard gunshots before the line went quiet.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested after hit-and-run crash that injured five people
A Gainesville man was arrested Sunday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Hall County Saturday that left five people with injuries. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said the wreck happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 129 at Smallwood Road. An initial...
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
accesswdun.com
Hall County authorities release name of murdered homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead behind a business on Atlanta Highway despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives. The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found on Oct. 2. According to a press release from...
accesswdun.com
Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead
A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
Local briefs: Oconee, Elbert school boards meet, Gainesville man arrested on molestation charges
The Oconee County Planning Commission meets tonight: it’s a 7 o’clock session at the courthouse in Watkinsville. This evening’s meeting of the Oconee County School Board is set for 6 o’clock at School District offices on School Street in Watkinsville. There is an afternoon meeting of...
1 killed, 9 injured in head-on collision in Hall County
A Duluth man was killed and nine people, including four children, were injured in a head-on collision just south of Clermont in Hall County, officials said.
accesswdun.com
Alpharetta man dies after fall from Yonah Mountain in White County
The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Alpharetta man who reportedly fell from the top of Yonah Mountain on Sunday. White County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Clay Hammond said the victim fell from the top/rock face side of the mountain. The case is still open...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
