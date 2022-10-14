Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
NBC Sports
Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win
The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy didn’t think he’d win a challenge when officials spotted CeeDee Lamb short
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy missed a big opportunity when he didn’t challenge a ruling that CeeDee Lamb had come up just short of a first down on Sunday night, but he said afterward that in the moment, he didn’t think he would win a challenge. McCarthy said he...
NBC Sports
Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub
Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course of the afternoon. The team also struggled on the offensive line and the prospect of making trades to bolster the offense came up during quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ postgame press conference.
NBC Sports
Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'
It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Rivera has faced struggles with QB injury, but also evaluation
Ron Rivera will coach his 40th game in Washington this Sunday and, astonishingly, will make his 11th quarterback change at the same time. Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand in last Thursday's win over the Chicago Bears and so for the third time in three seasons Rivera will turn his team over to Taylor Heinicke to run the offense.
NBC Sports
'Self-inflicted wounds' doom Jimmy G, 49ers in loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — Jimmy Garoppolo believes the 49ers ultimately beat themselves in their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No discredit to the Falcons and their ability to stop the 49ers on the field, but Garoppolo knows there were several mistakes that contributed to the offense’s inability to score in the second half.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: Can’t say enough about our secondary
The Steelers came into Sunday’s game on a four-game losing streak and they were facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers with four members of their secondary inactive because of injuries. Those things helped make Pittsburgh double-digit underdogs at home, but the game didn’t play out the way bookmakers expected...
NBC Sports
Ravens sign DeSean Jackson
DeSean Jackson is heading to Baltimore. The Ravens are signing Jackson, the veteran wide receiver’s agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN. In Baltimore he’ll join an offense that could use another deep threat at wide receiver. Through six games their passing game has run primarily through tight end Mark Andrews, and Jackson will help a young receiving corps led by Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate DeAndre Hopkins, release Matt Ammendola
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially back with the Cardinals. Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances came to an end after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and the team announced that Hopkins is back on the 53-man roster Monday. They released kicker Matt Ammendola to make room for Hopkins.
NBC Sports
Bengals DE Jeff Gunter carted off after injury in pregame warmups
The Bengals have lost a player to injury before the start of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Defensive end Jeff Gunter needed medical attention after suffering an apparent leg injury during pregame warmups and he was then carted to the locker room for further evaluation. The team has not announced anything about his condition.
NBC Sports
Josh Allen leads the NFL MVP pack after six weeks in the 2022 regular season
The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
NBC Sports
Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve
The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used...
NBC Sports
Report: Russell Wilson day-to-day after MRI on hamstring
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Jets remains up in the air after an MRI on his hamstring. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson is considered day-to-day as a result of the injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Chargers.
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson has complied with all terms of his suspension
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed six games. After five more, he’ll be able to return to action. But it’s not simply a matter of missing the games. He also has to comply with the other terms imposed upon him by the league. On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell...
NBC Sports
Broncos had 151 penalty yards, Chargers had 89, for most-penalized game of the season
The Broncos and Chargers played one of the sloppiest games of this NFL season on Monday night. Denver finished with 10 penalties for 151 yards while Los Angeles had nine penalties for 89 yards. The Broncos’ total was the most of any individual team this year, and the combined total of 240 penalty yards was the most in any game this year.
NBC Sports
Saints designate Alontae Taylor to return IR; sign Jake Luton to practice squad
The Saints designated rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor to return from injured reserve. He returned to practice Tuesday. Taylor has not played since Week 2 but is expected to return from an MCL sprain Thursday night. His return comes at a good time with Marshon Lattimore and P.J. Williams expected...
