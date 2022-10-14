ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

WWMTCw

Halloween Forest returns to Kalamazoo's Milham Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween has its grip on the Kalamazoo area. Milham Park is expected to transform into Halloween Forest Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-5 p.m. The free event will be filled with fall-themed games and activities, including:. Pumpkin bowling. Pin the spider. "Boo"loon pop. Witches Brew for Kids.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy smoke oozed from the second story of a Kalamazoo residence Tuesday, while public safety officers worked to control the fire. School bus safety week: Kalamazoo Public Safety sends a zero-tolerance message. The fire was reported at a home on North Edwards Street, near Prouty Street,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Search underway for person of interest in Wyoming assault

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Kent County. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Citgo gas station at 800 Burton St. SW in Wyoming, according to the department.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo County justice facility closes in-person services due to lack of security

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County court officials limited public access to one courthouse over concerns of employee and visitor safety. The Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Family Division, located at the Gull Road Justice Complex, opened by appointment-only due to inadequate levels of staffing by the county’s private security contractor, according to county officials.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Crash on Main street causes traffic backup near Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers dispatched to an accident at West Main Street, just past Thompson Street, Tuesday. The crash occurred in front of the Dow Science Center of Kalamazoo College around 6 p.m. Downtown accident: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. It caused traffic...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Assistant News Director Jon McCrary inducted into Silver Circle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As a high school student, Jon McCrary was first hired into the TV industry - unknowingly marking the beginning of a news-ful journey. Unbeknownst at the time, the young professional moved on to work behind and in front of the camera as a anchor, reporter, videographer, and leader in the newsroom for decades to come.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Hearing aids now available over-the-counter after FDA rule

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Instead of going to your doctor for a hearing aid, you can now get one at your local pharmacy, grocery store, or electronics store. Following an executive order by President Biden, the Food and Drug Administration ruled Monday that adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can purchase a hearing aid online or in-store without a prescription, exam, or audiologist fitting, according to the White House Press Office.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Gas leak reported on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo

Consumers Energy crews are repairing a gas main on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo. A third-party entity was working in the area when they hit a gas line, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. The gas leak was reported at 2205 Oakland Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Tracking: Website tracks...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

SHOUT of South Haven raising $40,000 to build memorial for local civic leader

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A South Haven group asked for help in funding a project that will memorialize the life and service of a local civic leader Monday. SHOUT of South Haven set a goal to raise $40,000 to build an outdoor fireplace with sitting areas in Dyckman Park in honor of Bob Stickland, who passed May 20, according to a representative for the group.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Bronson Methodist Hospital names new chief operating officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An interim chief operating officer at Bronson Methodist Hospital earned a permanent role Monday. After a search across the country, Kimberly K. Hatchel, DNP, MHA, MSN, RN, CENP, was named chief operating officer and senior vice president, according to Bronson Healthcare. Bronson hospital: Kalamazoo woman unknowingly...
KALAMAZOO, MI

