Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

MPD investigates scooter robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a scooter robbery. MPD considers the crime as carjacking. According to officers, the carjacking occurred on Oct. 15 at 4:40 p.m. on Jackson Avenue. The suspect approached the victim and it was implied that he was armed, said police. Officers said...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen accused of shooting at a delivery driver before stealing his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has been accused of stealing a delivery driver’s car after shooting at him. Tyshaun Wear, 18,  is charged with attempted murder, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and aggravated robbery after officers responded to a robbery in North Memphis last month. A Doordash driver told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Woman hits husband with car 3 times, tries to cut him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis woman was locked up early Tuesday morning after police say she came at her husband with a knife and hit him three times with her car. It happened outside the couple’s apartment in the 400 block of East Georgia Avenue. Dedrus Wilson, 45, was charged with four counts of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Kia Boys’ driving auto thefts, Memphis chief says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has seen an increase in crime from this time last year, according to numbers from September. Auto thefts are one of the biggest drivers of crime in Memphis. That’s the word from Memphis Police as they presented their monthly crime update to council members Tuesday. “If we could […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dixie Queen worker accused of firing gun in argument over refund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was drama at a Dixie Queen in Memphis last week when police say an employee fired a gun during an argument with a customer who demanded a refund. Police say Erica Ousley got into a verbal fight with a customer October 9 at the Dixie Queen on Third Street in southwest […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$3K raised for funeral of man gunned down on Union Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sister-in-law of a man shot and killed near a bus stop on Union Avenue has raised more than $3,000 to help his family pay for his funeral. Thomas Bonner, 43, was laid to rest Saturday in Fayette County, a week after he was murdered in the Medical District. Kennytta Malone said […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly held on murder charge after witness testimony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors have enough evidence to hold Ezekiel Kelly on first-degree murder charges, a court decided Tuesday, in a shooting spree that killed three and wounded four across Memphis on Sept. 7. ► More coverage of the Ezekiel Kelly shooting case Several witnesses testified Tuesday in the shooting of Dewayne Tunstall, who prosecutors […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man accused of attempting to run over child, later assaulting police officer in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody Monday after attempting to run over a small child with a car, and later assaulting a Memphis police officer. According to a police report obtained by ABC24, the mother of the child had just returned to their Frayser home from Le Bonheur when her husband, Ferlando Wirt, was driving up and down her street, waiting for them.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspected DUI driver hits & flips car with elderly people inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an impaired driver ran a red light and plowed into a car at Elvis Presley and Raines Monday, sending a 72-year-old driver and 93-year-old passenger to the hospital. Witnesses said a driver in a white Chevy Equinox was southbound on Elvis Presley Boulevard when he flipped the other vehicle and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead on Summer Ave, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on Summer Avenue late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene on Summer Avenue and Summer Trace Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Trial pushed back for suspect in Laylah Washington’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with shooting and killing a 2-year-old in a road rage incident more than five years ago was pushed back. Tylan McCray, 25, remains in Shelby County Jail without bond on seven charges, including first-degree murder. Laylah Washington was two years old at the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
