actionnews5.com
MPD investigates scooter robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a scooter robbery. MPD considers the crime as carjacking. According to officers, the carjacking occurred on Oct. 15 at 4:40 p.m. on Jackson Avenue. The suspect approached the victim and it was implied that he was armed, said police. Officers said...
Ezekiel Kelly to go to grand jury for first killing of shooting spree in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on first-degree murder charges for the death of Dewayne Tunstall, the first victim of the shooting spree on Sept. 7. Three witnesses who were supposed to appear in court on Kelly's original...
Teen accused of shooting at a delivery driver before stealing his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has been accused of stealing a delivery driver’s car after shooting at him. Tyshaun Wear, 18, is charged with attempted murder, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and aggravated robbery after officers responded to a robbery in North Memphis last month. A Doordash driver told police […]
Alleged feud over man leads to shots fired & car windows broken, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for firing shots at a woman, and later breaking all her car windows. On Oct. 9 at approximately 5:20 AM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault on Randle Street. Officers were told that when a woman arrived at a man’s house,...
One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
MPD: Woman hits husband with car 3 times, tries to cut him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis woman was locked up early Tuesday morning after police say she came at her husband with a knife and hit him three times with her car. It happened outside the couple’s apartment in the 400 block of East Georgia Avenue. Dedrus Wilson, 45, was charged with four counts of […]
One person hurt after apartment complex shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in the early morning of Tuesday. At approximately 12:25 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at the Hillview Apartments, on West Hillview Drive. When officers arrived, they found one person shot. The victim was taken to Regional One...
‘Kia Boys’ driving auto thefts, Memphis chief says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has seen an increase in crime from this time last year, according to numbers from September. Auto thefts are one of the biggest drivers of crime in Memphis. That’s the word from Memphis Police as they presented their monthly crime update to council members Tuesday. “If we could […]
Dixie Queen worker accused of firing gun in argument over refund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was drama at a Dixie Queen in Memphis last week when police say an employee fired a gun during an argument with a customer who demanded a refund. Police say Erica Ousley got into a verbal fight with a customer October 9 at the Dixie Queen on Third Street in southwest […]
Local Dixie Queen worker admits firing shot while at work, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman admitted to police that she fired a shot while she was working at a local Dixie Queen. Erica Ousley, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after she fired a shot into the air during work hours. On Oct. 9, a woman reported...
$3K raised for funeral of man gunned down on Union Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sister-in-law of a man shot and killed near a bus stop on Union Avenue has raised more than $3,000 to help his family pay for his funeral. Thomas Bonner, 43, was laid to rest Saturday in Fayette County, a week after he was murdered in the Medical District. Kennytta Malone said […]
Ezekiel Kelly held on murder charge after witness testimony
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors have enough evidence to hold Ezekiel Kelly on first-degree murder charges, a court decided Tuesday, in a shooting spree that killed three and wounded four across Memphis on Sept. 7. ► More coverage of the Ezekiel Kelly shooting case Several witnesses testified Tuesday in the shooting of Dewayne Tunstall, who prosecutors […]
Overnight Frayser shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after a shooting in a Frayser neighborhood that Memphis Police said was an act of domestic violence. MPD said officers responded to the 3800 block of Helmwood Street around 2 a.m. Monday after shots were heard...
Woman shot, crashes near gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot and crashing near a Memphis gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they found the woman after she crashed on Millbranch Road around 8:30 p.m. Police said she had a gunshot wound...
Man accused of attempting to run over child, later assaulting police officer in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody Monday after attempting to run over a small child with a car, and later assaulting a Memphis police officer. According to a police report obtained by ABC24, the mother of the child had just returned to their Frayser home from Le Bonheur when her husband, Ferlando Wirt, was driving up and down her street, waiting for them.
Suspected DUI driver hits & flips car with elderly people inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an impaired driver ran a red light and plowed into a car at Elvis Presley and Raines Monday, sending a 72-year-old driver and 93-year-old passenger to the hospital. Witnesses said a driver in a white Chevy Equinox was southbound on Elvis Presley Boulevard when he flipped the other vehicle and […]
Man found dead on Summer Ave, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on Summer Avenue late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene on Summer Avenue and Summer Trace Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced...
1 Woman Died, 1 Man Injured In A Fatal Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a fatal accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road.
actionnews5.com
Trial pushed back for suspect in Laylah Washington’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with shooting and killing a 2-year-old in a road rage incident more than five years ago was pushed back. Tylan McCray, 25, remains in Shelby County Jail without bond on seven charges, including first-degree murder. Laylah Washington was two years old at the...
Man tells co-worker ‘add more oil’ after keeping car for weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man is accused of stealing a co-worker’s car and using it for shelter after it was loaned to him. In August while at work at a rest stop on I-55, Dealo Prewitt says he allowed his co-worker Gregory Arnold to borrow his vehicle to pick up food for the two of […]
