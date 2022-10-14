ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, SD

KELOLAND TV

Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks. There were...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sheriff-Elect Brian Mueller meet to discuss crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Going into this year’s midterm elections, Republicans have been running on claims that crime is rising across the nation. Some of the issues the Rapid City community faces are a rising homicide rate, and a continued influx of fentanyl and other addictive drugs. These...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Octoberfest comes to Box Elder with “Boxtoberfest”

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Box Elder held their inaugural Boxtoberfest on Saturday, October 15. Boxtoberfest kicked off with the tapping of the first keg. There were also a cornhole tournament, a food truck from Wall Meat, a polka band and, of course, a lot of beer. Hairy Cow Brewing Company was there to show off some of their brews to get people excited about the business coming to town. Construction is expected to start in the spring, with the hope that it’ll be finished by the fall.
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from the Mount Rushmore State, they are considered a farm winery.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
KEYSTONE, SD
KEVN

Afternoon of the Lab-rat-or at Tails ‘n Training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Reader beware some of the following images might be too scary for some readers! You have been warned. Dogs were scaring everyone Sunday at the 7th Annual Pooch-a-ween at Tails ‘n Training in Rapid City. The puppy event according to them, is a good way to train dogs with social interactions. Not to mention, a fun way for dogs to get into the Halloween spirit early and blow off some steam for the day.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder school bus accident on Tuesday afternoon

BOX ELDER, S.D. – A little after 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon, Box Elder Police responded to a school bus crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. Headed westbound on Villa Drive, the Douglas School District bus stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to northbound traffic on N. Ellsworth Road. The bus collided with a minivan driven by a 68-year old Rapid City woman.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly car-vs-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on October 14. Authorities in Rapid City used security photos and videos to determine that Jordan Hare hit and killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart with his 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the early morning hours on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion

South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
DEADWOOD, SD
newsdakota.com

Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Help winterizing homes for low income families

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weatherization assistance program is designed to help low-income households overcome high energy costs by making homes more energy efficient. Depending on the dwelling, the weatherization measures may or may not include tactics such as weather stripping doors, windows, and much more; however, eligibility to apply is based on household income for single and multi-family homes.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
RAPID CITY, SD

