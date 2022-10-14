Read full article on original website
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
KELOLAND TV
Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks. There were...
KEVN
Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sheriff-Elect Brian Mueller meet to discuss crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Going into this year’s midterm elections, Republicans have been running on claims that crime is rising across the nation. Some of the issues the Rapid City community faces are a rising homicide rate, and a continued influx of fentanyl and other addictive drugs. These...
KEVN
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
newscenter1.tv
Freedom Fighter: Hollie Strand given award for work in combatting human trafficking in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hollie Strand, Forensic Examiner for the Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, recently won the Freedom Fighter award from Freedom’s Journey. Hollie started her career in law...
newscenter1.tv
Octoberfest comes to Box Elder with “Boxtoberfest”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Box Elder held their inaugural Boxtoberfest on Saturday, October 15. Boxtoberfest kicked off with the tapping of the first keg. There were also a cornhole tournament, a food truck from Wall Meat, a polka band and, of course, a lot of beer. Hairy Cow Brewing Company was there to show off some of their brews to get people excited about the business coming to town. Construction is expected to start in the spring, with the hope that it’ll be finished by the fall.
KEVN
Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from the Mount Rushmore State, they are considered a farm winery.
kotatv.com
Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
Meteor appears to pass by camera on Oglala reservation
"They asked me to go back over the footage," said Christine Anderson, an IT technician with the OSTDOC. She found it at the 3:04 a.m. timeline.
KEVN
Afternoon of the Lab-rat-or at Tails ‘n Training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Reader beware some of the following images might be too scary for some readers! You have been warned. Dogs were scaring everyone Sunday at the 7th Annual Pooch-a-ween at Tails ‘n Training in Rapid City. The puppy event according to them, is a good way to train dogs with social interactions. Not to mention, a fun way for dogs to get into the Halloween spirit early and blow off some steam for the day.
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder school bus accident on Tuesday afternoon
BOX ELDER, S.D. – A little after 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon, Box Elder Police responded to a school bus crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. Headed westbound on Villa Drive, the Douglas School District bus stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to northbound traffic on N. Ellsworth Road. The bus collided with a minivan driven by a 68-year old Rapid City woman.
newscenter1.tv
RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside
At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly car-vs-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on October 14. Authorities in Rapid City used security photos and videos to determine that Jordan Hare hit and killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart with his 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the early morning hours on Friday.
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
newsdakota.com
Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
KEVN
Help winterizing homes for low income families
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weatherization assistance program is designed to help low-income households overcome high energy costs by making homes more energy efficient. Depending on the dwelling, the weatherization measures may or may not include tactics such as weather stripping doors, windows, and much more; however, eligibility to apply is based on household income for single and multi-family homes.
KEVN
Rapid City attorney discusses how to make SD elections more secure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday the Pennington County Board of Commissioners received some recommendations on election laws that could help eliminate what some see as a grey area. Words matter and the way a law is worded can impact how the law is implemented. A local attorney presented some...
KELOLAND TV
The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
KEVN
Sturgis City Council approves funding for continued ambulance services to Lawrence County
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Monday night, the Sturgis City Council approved giving more than $1,208 to the Ambulance Service to offset costs related to Lawrence County services. The city of Sturgis has had an agreement with neighboring Lawrence County for the past four years, that provides part of the county closest to Sturgis, access to their EMT services.
KEVN
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
